Theory of Plasticity

Preface Preface to the third edition

Chapter 1: Stresses and Strains 1.1 Introduction 1.2 The Stress–Strain Behavior 1.3 Analysis of Stress 1.4 Mohr’s Representation of Stress 1.5 Analysis of Strain Rate 1.6 Concepts of Stress Rate Problems

Chapter 2: Foundations of Plasticity 2.1 The Criterion of Yielding 2.2 Strain-Hardening Postulates 2.3 The Rule of Plastic Flow 2.4 Particular Stress–Strain Relations 2.5 The Total Strain Theory 2.6 Theorems of Limit Analysis 2.7 Uniqueness Theorems 2.8 Extremum Principles Problems

Chapter 3: Elastoplastic Bending and Torsion 3.1 Plane Strain Compression and Bending 3.2 Cylindrical Bars Under Torsion and Tension 3.3 Thin-Walled Tubes Under Combined Loading 3.4 Pure Bending of Prismatic Beams 3.5 Bending of Beams Under Transverse Loads 3.6 Torsion of Prismatic Bars 3.7 Torsion of Bars of Variable Diameter 3.8 Combined Bending and Twisting of Bars Problems

Chapter 4: Plastic Analysis of Beams and Frames 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Limit Analysis of Beams 4.3 Limit Analysis of Plane Frames 4.4 Displacements in Plane Frames 4.5 Variable Repeated Loading 4.6 Minimum Weight Design 4.7 Influence of Axial Forces 4.8 Limit Analysis of Space Frames Problems

Chapter 5: Further Solutions of Elastoplastic Problems 5.1 Expansion of a Thick Spherical Shell 5.2 Expansion of a Thick-Walled Tube 5.3 Thermal Stresses in a Thick-Walled Tube 5.4 Thermal Stresses in a Thick Spherical Shell 5.5 Pure Bending of a Curved Bar 5.6 Rotating Discs and Cylinders 5.7 Infinite Plate with a Circular Hole 5.8 Yielding Around a Cylindrical Cavity Problems

Chapter 6: Theory of the Slipline Field 6.1 Formulation of the Plane Strain Problem 6.2 Properties of Slipline Fields and Hodographs 6.3 Stress Discontinuities in Plane Strain 6.4 Construction of Slipline Fields and Hodographs 6.5 Analytical and Matrix Methods of Solution 6.6 Explicit Solutions for Direct Problems 6.7 Some Mixed Boundary-Value Problems 6.8 Superposition of Slipline Fields Problems

Chapter 7: Steady Problems in Plane Strain 7.1 Symmetrical Extrusion Through Square Dies 7.2 Unsymmetrical and Multihole Extrusion 7.3 Sheet Drawing Through Tapered Dies 7.4 Extrusion Through Tapered Dies 7.5 Extrusion Through Curved Dies 7.6 Ideal Die Profiles in Drawing and Extrusion 7.7 Limit Analysis of Plane Strain Extrusion 7.8 Cold Rolling of Strips 7.9 Analysis of Hot Rolling 7.10 Mechanics of Machining Problems

Chapter 8: Nonsteady Problems in Plane Strain 8.1 Indentation by a Flat Punch 8.2 Indentation by a Rigid Wedge 8.3 Compression of a Wedge by a Flat Die 8.4 Cylindrical Depression in a Large Block 8.5 Compression Between Smooth Platens 8.6 Compression Between Rough Platens 8.7 Yielding of Notched Bars in Tension 8.8 Bending of Single-Notched Bars 8.9 Bending of Double-Notched Bars 8.10 Bending of Beams and Curved Bars 8.11 Large Bending of Wide Sheets Problems

Chapter 9: Computational Methods 9.1 Numerical Mathematics 9.2 Finite Difference Method 9.3 Finite Element Discretization 9.4 Finite Element Procedure 9.5 Illustrative Examples

Problems

Appendices: A Tables on Slipline Fields B Orthogonal Curvilinear Coordinates C Fundamentals of Soil Plasticity