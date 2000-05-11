Theory of Shells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444828910, 9780080511238

Theory of Shells, Volume 3

1st Edition

Authors: Philippe Ciarlet
eBook ISBN: 9780080511238
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444828910
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 11th May 2000
Page Count: 662
Table of Contents

Part A. Linear Shell Theory. 1. Three-dimensional linearized elasticity and Korn's inequalities in curvilinear coordinates. 2. Inequalities of Korn's type on surfaces. 3. Asymptotic analysis of linearly elastic shells: Preliminaries and outline. 4. Linearly elastic elliptic membrane shells. 5. Linearly elastic generalized membrane shells. 6. Linearly elastic flexural shells. 7. Koiter's equations and other linear shell theories. Part B. Nonlinear Shell Theory. 8. Asymptotic analysis of nonlinearly elastic shells: Preliminaries. 9. Nonlinearly elastic membrane shells. 10. Nonlinearly elastic flexural shells. 11. Koiter's equations and other nonlinear shell theories.

Description

The objective of Volume III is to lay down the proper mathematical foundations of the two-dimensional theory of shells. To this end, it provides, without any recourse to any a priori assumptions of a geometrical or mechanical nature, a mathematical justification of two-dimensional nonlinear and linear shell theories, by means of asymptotic methods, with the thickness as the "small" parameter.

Details

No. of pages:
662
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2000
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080511238
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444828910

About the Authors

Philippe Ciarlet Author

Affiliations and Expertise

City University of Hong Kong, Kowloon

