Thermodynamic Diagrams for High Temperature Plasmas of Air, Air-Carbon, Carbon-Hydrogen Mixtures, and Argon - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080175812, 9781483280271

Thermodynamic Diagrams for High Temperature Plasmas of Air, Air-Carbon, Carbon-Hydrogen Mixtures, and Argon

1st Edition

Authors: H. Kroepelin K.-K. Neumann K.-U. Hoffmann
eBook ISBN: 9781483280271
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 196
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Thermodynamic Diagrams for High Temperature Plasmas of Air, Air-Carbon, Carbon-Hydrogen Mixtures, and Argon provides information relating to the properties of equilibrium gas plasmas formed from hydrocarbons, from air without argon, from pure argon, and from mixtures of air and carbon at various compositions, temperatures and pressures. The data are presented in graphical rather than tabular form to provide a clearer picture of the plasma processes investigated. This book is composed of four chapters, and begins with the introduction to the characteristics of plasmas, with emphasis on their thermodynamic properties. The succeeding chapter deals with the theoretical basis of the computations of thermodynamic properties using a system of equations derived from quantized Boltzmann statistics. These topics are followed by discussions on the calculation of equilibrium compositions and the thermodynamic values for thermal plasmas. The final chapter describes proposed models on which the calculations are based. This book will prove useful to chemical technologists and researchers.

Table of Contents


I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Basis

III. Calculation Process

IV. Computational Results

Description of the proposed Models

References

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483280271

About the Author

H. Kroepelin

K.-K. Neumann

K.-U. Hoffmann

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.