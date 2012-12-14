Therapist's Guide to Pediatric Affect and Behavior Regulation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1. The Regulatory Disordered Infant and Child
Normal Development of Regulatory Processes in Infancy
Defining Regulatory Disorder
Defining Emotion
Bibliography
Further Reading
Chapter 2. Assessment and Diagnosis
Assessment Strategies for the Regulatory Disordered Infant/Child
Diagnosis
Conducting an Educational Assessment – Behavioral Dysregulation
Bibliography
Further Reading
Chapter 3. Treatment Planning
Preparing for Treatment Planning
Treatment Planning Format
Treatment Planning
Resources
Further Reading
Chapter 4. Resources
Business Forms and Interview Format
Bibliography
Index
Description
Modeled on the author's bestselling Therapist’s Guide to Clinical Intervention, this new book on child clinical intervention presents much of the material in outline or bullet point format, allowing easy understanding of complex material for the busy therapist. This clinician’s guide to diagnosing and treating disorders in children includes definitions of the disorder, diagnostic criteria, the neurobiology of the disorder, information on functional impairment, treatment planning, and evidence-based interventions. The book additionally offers adjunctive skill building resources to supplement traditional therapy choices as well as forms for use in clinical practice.
Key Features
- Outlines treatment goals and objectives for diagnosis
- Discusses interventions and the evidence basis for each
- Offers skill building resources to supplement treatment
- Provides business and clinical forms for use with child patients
Readership
Practicing clinical psychologists, counselors, and other mental health professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 14th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123868855
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123868848
About the Authors
Sharon Johnson Author
Sharon Johnson is a psychologist in private practice. She has participated as a committee member and chair of a Utilization Management Committee for a managed care company.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fresno, CA, USA