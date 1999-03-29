Theory of Rank Tests
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction and Coverage. Preliminaries. Elementary Theory of Rank Tests. Selected Rank Tests. Computation of Null Exact Distributions. Limiting Null Distributions. Limiting Non-Null Distributions. Asymptotic Optimality and Efficiency. Rank Estimates and Asymptotic Linearity.
The first edition of Theory of Rank Tests (1967) has been the precursor to a unified and theoretically motivated treatise of the basic theory of tests based on ranks of the sample observations. For more than 25 years, it helped raise a generation of statisticians in cultivating their theoretical research in this fertile area, as well as in using these tools in their application oriented research. The present edition not only aims to revive this classical text by updating the findings but also by incorporating several other important areas which were either not properly developed before 1965 or have gone through an evolutionary development during the past 30 years. This edition therefore aims to fulfill the needs of academic as well as professional statisticians who want to pursue nonparametrics in their academic projects, consultation, and applied research works.
- Asymptotic Methods
- Nonparametrics
- Convergence of Probability Measures
- Statistical Inference
Graduate students in mathematical sciences (statistics, applied statistics, and biostatistics), academics, professional statisticians, and mathematicians.
- 435
- English
- © Academic Press 1999
- 29th March 1999
- Academic Press
- 9780080519104
- 9780126423501
"This book is an updated second edition of the famous and outstanding textbook of Hájek and Šidák. The statistical community is grateful to Šidák and Sen, who continued Hájek's work by their worthwhile treatment of the subject. The present revised and extended edition now presents the topic in a modern form and it is again a landmark." --MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS, Issue 2000h
"...statisticians interested in rigorous analysis of the limiting case are likely to find valuable informatin in this book." --JOURNAL OF MATHEMATICAL PSYCHOLOGY, March 2000
Zbynek Sidak Author
Zbynek Šidák was Chairman, Department of Probability and Statistics at the Mathematical Institute, Academy of Sciences, Czech Republic. He is now the principal research worker there. He has worked at various American universities as well. For 30 years, he was Editor of the journal Applications of Mathematics. His interests in statistics were rank tests, multivariate and cluster analysis, ranking and selection procedures, and Markov chains.
Mathematical Institute Academy of Sciences, Czech Republic
Pranab Sen Author
Pranab K. Sen is Cary C. Boshamer Professor of Biostatistics and Statistics at the University of North Carolina, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics and of the American Statistical Association. He is also an elected member of the International Statistical Institute.Prenab K. Sen is author or co-author of multiple volumes in Mathematical Statistics, Probability Theory and Biostatistics, and has published extensively in nonparametrics, multivariate and sequential analysis, and reliability and survival analysis.
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.
Jaroslav Hajek Author
Jaroslav Hájek was Professor and Chairman, Department of Probability and Statistics at Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic, and also a Visiting Professor at several American universities. His contributions to statistics are very profound, especially in rank test theory, survey sampling, estimation theory, and statistics in random processes. He died in 1974 at the age of 48.