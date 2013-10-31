Thermal Stresses and Temperature Control of Mass Concrete
1st Edition
Methods of controlling mass concrete temperatures range from relatively simple to complex and from inexpensive too costly. Depending on a particular situation, it may be advantageous to use one or more methods over others. Based on the author’s 50 years of personal experience in designing mass concrete structures, Thermal Stresses and Temperature Control of Mass Concrete provides a clear and rigorous guide to selecting the right techniques to meet project-specific and financial needs. New techniques such as long time superficial thermal insulation, comprehensive temperature control, and MgO self-expansive concrete are introduced.
- Methods for calculating the temperature field and thermal stresses in dams, docks, tunnels, and concrete blocks and beams on elastic foundations
- Thermal stress computations that take into account the influences of all factors and simulate the process of construction
- Analytical methods for determining thermal and mechanical properties of concrete
- Formulas for determining water temperature in reservoirs and temperature loading of arched dams
- New numerical monitoring methods for mass and semi-mature aged concrete
Civil Engineers, Construction Engineers, Construction Managers, Structural Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers, and Earthquake Engineers
Preface
About the Author
1. Introduction
1.1 The Significance of Thermal Stress in Mass Concrete
1.2 The Features of Thermal Stresses in Concrete Structures
1.3 The Variation of Temperature and Thermal Stress of Mass Concrete with Time
1.4 Kinds of Thermal Stress
1.5 Analysis of Thermal Stress of a Massive Concrete Structure
1.6 Thermal Stress—The Cause of Crack
1.7 Technical Measures for Control of Thermal Stress and Prevention of Cracking
1.8 The Experience of the Temperature Control and Crack Prevention of Mass Concrete in the Last 30 Years
2. Conduction of Heat in Mass Concrete, Boundary Conditions, and Methods of Solution
2.1 Differential Equation of Heat Conduction, Initial and Boundary Conditions
2.2 Surface Conductance and Computation of Superficial Thermal Insulation
2.3 Air Temperature
2.4 Temperature Increments due to Sunshine
2.5 Estimation of Water Temperature in Reservoir
2.6 Numerical Computation of Water Temperature in Reservoir
2.7 Thermal Properties of Concrete
2.8 Heat of Hydration of Cement and the Adiabatic Temperature Rise of Concrete
2.9 Temperature on the Surface of Dam
2.10 The Autogenous Deformation of Concrete
2.11 Semi-Mature Age of Concrete
2.12 Deformation of Concrete Caused by Change of Humidity
2.13 Coefficients of Thermal Expansion of Concrete
2.14 Solution of Temperature Field by Finite Difference Method
3. Temperature Field in the Operation Period of a Massive Concrete Structure
3.1 Depth of Influence of the Variation of Exterior Temperature in the Operation Period
3.2 Variation of Concrete Temperature from the Beginning of Construction to the Period of Operation
3.3 Steady Temperature Field of Concrete Dams
4. Placing Temperature and Temperature Rise of Concrete Lift due to Hydration Heat of Cement
4.1 Mixing Temperature of Concrete—T0
4.2 The Forming Temperature of Concrete T1
4.3 Placing Temperature of Concrete Tp
4.4 Theoretical Solution of Temperature Rise of Concrete Lift due to Hydration Heat of Cement
4.5 Theoretical Solution of Temperature Field of Concrete Lift due to Simultaneous Action of Natural Cooling and Pipe Cooling
4.6 Temperature Field in Concrete Lift Computed by Finite Difference Method
4.7 Practical Method for Computing Temperature Field in Construction Period of Concrete Dams
5. Natural Cooling of Mass Concrete
5.1 Cooling of Semi-Infinite Solid, Third Kind of Boundary Condition
5.2 Cooling of a Slab with First Kind of Boundary Condition
5.3 Cooling of a Slab with Third Kind of Boundary Condition
5.4 Temperature in a Concrete Slab with Harmonic Surface Temperature
5.5 Temperature in a Slab with Arbitrary External Temperature
5.6 Cooling of Mass Concrete in Two and Three Directions, Theorem of Product
6. Stress–Strain Relation and Analysis of Viscoelastic Stress of Mass Concrete
6.1 Stress–Strain Relation of Concrete
6.2 Stress Relaxation of Concrete
6.3 Modulus of Elasticity, Unit Creep, and Relaxation Coefficient of Concrete for Preliminary Analysis
6.4 Two Theorems About the Influence of Creep on the Stresses and Deformations of Concrete Structures
