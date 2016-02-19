Theory of Random Functions

Table of Contents



Foreword to First Edition

Foreword to Second Edition

Foreword to Third Edition

Chapter 1. The Probability of an Event and Its Properties

§ 1. Random Phenomena. The Object of Probability Theory

§ 2. Experimental Foundations of the Theory of Probability. Frequency and Probability

§ 3. The Addition Theorem of Frequencies. The Addition Principle of Probabilities

§ 4. Conditional Frequencies and Conditional Probabilities. Dependent and Independent Events

§ 5. The Formula of Total Probability. Bayes' Formula

§ 6. Repeated Trials

Chapter 2. Random Variables

§ 7. Distribution Functions

§ 8. Probability Density

§ 9. The Use of Impulse Functions and Generalization of the Concept of Probability Density

§ 10. Moments of Random Variables. Mathematical Expectation, Dispersion and Root Mean Square Deviation

§ 11. The Normal Distribution Law (Gaussian Distribution)

§ 12. The Poisson Distribution

§ 13. Approximate Analytical Representation of Probability Distributions

Chapter 3. Random Vector Variables

§ 14. Distribution Function of a Random Vector

§ 15. Probability Density Function of a Random Vector

§ 16. Conditional Distribution Functions and Conditional Probability Densities

§ 17. Moments of a Two-Dimensional Random Vector. The Covariance and the Correlation Coefficient

§ 18. Moments of a Multivariate Random Vector. The Variance-Covariance Matrix of a Random Vector

§ 19. The Mathematical Expectation of a Complex Random Variable. Properties of Mathematical Expectations

§ 20. Dispersions and Covariances of Complex Random Variables. Properties of Dispersions and Covariances

§ 21. The Transformation of a General Random Vector to One with Uncorrelated Components

§ 22. Bivariate Normal Distribution Law

§ 23. Multivariate Normal Distribution Law

§ 24. Root Mean Square Approximation to Random Vectors

Chapter 4. Characteristic Functions of a Random Variable

§ 25. The Characteristic Function of a Scalar Random Variable

§ 26. an Expression for the Probability Density Function in the Terms of the Characteristic Function

§ 27. The Relationship between the Characteristic Function and the Moments of a Random Variable

§ 28. The Characteristic Function of a Random Vector

§ 29. The Relation between the Characteristic Function and the Moments of a Random Vector

Chapter 5. Functions with Random Arguments

§ 30. Determination of the Moments of Functions of Random Variables

§ 31. Linearization of Functions as a Means of Approximately Determining the Moments of Non-linear Functions of Random Variables

§ 32. The Distribution Law of a Function of a Random Variable

§ 33. Another Method for Determining the Distribution Law of a Function of a Random Variable

§ 34. The Distribution Function of a Sum of Random Variables

§ 35. Application of Characteristic Functions to Determine the Distribution Laws of Functions of Random Variables

Chapter 6. The Law of Large Numbers

§ 36. Chebyshev's Inequality

§ 37. Theorems of Markov and Chebyshev. Convergence in Probability

§ 38. Theorems of Poisson and Bernoulli

§ 39. Theorems of Ljapunov and Laplace

§ 40. The Proof of Ljapunov's Theorem

Chapter 7. Fundamental Concepts of Information Theory

§ 41. Measuring the Uncertainty of Observational Results

§ 42. Entropy of a Discrete Random Variable

§ 43. The Entropy of a Continuous Random Variable

§ 44. Information and How to Measure It

§ 45. The Entropy of Uniform and Normal Distributions

§ 46. Uniqueness of the Definition of Entropy for Discrete Random Variables

§ 47. The Entropy of an Infinite Stochastic Sequence

Chapter 8. Random Functions

§ 48. Random Functions. Distributions of a Random Function

§ 49. The Mathematical Expectation and Covariance Function of a Random Function. The Cross Covariance Function of Two Random Functions

§ 50. Moments of Random Functions

§ 51. Properties of Covariance Functions

§ 52. The Addition of Random Functions

§ 53. Differentiation of a Random Function

§ 54. Integration of a Random Function

§ 55. Limit Theorem for the Mean Value of a Random Function. General Ergodic Theorem

Chapter 9. Canonical Expansions of Random Functions

§ 56. Two Types of Canonical Expansions for Random Functions

§ 57. General Formula for Co-ordinate Functions

§ 58. Canonical Expansion of a Random Function over a Discrete Series of Points

§ 59. A Practical Method of Constructing a Canonical Expansion for a Random Function over a Discrete Series of Points

§ 60. Canonical Expansion of a Random Function in a Prescribed Domain of the Argument

§ 61. A Practical Method of Forming the Canonical Expansion of a Random Function Over a Given Range of Variation of the Argument

§ 62. General Form of the Canonical Expansion of a Random Function

§ 63. The Construction of a Canonical Expansion for a Random Function from The Canonical Expansion of Its Covariance Function

§ 64. Methods of Forming Canonical Expansions for Covariance Functions

§ 65. A Method of Forming an Approximate Canonical Expansion of a Random Function

§ 66. The Series Expansion of a Random Function

§ 67. Integral Canonical Expansions of Random Functions

Chapter 10. Vector Random Functions

§ 68. The Relationship between Scalar and Vector Random Functions

§ 69. The Mathematical Expectation and Covariance Function of a Vector Random Function

§ 70. Canonical Expansions of Vector Random Functions

§ 71. Integral Canonical Expansions of Vector Random Functions

Chapter 11. Stationary Random Functions

§ 72. Definition of a Stationary Random Function

§ 73. The Stationary Vector Random Function

§ 74. The Ergodic Property of Stationary Random Functions

§ 75. Stationary Random Functions Which are Ergodic With Respect to the Covariance Function

§ 76. The Integral Canonical Expansion of a Stationary Random Function. The Spectral Density of a Stationary Random Function

§ 77. An Approximate Canonical Expansion of a Stationary Random Function

§ 78. The Integral Canonical Expansion of a Stationary Vector Random Function

§ 79. The Approximate Canonical Expansion of a Stationary Vector Random Function

§ 80. Random Functions Which Can Be Represented in Terms of Stationary Random Functions

Chapter 12. Characteristics of Dynamic Systems

§ 81. Transformation of Functions by Dynamic Systems. Operators

§ 82. The Operator of a Dynamic System as Its General Characteristic

§ 83. Weighting Functions of Uni-dimensional Linear Systems

§ 84. Uni-dimensional Linear Systems Described By Differential Equations

§ 85. Weighting Functions of Multi-Dimensional Linear Systems

§ 86. Other Characteristics of Linear Systems

§ 87. Stationary Linear Systems

Chapter 13. The Accuracy of Linear Systems

§ 88. Linear Transformation of Random Functions

§ 89. Linear Transformation of a Vector Random Function

§ 90. General Methods of Investigating the Accuracy of Linear Systems

§ 91. Methods of Calculating the Steady-State Systematic Errors of Stationary Linear Systems

§ 92. The Accuracy of a Uni-dimensional Stationary Linear System with One Stationary Random Input

§ 93. The Accuracy of a Uni-dimensional Stationary Linear System with One Non-Stationary Random Input

§ 94. The Accuracy of Quasi-Stationary Uni-dimensional Linear Systems

§ 95. The Accuracy of Multi-Dimensional Stationary Linear Systems

§ 96. The Accuracy of Multi-Dimensional Quasi-Stationary Linear Systems

§ 97. A Type of Integral Canonical Representation for Random Inputs

§ 98. The Transformation of a Random Function by a Random Linear Integral Operator

Chapter 14. Methods of Investigating the Accuracy of Non-linear Systems

§ 99. Methods of Investigating the Accuracy of Non-linear Systems

§ 100. General Principles of the Linearization of Operators

§ 101. Direct Linearization of the Equations of Non-linear Systems

§ 102. Linearization by Canonical Expansions

§ 103. Statistical Linearization

§ 104. The Use of Statistical Linearization in Investigating the Error of Stationary Systems

§ 105. The Use of Statistical Linearization in Investigating the Error of Nonstationary Systems

§ 106. Transforms of Random Functions Which are Reducible to Linearity

§ 107. Non-Linear Integral Transforms

§ 108. Application of the Method of Canonical Expansions to the Analysis of Non-Linear Transforms of Random Functions

Chapter 15. Determination of the Characteristics of Random Variables and Random Functions from the Results of Trials

§ 109. The Nature of the Problem

§ 110. Determination of the Probabilities of Events, Distribution Functions, and Probability Density Functions

§ 111. Determination of the Mathematical Expectations and Dispersions of Random Variables

§ 112. The Covariance between Random Variables

§ 113. Estimation of the Error in Experimental Determination of Probability Characteristics

§ 114. Determination of the Mathematical Expectation and Covariance Function of an Ergodic Stationary Random Function

§ 115. Estimation of the Mathematical Expectation of a Random Function by Smoothing Its Realizations

§ 116. Fundamentals of the Theory of Estimators

§ 117. Use of the Method of Maximum Likelihood to Construct an Estimator of the Mathematical Expectation of a Random Function

Chapter 16. Problems in the Theory of Optimal Systems

§ 118. Problems of Defining Optimal Systems

§ 119. Criteria of Optimality

§ 120. The General Condition of Minimum Mean Square Error

§ 121. The General Conditions for the Extremum of a Given Function of the Mathematical Expectation and Dispersion of Error

§ 122. Equations of Optimal Linear Operators

§ 123. Equations of the Optimal Non-Homogeneous Linear Transform

§ 124. General Analysis of the Equations of the Optimal Linear Operator

§ 125. Equations Determining the Weighting Functions of Optimal Linear Systems

§ 126. The Equation of the Optimal Non-Linear Integral Operator

Chapter 17. Methods of Determining Optimal Linear Systems

§ 127. The Optimal Uni-dimensional Linear System with White Noise Input

§ 128. A General Formula for the Weighting Function of an Optimal Uni-dimensional Linear System

§ 129. Formula for Determining Optimal Linear Systems for an Infinite Observation Interval and a Stationary Random Input Function

§ 130. Determination of the Optimal Linear System When the Input is Related to White Noise by a Linear Differential Equation

§ 131. Other Versions of the Method of Determining the Optimal Linear System When The Input is Related to White Noise by a Linear Differential Equation

§ 132. The Case When the Input is a Stationary Random Function with A Rational Fractional Spectral Density

§ 133. Determination of the Optimal Linear Operator by Integral Canonical Expansions in the General Case

§ 134. Determination of the Optimal Uni-dimensional Linear System by Canonical Expansions

§ 135. Determination of the Optimal Linear Operator by Canonical Expansions in the General Case

§ 136. Determination of the Optimal Linear Operator in Special Cases

§ 137. Uniqueness of the Solution and the Degree of approximation to the Optimal Linear Operator with the Criterion of Minimum Mean Square Error

Chapter 18. Methods of Determining Optimal Non-linear Systems

§ 138. The Optimal Operator in the Class of Operators Which Are Reducible to Linearity

§ 139. The Optimal Non-linear Integral Operator

§ 140. The Optimal Operator According to the Criterion of Minimum Mean Square Error

§ 141. The Optimal Operator According to the Criterion of Minimum Mean Risk for an Arbitrary Loss Function

§ 142. The Optimal Operator According to the Criterion of Minimum Mean Risk in Special Cases

§ 143. Normally Distributed Signal and Noise

§ 144. The Optimal Operator According to the Criterion of Minimum Mean Risk in the General Case

§ 145. The Case When the Loss Function is a Functional, and the Signal and Noise are Normally Distributed

Supplement

I. Basic Concepts of the Theory of Linear Transforms

II. Basic Concepts of the Theory of Linear Integral Equations with a Symmetric Kernel

III. Determination of the Minimum of a Function or Functional by the Method of Steepest Descent

Appendix. Tables of Formula and Tables of Functions

Table I. Formula for the Statistical Transfer Constants of Typical Non-linear Elements

Table II. Formula for Integrals of Rational Fractional Even Functions

Table III. Values of the Function Φ (u) = <?>

Table IV. Values of the Function Φ’(u) = <?>

Table V. Values of the Derivatives of Function Φ(u)

Table VI. Values of Tp, Defined by the Equality p = Sk(tp)

Table VII. Values of the Function Lk(Εp)

References

Supplementary References

Index

