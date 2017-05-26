Thermal and Rheological Measurement Techniques for Nanomaterials Characterization, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Instrumental techniques for the characterization of nanoparticles
2. Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) Analysis of Nanomaterials
3. Size-exclusion chromatography in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology
4. Thermogravimetry Analysis for Characterization of Nanomaterials
5. Differential Scanning Calorimetry in Nanosciences and Nanotechnology
6. Dynamic Mechanical Thermal Analysis of Polymer Nanocomposites
7. Thermomechanical Analysis of Nanomaterials and Nanocomposites
8. Contact Angle Measurement Techniques in Nanosciences and Nanotechnology
9. Surface area analysis of Nanomaterials
10. Small angle Light and X-ray scattering in Nanosciences and Nanotechnology
Description
Thermal and Rheological Measurement Techniques for Nanomaterials Characterization, Second Edition covers thermal and rheological measurement techniques, including their principle working methods, sample preparation and interpretation of results.
This important reference is an ideal source for materials scientists and industrial engineers who are working with nanomaterials and need to know how to determine their properties and behaviors.
Key Features
- Outlines key characterization techniques to determine the thermal and rheological behavior of different nanomaterials
- Explains how the thermal and rheological behavior of nanomaterials affect their usage
- Provides a method-orientated approach that explains how to successfully use each technique
Readership
Materials scientists, materials engineers, materials chemists and researchers in related disciplines including chemistry and physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 26th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323461450
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323461399
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founding Director and Professor, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, India
Raju Thomas Editor
Prof (Dr). Raju Thomas is currently Vice Chancellor of Middle East University FZE, P.O. BOX 37173, Al Hamara, Ras Al Khaimah, and United Arab Emirates. Dr. Thomas started Professorship from Research and Postgraduate Department of Chemistry, Mar Thoma College, Tiruvalla-3, Kerala, India. Dr. Thomas procured Ph.D degree under the supervision of Prof. (Dr). Sabu Thomas, Director of International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He has extensive research experience in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He has twelve years of research experience in the Organic Chemistry and Polymer Chemistry laboratories of the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He has also worked in the laboratory of Applied Rheology and Polymer processing of Katholieke University, Leuven, Belgium and in the laboratory at Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research Dresden, Germany. He has widely studied the kinetics of curing, morphology developments and structural characteristics of in-situ cured nanocomposites based on epoxy resin and reactive rubbers. His research is reflected in his six published research articles in international journals and additional articles which are currently under review. In addition, many articles are published in popular journals. He has co-authored many chapters and co-editor of a book entitled “Micro and Nanostructured Epoxy/Rubber Blends” which was recently published by Wiley and Sons. He has attended many national and international seminars/ conferences and presented many research papers. He is an approved research guide in Chemistry of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, India and has availed projects from University Grants Commission (UGC), Department of Science and Technology- Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB) and Kerala Science Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chancellor, Middle East University FZE, Al Hamara, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Ajesh Zachariah Editor
Prof. Ajesh K. Zachariah is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry, Mar Thoma College, Tiruvalla. He had done Doctoral Research in Polymer Chemistry at School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He has ten years’ research experience in nanomaterials and characterization. Expert in sophisticated analytical techniques such as Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM), X ray diffraction Technique (XRD), Gas Permeability Tester, Dynamic Mechanical Analyser (DMA), Rubber Process Analyser (RPA)and Oscillating Disc Rheometer (ODR). Published nine internationally cited articles, two international books and applied one Indian patent. He presented articles in different national and international conferences. He bagged Young Technological Innovation (GYTI) Award 2013, the meritorious research scholar award from UGC, India in 2009 and young researcher award in Nanosat-2010. His research areas are nanomaterial, naocomposites, elastomer-elastomer blend systems, sensors, membranes, computational chemistry and environmental chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, Mar Thoma College, Tiruvalla, India
Raghvendra Mishra Editor
Raghvendra Kumar, Ph.D., is working as Associate Professor in Computer Science and Engineering Department at L.N.C.T Group of College Jabalpur, M.P. India, and Serving as Director of IT and Data Science Department, Vietnam Center of Research in Economics, Management, Environment (VCREME) - Branch VCREME One Member Company Limited, Vietnam. He received B. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering from SRM University Chennai (Tamil Nadu), India, M. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering from KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, (Odisha) India and Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from Jodhpur National University, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), India. He serves as Series Editor Internet of Everything (IOE): Security and Privacy Paradigm publishes by CRC press, Taylor & Francis Group, USA and Bio-Medical Engineering: Techniques and Applications, Publishes by Apple Academic Press, CRC Press, Taylor & Francis Group, USA. He also serve as acquisition editor for Computer Science by Apple Academic Press, CRC Press, Taylor & Francis Group, USA. He has published number of research papers in international journal (SCI/SCIE/ESCI/Scopus) and conferences including IEEE and Springer as well as serve as organizing chair (RICE-2019), volume Editor (RICE-2018), Keynote speaker, session chair, Co-chair, publicity chair, publication chair (NGCT-2017), advisory board, Technical program Committee members in many international and national conferences and serve as guest editors in many special issues from reputed journals (Indexed By: Scopus, ESCI). He also published 11 chapters in edited book published by IGI Global, Springer and Elsevier. He also received best paper award in IEEE Conference 2013 and Young Achiever Award-2016 by IEAE Association for his research work in the field of distributed database. His researches areas are Computer Networks, Data Mining, cloud computing and Secure Multiparty Computations, Theory of Computer Science and Design of Algorithms. He authored and Edited 17 computer science books in field of Internet of Things, Data Mining, Biomedical Engineering, Big Data, Robotics, Graph Theory, and Turing Machine by IGI Global Publication, USA, IOS Press Netherland, Springer, Elsevier, CRC Press, USA, S. Chand Publication and Laxmi Publication. He is Managing Editor in International Journal of Machine Learning and Networked Collaborative Engineering (IJMLNCE) ISSN 2581-3242.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Department of Computer Science and Engineering LNCT College, Jabalpur, India