6.5 Classification of Massive Concrete Structures and Method of Analysis
6.6 Method of Equivalent Modulus for Analyzing Stresses in Matured Concrete due to Harmonic Variation of Temperature
7. Thermal Stresses in Fixed Slab or Free Slab
7.1 Thermal Stresses in Fixed Slab
7.2 Method for Computing Thermal Stresses in a Free Slab
7.3 Thermal Stresses in Free Concrete Slab due to Hydration Heat of Cement
7.4 Thermal Stresses in Free Slabs with Periodically Varying Surface Temperature
7.5 Thermal Stress in Free Slab with Third Kind of Boundary Condition and Periodically Varying Air Temperature
7.6 Thermal Stresses Due to Removing Forms
8. Thermal Stresses in Concrete Beams on Elastic Foundation
8.1 Self-Thermal Stress in a Beam
8.2 Restraint Thermal Stress of Beam on Foundation of Semi-infinite Plane
8.3 Restraint Stresses of Beam on Old Concrete Block
8.4 Approximate Analysis of Thermal Stresses in Thin Beam on Half-Plane Foundation
8.5 Thermal Stress on the Lateral Surface of Beam on Elastic Foundation
8.6 Thermal Stresses in Beam on Winkler Foundation
8.7 Thermal Stresses in Beams on Elastic Foundation When Modulus of Elasticity of Concrete Varying with Time
9. Finite Element Method for Computing Temperature Field
9.1 Variational Principle for the Problem of Heat Conduction
9.2 Discretization of Continuous Body
9.3 Fundamental Equations for Solving Unsteady Temperature Field by FEM
9.4 Two-Dimensional Unsteady Temperature Field, Triangular Elements
9.5 Isoparametric Elements
9.6 Computing Examples of Unsteady Temperature Field
10. Finite Element Method for Computing the Viscoelastic Thermal Stresses of Massive Concrete Structures
10.1 FEM for Computing Elastic Thermal Stresses
10.2 Implicit Method for Solving Viscoelastic Stress–Strain Equation of Mass Concrete
10.3 Viscoelastic Thermal Stress Analysis of Concrete Structure
10.4 Compound Element
10.5 Method of Different Time Increments in Different Regions
11. Stresses due to Change of Air Temperature and Superficial Thermal Insulation
11.1 Superficial Thermal Stress due to Linear Variation of Air Temperature During Cold Wave
11.2 Superficial Thermal Insulation, Harmonic Variation of Air Temperature, One-Dimensional Heat Flow
11.3 Superficial Thermal Insulation, Harmonic Variation of Air Temperature, Two-Dimensional Heat Flow
11.4 Thermal Stresses in Concrete Block During Winter and Supercritical Thermal Insulation
11.5 Comprehensive Analysis of Effect of Superficial Thermal Insulation for Variation of Air Temperature
11.6 The Necessity of Long Time Thermal Insulation for Important Concrete Surface
11.7 Materials for Superficial Thermal Insulation
12. Thermal Stresses in Massive Concrete Blocks
12.1 Thermal Stresses of Concrete Block on Elastic Foundation due to Uniform Cooling
12.2 Influence Lines of Thermal Stress in Concrete Block
12.3 Influence of Height of Cooling Region on Thermal Stresses
12.4 Influence of Height of Cooling Region on Opening of Contraction Joints
12.5 Two Kinds of Temperature Difference Between Upper and Lower Parts of Block
12.6 Two Principles for Temperature Control and the Allowable Temperature Differences of Mass Concrete on Rock Foundation
12.7 Approximate Formula for Thermal Stress in Concrete Block on Rock Foundation in Construction Period
12.8 Influence of Length of Concrete Block on the Thermal Stress
12.9 Danger of Cracking due to Over-precooling of Concrete
12.10 Thermal Stresses in Concrete Blocks Standing Side by Side
12.11 Equivalent Temperature Rise due to Self-Weight of Concrete
13. Thermal Stresses in Concrete Gravity Dams
13.1 Thermal Stresses in Gravity Dams due to Restraint of Foundation
13.2 Influence of Longitudinal Joints on Thermal Stress in Gravity Dam
13.3 The Temperatures and Stresses in a Gravity Dam without Longitudinal Joint
13.4 Gravity Dam with Longitudinal Crack
13.5 Deep Crack on the Upstream Face of Gravity Dam
13.6 Opening of Longitudinal Joint of Gravity Dam in the Period of Operation
13.7 Thermal Stresses of Gravity Dams in Severe Cold Region
13.8 Thermal Stresses due to Heightening of Gravity Dam
13.9 Technical Measures to Reduce the Thermal Stress due to Heightening of Gravity Dam
14. Thermal Stresses in Concrete Arch Dams
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Temperature Loading on Arch Dam for Constant Water Level
14.3 Temperature Loading on Arch Dam for Variable Water Level
14.4 Temperature Loadings on Arch Dams in Cold Region with Superficial Thermal Insulation Layer
