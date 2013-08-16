Theory of Simple Liquids

"The structure of this revised and updated fourth edition is similar to that of the previous one but there are significant shifts in emphasis and much new material has been added. Major changes and key features in content include: Expansion of existing sections on simulation methods, liquid-vapour coexistence, the hierarchical reference theory of criticality,…"--Zentralblatt MATH, 1277.00030

"The editions have kept up with the fields, and this fourth contains many new sections of such matters as binary systems, the asymptotic decay of the pair correlation function, fluid flows at the interface with a solid, and the thermodynamics of supercooled liquids. The new chapter on applications to soft matter shows the recent and gradual convergence between two fields that have evolved separately."--ProtoView.com, January 2014