Thermal Analysis V1

Thermal Analysis, Volume 1: Instrumentation, Organic Materials, and Polymers is a collection of papers presented at the Second International Conference on Thermal Analysis, held in Holy Cross College, Worcester, Massachusetts on August 18-23, 1968. The papers highlight a wide range of applications, from fundamental thermodynamics and kinetics to industrial process development. This book is divided into two major sections encompassing 45 chapters. The first section emphasizes the developments in the instrumentation aspects of thermal analysis. This section deals first with the developments of thermal analysis equipment, methods, and their corresponding application to various fields, including in pharmaceutical research. This section also examines the technique of differential thermal analysis, microcalorimetry, thermogravimetry, mass spectrometry, pyrolysis-flame detection, and thermal volatilization analysis. The second section explores the application of thermal analysis to organic materials, such as polymers and elastomer systems. This section specifically looks into the potential of differential thermal analysis, thermogravimetry, and time-of-flight mass spectrometry in analysis of specific organic materials. Measurements of electrical conductivity, magnetic, dielectric, photoelectric, thermodynamic, and thermophysical properties are also provided.

Table of Contents



Contents of Volume 2

Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Section 1. Advances in Instrumentation

Le Chatelier, Pionnier de L'Analyse Thermique Différentielle

Progress of Thermobalance and Thermobalance-Analysis in Japan

Modern Development of Thermal Analysis Equipment

Travaux Effectués en Thermo-Analyse au Laboratoire de Recherches Micro-Analytiques en 1967-1968

DTA in Pharmaceutical Research

A Scanning Microcalorimetry Cell Based on a Thermoelectric Disc - Theory and Applications

D.T.A. Apparatus with Agitation and Sealed Specimens for Molten Salt Phase Studies

Recognition and Prevention of Spurious Effects Due to Instrumentation Deficiencies

A New Design of Micro Sample DTA Apparatus and Its Application

Simultaneous Thermomicroscopic and Differential Thermal

Investigations of Melting and Freezing Processes

Addition Differential Thermal Analysis

A Report on an Independent Standardization Program

Balanced Temperature Analysers

Simultaneous TGA-DTA Measurements and Their Significance as Individual Methods

Simultaneous Scanning Calorimetry and Conductivity

L'Application Parallèle aux Reactions à L'Etat Solide des Analyses Thermogravimetrique et Thermique Différentielle, Comme Méthode Propre à Détecter un Changement de Structure Cristalline Sans Variation de Masse. Quatre Exemples Expérimentaux

Simultaneous TGA-DTA Measurements in Connection with Gas-Analytical Investigations

Simultaneous Differential Thermal Analysis-Thermogravimetric Analysis Techniques for Detonation Characterization

A DTA-EGA Experiment for a Lightweight Martian Landed Capsule

Vacuum Thermal Analysis Apparatus with Controlled Residual Pressure and with Constant Decomposition Rate

A Thermo-Microbalance with Automatic Compensation for Apparent Weight Changes and Control of Oxygen Partial Pressure

Automated Mass Spectrometric Thermal Analysis of Complex Inorganic and Organometallic Compounds

The Application of Differential Thermal Analysis at Constant Temperature to Evaluate Hazardous Thermal Properties of Chemicals

Evolved Gas Analysis by Partial Pressure Mass Spectrometry with Particular Reference to Gases Desorbed from a Rutile

A Recording Thermobalance for Constant Heating Rate Thermogravimetry to 1400°C

A Pyrolysis-Flame Detection Technique for Thermal Analysis

Thermal Volatilization Analysis of Polymeric and Other Substances: The Experimental Variables

Section 2. Organic Materials, Including Polymers

Thermal Analysis of Elastomer Systems - III: TGA Studies of Butyl Rubber Vulcanizates

Superheating of Extended-Chain Polymer Crystals

Thermal Analysis of Polymers by Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry II

The Application of TVA with Differential Condensation to Some Problems in Polymer Chemistry

Thermal Analyses of Polymers IV. Similarities in the Thermal Analyses of Inorganic and Organic Glasses

Effects of Cross-Link Density and Polymer Structure on Thermal

Analysis of Phenol-Formaldehyde Polymers

Griineisen Ratios for Polymeric Materials from Ultrasonic and Thermal Studies

Thermal Degradation Analysis of Polymeric Materials by Combined Mass Spectrometric and Thermogravimetric Analysis

Thermal Stability of Structurally Related Phthalocyanine Ring and Carborane Group-Cohtaining Intermediate and Model Compounds

The Homologous Series of Aliphatic Esters of Cholesterol: Thermodynamic Properties

Thermal Analysis of Phenylcarbamoylated Cotton Cellulose

Mesophase Transition Thermodynamics for Several Homologous Series

Differential Thermal Analysis of Suspensions of Human Erythrocytes and Glycerol

New Aspects and Tasks of D TA in Wood Chemistry

Simultan-DTA-TG-Untersuchungen an Nitroguanidin

TA Studies of the Thermal Degradation of Ethylene-Propylene Rubber

A Study of Polyimides Using Thermomechanical Analysis

Appendices

1 Recommendations for Reporting Thermal Analysis Data

2 Recommendations for Nomenclature in Thermal Analysis

3 A Report from the Committee on Standardization International Confederation for Thermal Analysis

Subject Index