Therapeutic, Probiotic, and Unconventional Foods
1st Edition
Description
Therapeutic, Probiotic and Unconventional Foods compiles the most recent, interesting and innovative research on unconventional and therapeutic foods, highlighting their role in improving health and life quality, their implications on safety, and their industrial and economic impact. The book focuses on probiotic foods, addressing the benefits and challenges associated with probiotic and prebiotic use. It then explores the most recently investigated and well-recognized nutraceutical and medicinal foods and the food products and ingredients that have both an impact on human health and a potential therapeutic effect. The third and final section explores unconventional foods and discusses intriguing and debated foods and food sources.
While research has been conducted on the beneficial biological effects of probiotics and therapeutic food, the use of these foods remains controversial. To overcome the suspicion of the use of alternative, homeopathic and traditional products as therapy, this book reveals and discusses the most recent and scientifically sound and confirmed aspects of the research.
Key Features
- Compiles the most recent, interesting and innovative research on unconventional and therapeutic foods
- Highlights the role of unconventional and therapeutic foods in improving health and life quality
- Discusses the implications of unconventional and therapeutic foods on safety
- Presents the industrial and economic impact of unconventional and therapeutic foods
Readership
Food scientists, nutrition researchers, and students in related courses
Table of Contents
1. Introduction in Nutraceutical and Medicinal Foods
Lia-Mara Ditu, Madalina Elena Grigore, Petronela Viforeanu, Alina Maria Holban
Section 1: Probiotics and Prebiotics
2. Probiotics: Supplements, Food, Pharmaceutical industry
Swathi Putta, Nagendra Sastry Yarla, Dhananjaya Bhadrapura Lakkappa, Sarat Babu Imandi, Rama Rao Malla, Amajala Krishna Chaitanya, Veera Brahma Chari P., Silas Saka, Rama Rao Vechalapu, Mohammad Amjad Kamal, Vadim V. Tarasov, Vladimir N. Chubarev ,Korada Siva Kumar, Gjumrakch Aliev
3. Selection of New Probiotics: The Case of Streptomyces
Sneha Hariharan, Selvakumar Dharmaraj
4. Development of New Probiotic Foods – A Case Study on Probiotic Juices
Lebaka Veeranjaneya Reddy, Young Jung Wee, Narala Venkata Rami Reddy, and Vinod Kumar Joshi
5. Prebiotics and Production of New Prebiotics from Unconventional Raw Materials (Mushrooms)
Hrudaynath Thatoi, Sameer Kumar Singdevsachan, and Jayanta Kumar Patra
6. Probiotics in the Rescue of Gut Inflammation
Asit Ranjan Ghosh
7. Probiotics as an Adjunct to Conventional Treatment in Vulvovaginitis: Past, Present and Future
Princy Louis Palatty, Poornima Ramachandra Bhat, Ramakrishna Pai Jekrabettu, Thomas George, Sueallen D’souza, Soniya Abraham, Mohammed Adnan, Michael Pais, Taresh Naik, Devika Gunasheela, Manjeshwar Shrinath Baliga
Section 2: Therapeutic Foods and Ingredients
8. Flavonoids as Nutraceuticals
Muhammad Kaleem, Asif Ahmad
9. Bioactive Peptides – Impact in Cancer Therapy
Edwin E. Martínez Leo, Armando M. Martín Ortega, Maira R. Segura Campos
10. Essential Oils - Biological Activity and Therapeutic Potential
Leila Mehdizadeh and Mohammad Moghaddam
11. Nutritional and Therapeutic Potential of Spices
Mian Kamran Sharif, Rebia Ejaz and Imran Pasha
12. Novel Nutraceutical Compounds
Asma Afreen, Dr. Zaheer Ahmed, and Dr. Nomana Anjum
13. Nutraceutical and medicinal importance of seabuckthorn (Hippophae sp.)
Prakash C. Sharma and Meenu
14. Therapeutic Potential of Flaxseed
Ankit Goyal, Ami Patel, Manvesh Sihag, Nihir Shah, Beenu Tanwar
15. Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Therapeutic Properties of Selected Wild Medicinal Plants: Thyme, Spearmint and Rosemary
Muhammad H. Alu’datt, Taha Rababah, Mohammad N. Alhamad, Sana Gammoh, Majdi A. Al-Mahasneh, Carole C. Tranchant, Mervat Rawshdeh
16. Virgin Coconut Oil as Functional Oil
Srivastava Yashi, Semwal Anil Dutt, Sharma Gopal Kumar
17. Health Effects of Various Dietary Agents and Phytochemicals (Therapy of Acute Pancreatitis)
Elroy Saldanha, Ramakrishna J Pai, Thomas George, Sueallen D’Souza, Mohammed Adnan, Michael Pais, Taresh Naik, Reshmina Chandini Clara D’Souza, Rithesh D’Cunha and Manjeshwar Shrinath Baliga
Section 3: Unconventional Foods and Food Ingredients
18. Production of Bioactive Compounds from Waste
C.O. Jayeola, B.A. Adebowale, L.E. Yahaya, S.O. Ogunwolu, and O. Olubamiwa
19. Unripe plantain flours
I. Olawuni, F.O. Uruakpa, A. Uzoma
20. Dry Beans: Processing and Nutritional Effect
Rocio Campos-Vega, Priscila Zaczuk Bassinello, Raquel de Andrade Cardoso Santiago, B. Dave Oomah
21. Vegan Nutrition: Latest Boom in Health and Exercise
Katharina Christina Wirnitzer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146262
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146255
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania