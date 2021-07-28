Theranostics, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323813075

Theranostics, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 16-3

1st Edition

Editors: Ali Gholamrezanezhad Hojjat Ahmadzadehfar
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323813075
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Theranostics and is edited by Drs. Ali Gholamrezanezhad and Hojjat Ahmadzadehfar. Articles will include: Good Clinical Practice for Theranostics; Theranostics in Neuroendocrine Tumors; Neuroendocrine Tumors: Imaging Perspective; Prostate Cancer Theranostics: From Target Description to Imaging; Prostate Cancer Theranostics: PSMA-targeted Therapy; Theranostics in Brain Tumors; Theranostics in Neuroblastoma; Theranostics in Thyroid Cancer; and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th July 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323813075

About the Editors

Ali Gholamrezanezhad

Affiliations and Expertise

Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) Los Angeles, California

Hojjat Ahmadzadehfar

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.