Theory and Practice of Physical Pharmacy - 1st Edition

Theory and Practice of Physical Pharmacy

1st Edition

Authors: Gaurav Jain
eBook ISBN: 9788131232651
Paperback ISBN: 9788131228241
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd June 2011
Page Count: 420
Description

A core subject in pharmaceutics, physical pharmacy is taught in the initial semesters of B. Pharm. The methodical knowledge of the subject is required, and is essential, to understand the principles pertaining to design and development of drug and drug products. Theory and Practice of Physical Pharmacy is unique as it fulfils the twin requirements of physical pharmacy students: the authentic text

on theoretical concepts and its application including illustrative exercises in the form of practicals.

Key Features

  • Covers all the topics included in various existing syllabi of physical pharmacy

  • Provides an integrated understanding of theory and practical applications associated with physicochemical concepts

  • Explore the latest developments in the field of pharmaceutics

  • Reviews the relevance of physicochemical principles in the design of dosage form

  • Ensures proper recapitulation through sufficient end-of-chapter questions

  • Provides valuable learning tool in the form of multiple choice questions

  • Multiple choice questions section especially useful for GPAT aspirants

Table of Contents

 

PART A: THEORY

Chapter 1. States of Matter

Chapter 2. Micromeritics

Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Rheology

Chapter 4. Surface and Interfacial Phenomena

Chapter 5. Buffers and Isotonic Solutions

Chapter 6. Complexation and Protein Binding

Chapter 7. Colloidal Dispersions

Chapter 8. Pharmaceutical Suspensions

Chapter 9. Pharmaceutical Emulsions

Chapter 10. Diffusion and Drug Release

Chapter 11. Drug Dissolution

Chapter 12. Kinetics, Degradation and Stability

 

PART B: PRACTICALS

Experiment 1 Ternary Phase Diagram

Experiment 2 Particle Size by Optical Microscopy

Experiment 3 Particle Size by Sieving

Experiment 4 Flow Property of Powder

Experiment 5 Angle of Repose

Experiment 6 density determination

Experiment 7 Ostwald Viscometer

Experiment 8 Falling Sphere Viscometer

Experiment 9 Spreading Coefficient

Experiment 10 Critical Micelle Concentration

Experiment 11 Buffer Preparation

Experiment 12 Colloidal Solution

Experiment 13 Physical Stability of Suspension

Experiment 14 Dissolution Profile of Tablet

Experiment 15 Kinetics–I

Experiment 16 Kinetics–II

 

PART C MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Multiple Choice Questions (Useful for gpataspirants)

MCQ Answer Key

Index

About the Author

Gaurav Jain

