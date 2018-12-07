Theory of Electrophoresis and Diffusiophoresis of Highly Charged Colloidal Particles, Volume 26
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I. Electrophoresis of Rigid Particles
1. Polarization of Electrical Double Layer of a Highly Charged Spherical Particle
2. Concentrated Suspensions of Particles and Double Layer Overlapping
3. The Motion of a Particle Near a Solid Plane
4. The Motion of a Particle Near an Air-Water Interface
5. The Motion of a Particle Through a Cylindrical Pore
6. Dynamic Electrophoresis
Part II. Soft Particles and Porous Media
7. Behaviors in a Concentrated Suspension
8. Boundary Effects with a Nearby Solid Plane or Air-Water Interface
9. Particle Motion Through a Cylindrical Pore and Applications
10. Dynamic Electrophoresis of Soft Particles
11. Gel-Electrophoresis in Suspensions and Near Planar Boundaries
Part III. Liquid Drops
12. Behaviors in a Concentrated Suspension
13. Impact of Nearby Planar Boundaries
14. Motion Through a Cylindrical Pore
15. Dynamic Electrophoresis of Liquid Drops
Part IV. Diffusiophoresis
16. Behaviors in Concentrated Suspensions of Rigid Particles
17. Particle Motions with Nearby Boundaries and Potential Applications in Microfluidics
18. Behaviors of Nonrigid Particle Systems
Description
Theory of Electrophoresis and Diffusiophoresis of Highly Charged Colloidal Particles discusses the electrophoretic and diffusiophoretic motions of various colloidal entities, such as rigid particles, liquid droplets, gas bubbles, and porous particles, focusing on the motion-deterring double-layer polarization effect pertinent to highly charged particles, with the lowly charged ones serving as the limiting cases. Boundary effects such as those from a cylindrical pore, a solid plane, or an air-water interface are analyzed as well for the electrophoretic motion of the various particles considered. Dynamic electrophoresis is also explored and treated.
The contents are suitable for researchers, graduate students, or senior college students with some basic background of colloid science and transport phenomena. As there is no closed-form analytical formula in general for the situation of highly charged particles, the results are presented with extensive figures and plots as well as tables under various electrokinetic situations of interest to facilitate the possible use of interested readers.
Key Features
- Provides a reliable quantitative prediction of highly charged particles motion with easy-to-apply charts and in-depth understanding of the underlying mechanisms
- Offers an extensive treatment of direct quantitative predication for non-rigid systems, such as porous particles, liquid drops, and gels, which is especially valuable in proteins and DNA research
- Discusses highly charged systems with a nearby boundary of practical interests, such as a pore, a solid plane, or an air-water interface, which is of vital interest in fields such as microfluidic operations and biomedical engineering
- Affords special attention to the polarization effect
Readership
Scientists in academia and industry, chemical engineers, and graduate students in surface and colloid chemistry who need to understand the electrokinetic behavior of highly charged particles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 7th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052655
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081008652
About the Authors
Eric Lee Author
Eric Lee is a Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan. He obtained a PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1986 from the University of Washington, USA. His research areas include polymeric fluid mechanics and electrokinetic motions of colloidal particles. He investigates the fluid motion of liquid phase systems containing polymers, such as polymer solutions, polymer melts, and other non-Newtonian fluids. Further he investigates the general electrokinetic behavior of colloidal particles of sub-micron or nano-scale dimensions in either dilute or concentrated suspensions, focusing on the electrophoretic motion above all. The impact of air-water interface as well as particle migrations in gel or porous media has been of particular interest in recent years. In 2005 he received the National Taiwan University Fu Sinian Award. Eric Lee has published more than 70 articles in international scientific journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan