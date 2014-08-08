Thermal Energy Storage Technologies for Sustainability
1st Edition
Systems Design, Assessment and Applications
Description
Thermal Energy Storage Technologies for Sustainability is a broad-based overview describing the state-of-the-art in latent, sensible, and thermo-chemical energy storage systems and their applications across industries. Beginning with a discussion of the efficiency and conservation advantages of balancing energy demand with production, the book goes on to describe current state-of-the art technologies. Not stopping with description, the authors also discuss design, modeling, and simulation of representative systems, and end with several case studies of systems in use.
Key Features
- Describes how thermal energy storage helps bridge the gap between energy demand and supply, particularly for intermittent power sources like solar, wind, and tidal systems
- Provides tables, illustrations, and comparative case studies that show applications of TES systems across industries
- Includes a chapter on the rapidly developing field of viable nanotechnology-based thermal energy storage systems
Readership
Energy storage technology vendors; energy service companies (ESCOs); commercial building owners and managers; renewable energy project developers; utilities; government agencies and policy makers; and the investor community
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Energy and Energy Management
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Energy Resources, Energy Sources, and Energy Production
- 1.3 Global Energy Demand and Consumption
- 1.4 Need for the Energy Efficiency, Energy Conservation, and Management
- 1.5 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 2: Energy Storage
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Significance of Energy Storage
- 2.3 Types of Energy Storage
- 2.4 Energy Storage by Mechanical Medium
- 2.5 Energy Storage by Chemical Medium
- 2.6 Energy Storage by Electrical Medium
- 2.7 Energy Storage by Magnetic Medium
- 2.8 Energy Storage by Hydrogen Medium
- 2.9 Energy Storage by Biological Medium
- 2.10 Thermal Energy Storage
- 2.11 Technical Evaluation and Comparison of Energy Storage Technologies
- 2.12 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 3: Thermal Energy Storage Technologies
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Thermal Energy Storage
- 3.3 Types of TES Technologies
- 3.4 Comparison of TES Technologies
- 3.5 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 4: Sensible Thermal Energy Storage
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Sensible Heat Storage Materials
- 4.3 Selection of Materials and Methodology
- 4.4 Properties of Sensible Heat Storage Materials
- 4.5 STES Technologies
- 4.6 High Temperature Sensible Thermal Storage
- 4.7 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 5: Latent Thermal Energy Storage
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Physics of LTES
- 5.3 Types of LTES
- 5.4 Properties of Latent Heat Storage Materials
- 5.5 Encapsulation Techniques of LTES (PCM) Materials
- 5.6 Performance Assessment of LTES System in Buildings
- 5.7 Passive LTES Systems
- 5.8 Active LTES Systems
- 5.9 Merits and Limitations
- 5.10 Summary
- Chapter 6: Thermochemical Energy Storage
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Phenomena of Thermochemical Energy Storage
- 6.3 Thermochemical Energy Storage Principles and Materials
- 6.4 Thermochemical Energy Storage Systems
- 6.5 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 7: Seasonal Thermal Energy Storage
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Seasonal (Source) TES Technologies
- 7.3 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 8: Nanotechnology in Thermal Energy Storage
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Nanostructured Materials
- 8.3 Nanomaterials Embedded Latent Heat Storage Materials
- 8.4 Merits and Challenges
- 8.5 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 9: Sustainable Thermal Energy Storage
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Sustainable Thermal Storage Systems
- 9.3 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and Sustainability Prospects
- 9.4 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 10: Thermal Energy Storage Systems Design
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Sensible heat storage systems
- 10.3 Latent Heat Storage Systems
- 10.4 Design Examples
- 10.5 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 11: Review on the Modeling and Simulation of Thermal Energy Storage Systems
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Analytical/Numerical Modeling and Simulation
- 11.3 Configurations-Based Model Collections
- 11.4 Modeling and Simulation Analysis
- 11.5 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 12: Assessment of Thermal Energy Storage Systems
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Evaluation of Thermal Storage Properties
- 12.3 Energy and Exergy Concepts
- 12.4 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 13: Control and Optimization of Thermal Energy Storage Systems
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Control Systems and Methodologies
- 13.3 Optimization of Thermal Storage Systems
- 13.4 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 14: Economic and Societal Prospects of Thermal Energy Storage Technologies
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Commissioning of Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Systems
- 14.3 Cost Analysis and Economic Feasibility
- 14.4 Societal Implications of TES Systems
- 14.5 Concise Remarks
- Chapter 15: Applications of Thermal Energy Storage Systems
- Abstract
- 15.1 Active and passive systems
- 15.2 Carbon-Free Thermal Storage Systems
- 15.3 Low Energy Building Design
- 15.4 Scope for futuristic developments
- Appendix I: Units and Conversions Factors
- Appendix II: Thermal Properties of Various Heat Storage Materials
- Appendix III: Rules of Thumb for Thermal Energy Storage Systems Design
- Sources
- Appendix IV: Parametric and Cost Comparison of Thermal Storage Technologies
- Appendix V: Summary of Thermal Energy Storage Systems Installation
- Abbreviations
- Glossary
- List of Specific Websites
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 8th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124173057
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124172913
About the Author
S. Kalaiselvam
Dr. S. Kalaiselvam is the Head of the Department of Applied Science and Technology and Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Anna University, Chennai.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department of Applied Science & Technology and Associate Professor at Anna University, Chennai
R. Parameshwaran
R. Parameshwaran is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Birla Institute of Technology & Science-Pilani (BITS-Pilani), Hyderabad Campus, India. His research interests include thermal energy storage, nanomaterials, building energy efficiency, and sustainability
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Birla Institute of Technology & Science-Pilani (BITS-Pilani), Hyderabad Campus, India