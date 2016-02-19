Theory and Practice of Blood Flow Measurement
1st Edition
Description
Theory and Practice of Blood Flow Measurement presents the methods for determining the metrics of blood flow in the major vessels. This book is organized into two sections encompassing 16 chapters that discuss the theories behind the different techniques of flow measurement and the performance of flowmeters and their practical application to determining blood flow volume in the tissues and organs. Considerable chapters are devoted to various methods of blood measurement, including dilution, transport, and thermal techniques, as well as the effect of catheter sampling on the shape of indicator dilution curves. Other chapters are concerned with the possible errors in the application of indicator dilution techniques and the types of dilution indicator, and measurement of indicator concentration. A chapter is devoted to the advantages and disadvantages of thermistor flowmeter. The last chapter focuses on the design of a thermal dilution catheter. The book can provide useful information to physicists, bioengineers, surgeons, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Section One Measurement of Blood Flow in Major Vessels
1 Circulation of the Blood
2 Indicator Dilution Methods for the Measurement of Blood Flow
3 Thermal Techniques in the Measurement of Blood Flow
4 Electromagnetic Flowmeter
5 Ultrasonic Flowmeters
6 Flow Measured by Pressure Sensing Techniques
7 Outflow Collection, Drop Recorders, Ludwig Stromuhrs and Bubble Flowmeters
8 Other Flow-Measuring Methods
Section Two Blood Flow Measurement in Organs and Tissues
9 Indicator Transport Techniques in the Measurement of Blood Flow
10 Plethysmography
11 Measurement of Cerebral Blood Flow
12 Measurement of Blood Flow in the Liver
13 Measurement of Renal Blood Flow
14 Measurement of Blood Flow in Limbs and Digits
15 Measurement of Blood Flow in Tissue
16 The Ideal Flowmeter and Choice of Measuring Technique
Appendix: Some Commercially Available Flow-Measuring Devices
References
Index
