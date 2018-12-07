Theory of Electrophoresis and Diffusiophoresis of Highly Charged Colloidal Particles, Volume 26

Part I. Electrophoresis of Rigid Particles

1. Polarization of Electrical Double Layer of a Highly Charged Spherical Particle

2. Concentrated Suspensions of Particles and Double Layer Overlapping

3. The Motion of a Particle Near a Solid Plane

4. The Motion of a Particle Near an Air-Water Interface

5. The Motion of a Particle Through a Cylindrical Pore

6. Dynamic Electrophoresis

Part II. Soft Particles and Porous Media

7. Behaviors in a Concentrated Suspension

8. Boundary Effects with a Nearby Solid Plane or Air-Water Interface

9. Particle Motion Through a Cylindrical Pore and Applications

10. Dynamic Electrophoresis of Soft Particles

11. Gel-Electrophoresis in Suspensions and Near Planar Boundaries

Part III. Liquid Drops

12. Behaviors in a Concentrated Suspension

13. Impact of Nearby Planar Boundaries

14. Motion Through a Cylindrical Pore

15. Dynamic Electrophoresis of Liquid Drops

Part IV. Diffusiophoresis

16. Behaviors in Concentrated Suspensions of Rigid Particles

17. Particle Motions with Nearby Boundaries and Potential Applications in Microfluidics

18. Behaviors of Nonrigid Particle Systems