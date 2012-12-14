Therapist's Guide to Pediatric Affect and Behavior Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123868848, 9780123868855

Therapist's Guide to Pediatric Affect and Behavior Regulation

1st Edition

Authors: Sharon Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780123868855
Paperback ISBN: 9780123868848
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 2012
Page Count: 356
Table of Contents

Introduction

Chapter 1. The Regulatory Disordered Infant and Child

Normal Development of Regulatory Processes in Infancy

Defining Regulatory Disorder

Defining Emotion

Bibliography

Further Reading

Chapter 2. Assessment and Diagnosis

Assessment Strategies for the Regulatory Disordered Infant/Child

Diagnosis

Conducting an Educational Assessment – Behavioral Dysregulation

Bibliography

Further Reading

Chapter 3. Treatment Planning

Preparing for Treatment Planning

Treatment Planning Format

Treatment Planning

Resources

Further Reading

Chapter 4. Resources

Business Forms and Interview Format

Bibliography

Index

Description

Modeled on the author's bestselling Therapist’s Guide to Clinical Intervention, this new book on child clinical intervention presents much of the material in outline or bullet point format, allowing easy understanding of complex material for the busy therapist. This clinician’s guide to diagnosing and treating disorders in children includes definitions of the disorder, diagnostic criteria, the neurobiology of the disorder, information on functional impairment, treatment planning, and evidence-based interventions. The book additionally offers adjunctive skill building resources to supplement traditional therapy choices as well as forms for use in clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Outlines treatment goals and objectives for diagnosis
  • Discusses interventions and the evidence basis for each
  • Offers skill building resources to supplement treatment
  • Provides business and clinical forms for use with child patients

Readership

Practicing clinical psychologists, counselors, and other mental health professionals

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123868855
Paperback ISBN:
9780123868848

About the Authors

Sharon Johnson Author

Sharon Johnson is a psychologist in private practice. She has participated as a committee member and chair of a Utilization Management Committee for a managed care company.

Affiliations and Expertise

Fresno, CA, USA