14.5 Measures for Reducing Temperature Loadings of Arch Dam
14.6 Temperature Control of RCC Arch Dams
14.7 Observed Thermal Stresses and Deformations of Arch Dams
15. Thermal Stresses in Docks, Locks, and Sluices
15.1 Self-Thermal Stresses in Walls of Docks and Piers of Sluices
15.2 Restraint Stress in the Wall of Dock
15.3 Restraint Stress in the Piers of Sluices
15.4 Restraint Stress in the Wall of Dock or the Pier of Sluice on Narrow Bottom Plate
15.5 Simplified Computing Method
15.6 Thermal Stresses in a Sluice by FEM
16. Simulation Analysis, Dynamic Temperature Control, Numerical Monitoring, and Model Test of Thermal Stresses in Massive Concrete Structures
16.1 Full Course Simulation Analysis of Concrete Dams
16.2 Dynamic Temperature Control and Decision Support System of Concrete Dam
16.3 Numerical Monitoring of Concrete Dams
16.4 Model Test of Temperature and Stress Fields of Massive Concrete Structures
17. Pipe Cooling of Mass Concrete
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Plane Temperature Field of Pipe Cooling in Late Stage
17.3 Spatial Temperature Field of Pipe Cooling in Late Stage
17.4 Temperature Field of Pipe Cooling in Early Stage
17.5 Practical Formulas for Pipe Cooling of Mass Concrete
17.6 Equivalent Equation of Heat Conduction Considering Effect of Pipe Cooling
17.7 Theoretical Solution of the Elastocreeping Stresses Due to Pipe Cooling and Self-Restraint
17.8 Numerical Analysis of Elastocreeping Self-Thermal Stress of Pipe Cooling
17.9 The FEM for Computing Temperatures and Stresses in Pipe Cooled Concrete
17.10 Three Principles for Pipe Cooling
17.11 Research on the Pattern of Early Pipe Cooling
17.12 Research on the Pattern of the Medium and the Late Cooling
17.13 Strengthen Cooling by Close Polythene Pipe
17.14 Advantages and Disadvantages of Pipe Cooling
17.15 Superficial Thermal Insulation of Mass Concrete During Pipe Cooling in Hot Seasons
18. Precooling and Surface Cooling of Mass Concrete
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Getting Aggregates from Underground Gallery
18.3 Mixing with Cooled Water and Ice
18.4 Precooling of Aggregate
18.5 Cooling by Spraying Fog or Flowing Water over Top of the Concrete Block
19. Construction of Dam by MgO Concrete
19.1 MgO Concrete
19.2 Six Peculiarities of MgO Concrete Dams
19.3 The Calculation Model of the Expansive Deformation of MgO Concrete
19.4 The Application of MgO Concrete in Gravity Dams
19.5 The Application of MgO Concrete in Arch Dams
20. Construction of Mass Concrete in Winter
20.1 Problems and Design Principles of Construction of Mass Concrete in Winter
20.2 Technical Measures of Construction of Mass Concrete in Winter
20.3 Calculation of Thermal Insulation of Mass Concrete Construction in Winter
21. Temperature Control of Concrete Dam in Cold Region
21.1 Climate Features of the Cold Region
21.2 Difficulties of Temperature Control of Concrete Dam in Cold Region
21.3 Temperature Control of Concrete Dam in Cold Region
22. Allowable Temperature Difference, Cooling Capacity, Inspection and Treatment of Cracks, and Administration of Temperature Control
22.1 Computational Formula for Concrete Crack Resistance
22.2 Laboratory Test of Crack Resistance of Concrete
22.3 The Difference of Tensile Properties Between Prototype Concrete and Laboratory Testing Sample
22.4 Reasonable Value for the Safety Factor of Crack Resistance
22.5 Calculation of Allowable Temperature Difference and Ability of Superficial Thermal Insulation of Mass Concrete
22.6 The Allowable Temperature Difference Adopted by Practical Concrete Dam Design Specifications
22.7 Practical Examples for Temperature Control of Concrete Dams
22.8 Cooling Capacity
22.9 Inspection and Classification of Concrete Cracks
22.10 Treatment of Concrete Cracks
23. Key Principles for Temperature Control of Mass Concrete
23.1 Selection of the Form of Structure
23.2 Optimization of Concrete Material
23.3 Calculation of Crack Resistance of Concrete
23.4 Control of Temperature Difference of Mass Concrete
23.5 Analysis of Thermal Stress of Mass Concrete
23.6 Dividing the Dam into Blocks
23.7 Temperature Control of Gravity Dam
23.8 Temperature Control of Arch Dam
23.9 Control of Placing Temperature of Mass Concrete
23.10 Pipe cooling of Mass Concrete
23.11 Surface Thermal Insulation
23.12 Winter Construction
23.13 Conclusion
Appendix. Unit Conversion
References
Part I. Monographs
Part II. Scientific Papers
Index
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078543
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077232