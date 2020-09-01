Theory and Applications of Nonparenteral Nanomedicines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128204665

Theory and Applications of Nonparenteral Nanomedicines

1st Edition

Editors: Prashant Kesharwani Sebastien Taurin Khaled Greish
Paperback ISBN: 9780128204665
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 416
Description

Theory and Applications of Non-parenteral Nanomedicines presents thoroughly analysed data and results regarding the potential of nanomedicines conceived by diverse non-parenteral routes. In the context of nanotechnology-based approaches, various routes such as oral, pulmonary, transdermal, delivery and local administration of nanomedicine have been utilized for the delivery of nanomedicine. This book discusses the non-parenteral application of nanomedicine, its regulatory implications, application of mucus penetrating nanocarrier, and detailed chapters on development of nanomedicines developed for drug delivery by various route.

Beginning with a brief introduction to the non-parenteral delivery of nanomedicine and the safety and regulatory implications of the nanoformulations, further chapters discuss the physiology of the biological barriers, the specificity of the nanocarriers as well as their multiple applications. Theory and Applications of Non-parenteral Nanomedicines helps clinical researchers, researchers working in pharmaceutical industries, graduate students, and anyone working in the development of non-parenteral nanomedicines to understand the recent progress in the design and development of nanoformulations compatible with non-parenteral applications.

Key Features

  • Contains a comprehensive review of non-parenteral nanomedicines
  • Provides analysis of non-parenteral methods of nanomedicines including regulatory implications and future applications
  • Explores a wide range of promising approaches for non-parenteral drug delivery using the latest advancement in nanomedicine written by experts in industry and academia

Readership

Pharmaceutical Scientists in academia and industry; pharmacologists; regulatory experts; bioengineers; researchers and students working in drug delivery

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction: An Overview of the non-parenteral delivery of nanomedicine
    2. Challenges in non-parenteral nanomedicine therapy
    3. Regulatory implication of non-parenteral nanomedicine
    4. Physiology of the biological barriers
    5. Mucoadhesive polymers in the design of nanocarrier
    6. Mucoadhesive polymers, lipids used in solid lipid nanoparticles
    7. Mucus penetrating nanocarrier
    8. Nanomedicines developed for ocular drug delivery
    9. From the nose to the brain, nanomedicine drug delivery
    10. Oral drug delivery of nanomedicines
    11. Nanomedicine for inflammatory bowel disease
    12. Nanomedicine for vaginal drug delivery
    13. Nanomedicine in reproductive biology
    14. Regenerative nanomedicine, emerging non-parenteral applications
    15. Electrospun nanofibers for wound healing
    16. Nanomedicine in pulmonary delivery
    17. Nanomedicine and pain management
    18. Transdermal delivery of nanomedicine
    19. Nanomedicine and insulin delivery
    20. Non-parenteral nanoparticles in consumer products
    21. Post-operative local administration of nanomedicine
    22. Hydrogel for therapeutic delivery of nanomedicine
    23. Regulatory pathway to introduce a nanomedicine product on the market at international level
    24. Non-parenteral nanoparticles in consumer products

About the Editor

Prashant Kesharwani

Dr. Prashant Kesharwani is currently working as Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India. He received his doctoral degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the Dr H.S. Gour University (Sagar, India) with Prof N.K Jain’s group. He is a recipient of several internationally acclaimed awards viz “Ramanujan Fellowship, DST, India-2017”, “Excellence Research Award-2014”, “Young Innovator Award (Gold medal)-2012”, “International Travel Award/Grant from DST (New Delhi), and INSA (CCSTDS, Chennai)-2012”. He has received ICMR Senior Research Fellowship (in PhD) and AICTE Junior Research Fellowship (in M. Pharm.). After his doctorate, he worked as postdoctoral fellows in the Wayne State University, Detroit (Michigan, USA). Dr. Kesharwani subsequently joined the School of Pharmacy, International Medical University (Malaysia) as lecturer in Pharmaceutical Technology. Subsequently he joined Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow as Ramanujan Fellow. An overarching goal of his current research is the development of nano-engineered drug delivery systems for cancer through with prime focus on dendrimer and polymeric nanomicelles mediated drug delivery systems. Dr. Kesharwani is a co-author on more than 120 publications in high impact factor international journals and 4 international books with total citations of more than 3300 (h index is 27 and i-10 index is 65 as per Google Scholar).

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India

Sebastien Taurin

Dr. Sebastien Taurin currently works at the University of Utah. He is a researcher focused on cancer treatment, cancer cell signaling adaptation and heterogeneity. He has previously worked at the Arabian Gulf University in the Department of Molecular Medicine and the University of Otago in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology. He held a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Chicago in the Section of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Instructor, University of Utah, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Khaled Greish

Dr. Khaled Greish is associate Professor of Molecular Medicine, and head of the Nano-research unit, at Princes Al-Jawhara Center, Arabian Gulf University, Kingdom of Bahrain. His previous appointments included Senior lecturer of Pharmacology at the University of Otago, New Zealand, and Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at University of Utah (UT, USA). He has published > 70 peer reviewed papers, and 10 book chapters in the field of targeted anticancer drug delivery. Controlled Release Society (CRS) awarded him the CRS Postdoctoral Achievement Award in 2008 and in 2010; he was elected as member of the CRS College of Fellows. In recognition of his research, University of Otago awarded him “Early Career Awards for Distinction in Research” in 2014. His research focuses on Nanomedicine, tumor vascular biology, and anticancer drug discovery/development.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Molecular Medicine, Princes Al-Jawhara Center, Arabian Gulf University, Kingdom of Bahrain.

