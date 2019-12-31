Chapter I: State-of-the-Art and Definitions of Various Thermal Analysis Techniques

Definitions

Instrumentation of DSC and DTA

Differential photo-calorimetry (DPC)

Pressure differential scanning calorimetry (PDSC)

Low temperature type DSC

General thermodynamic relationships

Thermogravimetry (TG) or thermogravimetric analysis (TGA)

Thermomechanical analysis (TMA)

Dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA)

Dielectric thermal analysis (DEA)

Thermally- stimulated current (TSC)

Emanation thermal analysis (ETA)

Thermoluminescence (TL)

Fast scanning calorimetry (FSC)

Microcalorimetry

Laser flash method thermal constant measuring LF/TCM

Moisture evolution analyzers (MEA)

Thermal analysis data processing system

Summary

Reference

Chapter 2: Temperature-Modulated DSC (TMDSC)

Production of nanostructured metal oxides

Estimation of carbon content

Production of metal carbides and metals and alloys nanoparticles

Production of metal sulfides, selenides and phosphides

TGA in sol-gel science

Estimation of metal’s molar mass

Estimating oxygen content in metal oxides

Carbonization

Summary

References

Chapter 3: Thermal Analysis in Materials Science

Summary

References

Chapter 4: Applications of TA

TA in food industry

TA of soap and detergents

TA in electronics industry

Polymer crystallinity

Polymer blends

TA in fossil fuel research

TA in clays

TA in cement industry

TA in explosives

TA in testing the loading efficiencies of drugs

TA in solid state reaction kinetics

Summary

References

Chapter 5: Thermal Analysis in Studying the Phase Problem

Crystal structure transformation

Topotactic thermal conversion

Constructing phase diagrams using TA techniques

Thermoelectric materials

Phase transformations in organic compounds and drugs

Summary

References

Chapter 6: Thermal Analysis in Recycling and Waste Management

Identity of the mixed recycled plastics using DSC

TGA in the transformation processes of waste rubber and plastic products for energy carriers

TGA characteristics and kinetics of scrap tyre- biomass co-pyrolysis

Capture of organic iodides from nuclear waste

Chalcogenide aerogels as sorbents for radioactive iodine

Sandia Octahedral Molecular Sieves (SOMS) and their related perovskites in nuclear waste management

Study of nuclear graphite using TGA

Thermal oxidation of nuclear graphite

Thermal characteristics of spent activated carbon (SAC) generated from air cleaning units

Cold-cap reactions in vitrification of nuclear waste glass

TA in vitrification of radioactive spent ion exchange resins (SIER) in borosilicate glass

TA in electronics waste recycling

Summary

References