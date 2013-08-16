Theory of Simple Liquids
4th Edition
with Applications to Soft Matter
Description
Comprehensive coverage of topics in the theory of classical liquids
Widely regarded as the standard text in its field, Theory of Simple Liquids gives an advanced but self-contained account of liquid state theory within the unifying framework provided by classical statistical mechanics. The structure of this revised and updated Fourth Edition is similar to that of the previous one but there are significant shifts in emphasis and much new material has been added.
Major changes and Key Features in content include:
- Expansion of existing sections on simulation methods, liquid-vapour coexistence, the hierarchical reference theory of criticality, and the dynamics of super-cooled liquids.
- New sections on binary fluid mixtures, surface tension, wetting, the asymptotic decay of pair correlations, fluids in porous media, the thermodynamics of glasses, and fluid flow at solid surfaces.
- An entirely new chapter on applications to 'soft matter' of a combination of liquid state theory and coarse graining strategies, with sections on polymer solutions and polymer melts, colloidal dispersions, colloid-polymer mixtures, lyotropic liquid crystals, colloidal dynamics, and on clustering and gelation.
Key Features
Readership
Suitable for researchers and post-graduates in the field of condensed matter science (Physics, Chemistry, Material Science), biophysics as well as those in the oil industry.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Fourth Edition
Preface to the Third Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Chapter 1. Introduction
Abstract
1.1 The Liquid State
1.2 Intermolecular Forces and Model Potentials
1.3 Experimental Methods
References
Chapter 2. Statistical Mechanics
Abstract
2.1 Time Evolution and Kinetic Equations
2.2 Time Averages and Ensemble Averages
2.3 Canonical and Isothermal–Isobaric Ensembles
2.4 The Grand Canonical Ensemble and Chemical Potential
2.5 Particle Densities and Distribution Functions
2.6 Particle Densities in the Grand Canonical Ensemble
2.7 Molecular Dynamics Simulation
2.8 Monte Carlo Methods
References
Chapter 3. Static Properties of Liquids: Thermodynamics and Structure
Abstract
3.1 A Fluid in an External Field
3.2 Functionals and Functional Differentiation
3.3 Functional Derivatives of the Grand Potential
3.4 Density Functional Theory
3.5 Direct Correlation Functions
3.6 The Density Response Function
3.7 Diagrammatic Methods
3.8 Diagrammatic Expansions of the Direct Correlation Functions
3.9 Virial Expansion of the Equation of State
3.10 Binary Systems
References
Chapter 4. Distribution Function Theories
Abstract
4.1 The Static Structure Factor
4.2 The YBG Hierarchy and the Born–Green Equation
4.3 Functional Expansions and Integral Equations
4.4 The Percus–Yevick Equation
4.5 The Mean Spherical Approximation
4.6 Diagrammatic Expansions of the Pair Functions
4.7 Extensions of Integral Equations
4.8 Asymptotic Decay of the Pair Correlation Function
References
Chapter 5. Perturbation Theory
Abstract
5.1 Introduction: The van der Waals Model
5.2 The -Expansion
5.3 Singular Perturbations: The -Expansion
5.4 Soft-Core Reference Systems
5.5 An Example: The Lennard-Jones Fluid
5.6 Treatment of Attractive Forces
5.7 Mean Field Theory of Liquid–Vapour Coexistence
5.8 Scaling Concepts and Hierarchical Reference Theory
References
Chapter 6. Inhomogeneous Fluids
Abstract
6.1 Liquids at Interfaces
6.2 Approximate Free Energy Functionals
6.3 The Liquid–Vapour Interface
6.4 A Microscopic Expression for the Surface Tension
6.5 Fundamental Measure Theory
6.6 Confined Fluids
6.7 Density Functional Theory of Wetting
6.8 Density Functional Theory of Freezing
6.9 Fluids Adsorbed in Porous Media
6.10 Thermodynamics of Glasses
References
Chapter 7. Time-dependent Correlation and Response Functions
Abstract
7.1 General Properties of Time Correlation Functions
7.2 An Illustration: The Velocity Autocorrelation Function and Self-Diffusion
7.3 Brownian Motion and a Generalised Langevin Equation
7.4 Correlations in Space and Time
7.5 Inelastic Scattering of Neutrons and X-Rays
7.6 Linear Response Theory
7.7 Applications of the Linear Response Formalism
References
Chapter 8. Hydrodynamics and Transport Coefficients
Abstract
8.1 Thermal Fluctuations at Long Wavelengths and Low Frequencies
8.2 Space-Dependent Self Motion
8.3 The Navier–Stokes Equation and Hydrodynamic Collective Modes
8.4 Transverse Current Correlations
8.5 Longitudinal Collective Modes
8.6 Generalised Hydrodynamics
8.7 Long-Time Tails in Time Correlation Functions
8.8 Dynamics of Supercooled Liquids
8.9 Flow of Liquids at the Interface with a Solid
References
Chapter 9. Theories of Time Correlation Functions
Abstract
9.1 The Projection Operator Formalism
9.2 Self Correlation Functions
9.3 Transverse Collective Modes
9.4 Density Fluctuations
9.5 Mode Coupling Theory I. The Velocity Autocorrelation Function
9.6 Mode Coupling Theory II. The Kinetic Glass Transition
References
Chapter 10. Ionic Liquids
Abstract
10.1 Classes and Models of Ionic Liquids
10.2 Screening and Charge Ordering
10.3 Integral Equation Theories
10.4 Frequency-Dependent Electric Response
10.5 Microscopic Dynamics in Molten Salts
10.6 The Electric Double Layer
10.7 Liquid Metals: Electrons and Ions
10.8 Ionic Dynamics in Liquid Metals
References
Chapter 11. Molecular Liquids
Abstract
11.1 The Molecular Pair Distribution Function
11.2 Expansions of the Pair Distribution Function
11.3 Site–Site Distribution Functions
11.4 Correlation Function Expansions for Simple Polar Fluids
11.5 The Static Dielectric Constant
11.6 Integral Equation Approximations for Dipolar Hard Spheres
11.7 Interaction–Site Diagrams
11.8 Interaction-Site Models: The RISM Equations
11.9 Angular Correlations and the RISM Formalism
11.10 Associating Liquids
11.11 Reorientational Time-Correlation Functions
References
Chapter 12. Applications to Soft Matter
Abstract
12.1 Coarse Graining and Effective Interactions
12.2 Polymer Solutions
12.3 Polymer Melts
12.4 Colloidal Dispersions
12.5 Colloid–Polymer Mixtures
12.6 Charge-Stabilised Colloids
12.7 Colloidal Liquid Crystals
12.8 Clustering and Gelation
12.9 The Fokker–Planck and Smoluchowski Equations
12.10 Dynamical Density Functional Theory
References
Appendix A: Fluctuations
Appendix B: Two Theorems in Density Functional Theory
Appendix C: Lemmas on Diagrams
Appendix D: Solution of the PY Equation for Hard Spheres
Appendix E: Scaled Particle Theory
Appendix F: An Exact Integral Equation for
References
Appendix G: Some Basic Properties of Polymers
References
Appendix H: Density Profile of a Polymer Brush
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 16th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123870339
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123870322
About the Author
Jean-Pierre Hansen
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
I.R. McDonald
Affiliations and Expertise
Great Court, Trinity College, Cambridge, UK
Reviews
"The structure of this revised and updated fourth edition is similar to that of the previous one but there are significant shifts in emphasis and much new material has been added. Major changes and key features in content include: Expansion of existing sections on simulation methods, liquid-vapour coexistence, the hierarchical reference theory of criticality,…"--Zentralblatt MATH, 1277.00030
