Theory and Practice of Physical Pharmacy
1st Edition
Description
A core subject in pharmaceutics, physical pharmacy is taught in the initial semesters of B. Pharm. The methodical knowledge of the subject is required, and is essential, to understand the principles pertaining to design and development of drug and drug products. Theory and Practice of Physical Pharmacy is unique as it fulfils the twin requirements of physical pharmacy students: the authentic text
on theoretical concepts and its application including illustrative exercises in the form of practicals.
Key Features
- Covers all the topics included in various existing syllabi of physical pharmacy
- Provides an integrated understanding of theory and practical applications associated with physicochemical concepts
- Explore the latest developments in the field of pharmaceutics
- Reviews the relevance of physicochemical principles in the design of dosage form
- Ensures proper recapitulation through sufficient end-of-chapter questions
- Provides valuable learning tool in the form of multiple choice questions
- Multiple choice questions section especially useful for GPAT aspirants
Table of Contents
PART A: THEORY
Chapter 1. States of Matter
Chapter 2. Micromeritics
Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Rheology
Chapter 4. Surface and Interfacial Phenomena
Chapter 5. Buffers and Isotonic Solutions
Chapter 6. Complexation and Protein Binding
Chapter 7. Colloidal Dispersions
Chapter 8. Pharmaceutical Suspensions
Chapter 9. Pharmaceutical Emulsions
Chapter 10. Diffusion and Drug Release
Chapter 11. Drug Dissolution
Chapter 12. Kinetics, Degradation and Stability
PART B: PRACTICALS
Experiment 1 Ternary Phase Diagram
Experiment 2 Particle Size by Optical Microscopy
Experiment 3 Particle Size by Sieving
Experiment 4 Flow Property of Powder
Experiment 5 Angle of Repose
Experiment 6 density determination
Experiment 7 Ostwald Viscometer
Experiment 8 Falling Sphere Viscometer
Experiment 9 Spreading Coefficient
Experiment 10 Critical Micelle Concentration
Experiment 11 Buffer Preparation
Experiment 12 Colloidal Solution
Experiment 13 Physical Stability of Suspension
Experiment 14 Dissolution Profile of Tablet
Experiment 15 Kinetics–I
Experiment 16 Kinetics–II
PART C MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
Multiple Choice Questions (Useful for gpataspirants)
MCQ Answer Key
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 23rd June 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131232651
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131228241