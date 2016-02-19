Theory of Ionospheric Waves - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127704500, 9780080954523

Theory of Ionospheric Waves, Volume 17

1st Edition

Editors: Peter Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780080954523
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 463
Details

No. of pages:
463
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080954523

About the Editors

Peter Liu Editor

Professor of Radiology and Vascular Surgery, Associate Program Director, Radio Training Program, University of Michigan Medical Center

