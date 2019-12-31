Thermal Analysis
1st Edition
From Introductory Fundamentals to Advanced Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Thermal Analysis: From Introductory Fundamentals to Advanced Applications presents an easy-to-understand introduction to Thermal Analysis (TA) principles alongside in-depth coverage of the wide variety of techniques currently in use across several industries. It covers differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), temperature modulated DSC (TMDSC), differential thermal analysis (DTA), thermogravimetry (TG) or thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), thermomechanical analysis (TMA), differential photo-calorimetry (DPC), dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA), thermodilatometry (TD), dielectric thermal analysis (DEA), thermally-stimulated current (TSC), emanation thermal analysis (ETA), thermoluminescence (TL), fast scanning calorimetry (FSC), and microcalorimetry.
The book begins by defining the various TA techniques since its appearance in 1899 by Austen through the present day, as described in Chapter 1. Chapter 2 reports the Temperature-Modulated DSC (TMDSC) method and its applications, especially its use for studying the thermodynamic properties of polymers and pharmaceuticals. Chapter 3 focuses on the potential of TA in materials science with applications in chemistry and engineering, where it is employed in studying the thermal conversion of materials which yield new functional candidates for recent applications and determining contents of elements and moisture. Chapter 4 demonstrates in detail the various applications of TA in food, electronic industries, solid-state reactions, chemistry of polymers and large directing agents, kinetic studies, and so on. Chapter 5 demonstrates the crystal structure and phase changes occurring upon heating by TA. Finally, Chapter 6 demonstrates the potential of TA in recycling and waste management.
Key Features
- Gives a solid introduction to the scientific principles of TA for those who are new to these techniques or need a deeper understanding
- Illustrates concepts with more than 100 schematic and analysis curves, several flow charts, process diagrams, and photographs
- Contains chapters for using TA in materials science and crystal structures problems studies for the first time, something not provided in current TA books
Readership
Researchers using Thermal Analysis in materials design, chemical engineering, food quality, chemicals, electronics, industrial chemistry, and waste management and recycling. Upper undergraduate and graduate students and educators in chemistry, physics, physical science, and materials science
Table of Contents
Chapter I: State-of-the-Art and Definitions of Various Thermal Analysis Techniques
Definitions
Instrumentation of DSC and DTA
Differential photo-calorimetry (DPC)
Pressure differential scanning calorimetry (PDSC)
Low temperature type DSC
General thermodynamic relationships
Thermogravimetry (TG) or thermogravimetric analysis (TGA)
Thermomechanical analysis (TMA)
Dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA)
Dielectric thermal analysis (DEA)
Thermally- stimulated current (TSC)
Emanation thermal analysis (ETA)
Thermoluminescence (TL)
Fast scanning calorimetry (FSC)
Microcalorimetry
Laser flash method thermal constant measuring LF/TCM
Moisture evolution analyzers (MEA)
Thermal analysis data processing system
Summary
Reference
Chapter 2: Temperature-Modulated DSC (TMDSC)
Production of nanostructured metal oxides
Estimation of carbon content
Production of metal carbides and metals and alloys nanoparticles
Production of metal sulfides, selenides and phosphides
TGA in sol-gel science
Estimation of metal’s molar mass
Estimating oxygen content in metal oxides
Carbonization
Summary
References
Chapter 3: Thermal Analysis in Materials Science
Production of nanostructured metal oxides
Estimation of carbon content
Production of metal carbides and metals and alloys nanoparticles
Production of metal sulfides, selenides and phosphides
TGA in sol-gel science
Estimation of metal’s molar mass
Estimating oxygen content in metal oxides
Carbonization
Summary
References
Chapter 4: Applications of TA
TA in food industry
TA of soap and detergents
TA in electronics industry
Polymer crystallinity
Polymer blends
TA in fossil fuel research
TA in clays
TA in cement industry
TA in explosives
TA in testing the loading efficiencies of drugs
TA in solid state reaction kinetics
Summary
References
Chapter 5: Thermal Analysis in Studying the Phase Problem
Crystal structure transformation
Topotactic thermal conversion
Constructing phase diagrams using TA techniques
Thermoelectric materials
Phase transformations in organic compounds and drugs
Summary
References
Chapter 6: Thermal Analysis in Recycling and Waste Management
Identity of the mixed recycled plastics using DSC
TGA in the transformation processes of waste rubber and plastic products for energy carriers
TGA characteristics and kinetics of scrap tyre- biomass co-pyrolysis
Capture of organic iodides from nuclear waste
Chalcogenide aerogels as sorbents for radioactive iodine
Sandia Octahedral Molecular Sieves (SOMS) and their related perovskites in nuclear waste management
Study of nuclear graphite using TGA
Thermal oxidation of nuclear graphite
Thermal characteristics of spent activated carbon (SAC) generated from air cleaning units
Cold-cap reactions in vitrification of nuclear waste glass
TA in vitrification of radioactive spent ion exchange resins (SIER) in borosilicate glass
TA in electronics waste recycling
Summary
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 31st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323901918
About the Authors
El-Zeiny Ebeid
El-Zeiny M. Ebeid is a Professor of Physical Chemistry, Tanta University, Egypt. He received his PhD under joint supervision between Tanta University and UCW, UK in 1980. He was a Visitor to the University of Kent at Canterbury and Kon-stanz Universities. He won the Egyptian National Academy of Science Award. He co-authored several published books including the book Photophysical and Laser-Based Techniques in Chemistry, Biology and Medicine, Book Surge Publisher (2006), USA. He is a Member of the American Nano Society. He has more than 80 publications in international scientific Journals. His areas of interest are in the fields of laser chemistry, solid state chemistry, and nanomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Physical Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Tanta University, Egypt
Mohamed Zakaria
Mohamed B. Zakaria is a Lecturer of Physical Chemistry, Tanta University, Egypt. He received his BSc in Chemistry and MSc in Physical Chemistry from Tanta University and his PhD (2016) in Engineering from Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan. He did his postdoctoral research at National Institute for Materials Science as a JSPS Fellow from 2016-2018. He is a research Fellow of National Institute for Materials Science, Tsukuba, Japan; and Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN), The University of Queensland (UQ), Brisbane, Australia. Mohamed was awarded a Humboldt Research Fellowship in March 2020 at Ruhr University Bochum and Fraunhofer UMSICHT, Bochum, Germany. He’s received many awards including IAAM Young Scientist Prestigious Medal (2018) and IAAM Lecture Award (2020), best posters award of Energy & Environmental Science and APL Materials journals (2015). He has published 50 articles in the fields of Nanostructured Materials Engineering for Energy Storage and Conversion, Catalysis & Electronics
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Physical Chemistry and Researcher, International Research Center for Materials Nanoarchitechtonics (MANA), National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tsukuba, Japan
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.