Thermal Energy Storage Technologies for Sustainability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124172913, 9780124173057

Thermal Energy Storage Technologies for Sustainability

1st Edition

Systems Design, Assessment and Applications

Authors: S. Kalaiselvam R. Parameshwaran
eBook ISBN: 9780124173057
Paperback ISBN: 9780124172913
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th August 2014
Page Count: 444
Description

Thermal Energy Storage Technologies for Sustainability is a broad-based overview describing the state-of-the-art in latent, sensible, and thermo-chemical energy storage systems and their applications across industries. Beginning with a discussion of the efficiency and conservation advantages of balancing energy demand with production, the book goes on to describe current state-of-the art technologies. Not stopping with description, the authors also discuss design, modeling, and simulation of representative systems, and end with several case studies of systems in use.

Key Features

  • Describes how thermal energy storage helps bridge the gap between energy demand and supply, particularly for intermittent power sources like solar, wind, and tidal systems
  • Provides tables, illustrations, and comparative case studies that show applications of TES systems across industries
  • Includes a chapter on the rapidly developing field of viable nanotechnology-based thermal energy storage systems

Readership

Energy storage technology vendors; energy service companies (ESCOs); commercial building owners and managers; renewable energy project developers; utilities; government agencies and policy makers; and the investor community

Table of Contents

  • Acknowledgments
  • Preface
  • Chapter 1: Energy and Energy Management
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Introduction
    • 1.2 Energy Resources, Energy Sources, and Energy Production
    • 1.3 Global Energy Demand and Consumption
    • 1.4 Need for the Energy Efficiency, Energy Conservation, and Management
    • 1.5 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 2: Energy Storage
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Introduction
    • 2.2 Significance of Energy Storage
    • 2.3 Types of Energy Storage
    • 2.4 Energy Storage by Mechanical Medium
    • 2.5 Energy Storage by Chemical Medium
    • 2.6 Energy Storage by Electrical Medium
    • 2.7 Energy Storage by Magnetic Medium
    • 2.8 Energy Storage by Hydrogen Medium
    • 2.9 Energy Storage by Biological Medium
    • 2.10 Thermal Energy Storage
    • 2.11 Technical Evaluation and Comparison of Energy Storage Technologies
    • 2.12 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 3: Thermal Energy Storage Technologies
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Introduction
    • 3.2 Thermal Energy Storage
    • 3.3 Types of TES Technologies
    • 3.4 Comparison of TES Technologies
    • 3.5 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 4: Sensible Thermal Energy Storage
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Introduction
    • 4.2 Sensible Heat Storage Materials
    • 4.3 Selection of Materials and Methodology
    • 4.4 Properties of Sensible Heat Storage Materials
    • 4.5 STES Technologies
    • 4.6 High Temperature Sensible Thermal Storage
    • 4.7 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 5: Latent Thermal Energy Storage
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Introduction
    • 5.2 Physics of LTES
    • 5.3 Types of LTES
    • 5.4 Properties of Latent Heat Storage Materials
    • 5.5 Encapsulation Techniques of LTES (PCM) Materials
    • 5.6 Performance Assessment of LTES System in Buildings
    • 5.7 Passive LTES Systems
    • 5.8 Active LTES Systems
    • 5.9 Merits and Limitations
    • 5.10 Summary
  • Chapter 6: Thermochemical Energy Storage
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 Introduction
    • 6.2 Phenomena of Thermochemical Energy Storage
    • 6.3 Thermochemical Energy Storage Principles and Materials
    • 6.4 Thermochemical Energy Storage Systems
    • 6.5 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 7: Seasonal Thermal Energy Storage
    • Abstract
    • 7.1 Introduction
    • 7.2 Seasonal (Source) TES Technologies
    • 7.3 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 8: Nanotechnology in Thermal Energy Storage
    • Abstract
    • 8.1 Introduction
    • 8.2 Nanostructured Materials
    • 8.3 Nanomaterials Embedded Latent Heat Storage Materials
    • 8.4 Merits and Challenges
    • 8.5 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 9: Sustainable Thermal Energy Storage
    • Abstract
    • 9.1 Introduction
    • 9.2 Sustainable Thermal Storage Systems
    • 9.3 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and Sustainability Prospects
    • 9.4 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 10: Thermal Energy Storage Systems Design
    • Abstract
    • 10.1 Introduction
    • 10.2 Sensible heat storage systems
    • 10.3 Latent Heat Storage Systems
    • 10.4 Design Examples
    • 10.5 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 11: Review on the Modeling and Simulation of Thermal Energy Storage Systems
    • Abstract
    • 11.1 Introduction
    • 11.2 Analytical/Numerical Modeling and Simulation
    • 11.3 Configurations-Based Model Collections
    • 11.4 Modeling and Simulation Analysis
    • 11.5 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 12: Assessment of Thermal Energy Storage Systems
    • Abstract
    • 12.1 Introduction
    • 12.2 Evaluation of Thermal Storage Properties
    • 12.3 Energy and Exergy Concepts
    • 12.4 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 13: Control and Optimization of Thermal Energy Storage Systems
    • Abstract
    • 13.1 Introduction
    • 13.2 Control Systems and Methodologies
    • 13.3 Optimization of Thermal Storage Systems
    • 13.4 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 14: Economic and Societal Prospects of Thermal Energy Storage Technologies
    • Abstract
    • 14.1 Introduction
    • 14.2 Commissioning of Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Systems
    • 14.3 Cost Analysis and Economic Feasibility
    • 14.4 Societal Implications of TES Systems
    • 14.5 Concise Remarks
  • Chapter 15: Applications of Thermal Energy Storage Systems
    • Abstract
    • 15.1 Active and passive systems
    • 15.2 Carbon-Free Thermal Storage Systems
    • 15.3 Low Energy Building Design
    • 15.4 Scope for futuristic developments
  • Appendix I: Units and Conversions Factors
  • Appendix II: Thermal Properties of Various Heat Storage Materials
  • Appendix III: Rules of Thumb for Thermal Energy Storage Systems Design
    • Sources
  • Appendix IV: Parametric and Cost Comparison of Thermal Storage Technologies
  • Appendix V: Summary of Thermal Energy Storage Systems Installation
  • Abbreviations
  • Glossary
  • List of Specific Websites
  • Index

About the Author

S. Kalaiselvam

Dr. S. Kalaiselvam is the Head of the Department of Applied Science and Technology and Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Anna University, Chennai.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of the Department of Applied Science & Technology and Associate Professor at Anna University, Chennai

R. Parameshwaran

R. Parameshwaran is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Birla Institute of Technology & Science-Pilani (BITS-Pilani), Hyderabad Campus, India. His research interests include thermal energy storage, nanomaterials, building energy efficiency, and sustainability

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Birla Institute of Technology & Science-Pilani (BITS-Pilani), Hyderabad Campus, India

