Thermal Methods of Petroleum Production - 1st Edition

Thermal Methods of Petroleum Production, Volume 25

1st Edition

Authors: N.K. Baibakov A.R. Garushev W.J. Cieslewicz
eBook ISBN: 9780080868837
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Part I. Petroleum Production Employing Heat Carriers. Development of thermal methods and the prospects of using them to increase oil yield from reservoirs. Reservoirs with high viscosity crude: targets for application of thermal methods. Study of factors determining petroleum yield of reservoir rocks containing high viscosity crudes. Yield of high viscosity oil from reservoirs producing by dissolved gas drive. Increasing the yield of high viscosity oil by use of different heat carriers. Use of thermal methods at Zybza field containing high viscosity oil. Selecting the best steaming methods for reservoirs lacking uniform characteristics. Experimental and commercial scale application of different reservoir steaming techniques. Monitoring and control of block-cyclic-steaming under field conditions. Results of reservoir steaming under experimental conditions in producing fields. Part II. Petroleum Production by In Situ Combustion (Fire Flooding). Characteristics of in situ combustion: EOR method. Equipment and installations used in fire flooding. Oxidation and heat exchange processes in oil reservoirs. Experimental and commercial production of oil from reservoirs by in situ combustion. Part III. Heat-Energy Installations for Use with Thermal EOR Methods. Steam generating plants. Special compressor installations for in situ combustion. Part IV. Planning of Oil Production by Thermal Methods. Prerequisite geological and physical conditions. Technological requirements for application of thermal methods. Basis for oil production system by thermal EOR methods. Planning of oil production by thermal methods for the Karazhanbas field project. Bibliography.

Description

Until now, information on Russian enhanced oil recovery (EOR) research work and field experience has not been available in English. This work, originally published in Russian, describes in a systematic manner recent Russian laboratory and field research, as well as industrial experience of applying thermal EOR methods in different Russian oil fields - some with high viscosity crudes and others with low viscosity. It is written by two leading Russian specialists, and contains 116 diagrams (curves, graphs, designs), and 36 tables (research data).

The book will be valuable to petroleum companies throughout the world, oil field servicing companies, petroleum engineering consultants, and libraries of technical institutes and universities.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080868837

@from:C.E. Wier, Bloomington, Indiana, USA @qu:Thermal Methods of Petroleum Production will serve as a source of both engineering and geologic data for those interested in producing high-viscosity oil. The book also gives some insight into the meticulous research done in selected oil fields in Russia. The book will be a valubale addition to technical libraries in petroleum companies, research institutes and universities. @source:

