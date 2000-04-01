Thermal Methods of Petroleum Production, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
Until now, information on Russian enhanced oil recovery (EOR) research work and field experience has not been available in English. This work, originally published in Russian, describes in a systematic manner recent Russian laboratory and field research, as well as industrial experience of applying thermal EOR methods in different Russian oil fields - some with high viscosity crudes and others with low viscosity. It is written by two leading Russian specialists, and contains 116 diagrams (curves, graphs, designs), and 36 tables (research data).
The book will be valuable to petroleum companies throughout the world, oil field servicing companies, petroleum engineering consultants, and libraries of technical institutes and universities.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1989
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080868837
Reviews
@from:C.E. Wier, Bloomington, Indiana, USA @qu:Thermal Methods of Petroleum Production will serve as a source of both engineering and geologic data for those interested in producing high-viscosity oil. The book also gives some insight into the meticulous research done in selected oil fields in Russia. The book will be a valubale addition to technical libraries in petroleum companies, research institutes and universities. @source: