Theranostics, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 16-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Theranostics and is edited by Drs. Ali Gholamrezanezhad and Hojjat Ahmadzadehfar. Articles will include: Good Clinical Practice for Theranostics; Theranostics in Neuroendocrine Tumors; Neuroendocrine Tumors: Imaging Perspective; Prostate Cancer Theranostics: From Target Description to Imaging; Prostate Cancer Theranostics: PSMA-targeted Therapy; Theranostics in Brain Tumors; Theranostics in Neuroblastoma; Theranostics in Thyroid Cancer; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323813075
About the Editors
Ali Gholamrezanezhad
Affiliations and Expertise
Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) Los Angeles, California
Hojjat Ahmadzadehfar
