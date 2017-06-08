Thermal Energy Storage Analyses and Designs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128053447, 9780128092330

Thermal Energy Storage Analyses and Designs

1st Edition

Authors: Pei-Wen Li Cho Lik Chan
eBook ISBN: 9780128092330
Paperback ISBN: 9780128053447
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th June 2017
Page Count: 234
Description

Thermal Energy Storage Analyses and Designs considers the significance of thermal energy storage systems over other systems designed to handle large quantities of energy, comparing storage technologies and emphasizing the importance, advantages, practicalities, and operation of thermal energy storage for large quantities of energy production.

Including chapters on thermal storage system configuration, operation, and delivery processes, in particular the flow distribution, flow arrangement, and control for the thermal charge and discharge processes for single or multiple thermal storage containers, the book is a useful reference for engineers who design, install, or maintain storage systems.

Key Features

  • Includes computer code for thermal storage analysis, including code flow charts
  • Contains a database of material properties relevant to storage
  • Provides example cases of input and output data for the code

Readership

Thermal engineers, Energy engineers, researchers, academics, postgraduate students and engineers from crossover industries

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Thermal Storage System Configuration and Basic Operation
3. Thermal Energy Storage Materials
4. Mathematical Analysis of Thermal Storage Systems
5. Examples of Experimental and Analytical Results on Temperature Variation of Discharged Fluid, and Energy Storage Effectiveness
6. Sizing of Thermal Storage Systems for Desired Tasks
7. Thermal Storage System Structural and Mechanical Issues and Solutions
8. Thermal Insulation for Thermal Storage Systems
9. Nomenclatures
10. References
11. Appendix: Computer code for thermal storage analysis

About the Author

Pei-Wen Li

Dr. Peiwen Li is full Professor in Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Arizona. His focus of research and teaching is in the area of thermo-science for energy and power engineering. In the recent 10 years, he has worked on heat transfer and heat storage in energy storage systems. Through systematic studies to the phenomenon of heat storage, his research team has addressed all fundamental issues related to thermal energy storage in single or dual-media materials, with or with no phase change.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, The University of Arizona, USA

Cho Lik Chan

Professor, Associate Head for Graduate Studies, Chair of the Graduate Studies and Research Committee at College of Engineering (Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering), University of Arizona

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr. Cho Lik Chan is a full Professor and the Associate Head of the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Arizona. His research areas of interests are heat transfer and fluid mechanics. He has worked on several numerical methods, e.g. boundary element method and lattice Boltzmann method. He has applied these methods to simulate laser welding, laser drilling, thermocapillary convection, micro-gravity double diffusive convection, and electro-kinetic flow. In the recent 10years, he has been working on mathematical modeling and simulation of thermal energy storage (both sensible and latent heat) for concentrated solar thermal power systems.

