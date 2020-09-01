Theory and Applications of Nonparenteral Nanomedicines

Theory and Applications of Non-parenteral Nanomedicines presents thoroughly analysed data and results regarding the potential of nanomedicines conceived by diverse non-parenteral routes. In the context of nanotechnology-based approaches, various routes such as oral, pulmonary, transdermal, delivery and local administration of nanomedicine have been utilized for the delivery of nanomedicine. This book discusses the non-parenteral application of nanomedicine, its regulatory implications, application of mucus penetrating nanocarrier, and detailed chapters on development of nanomedicines developed for drug delivery by various route.

Beginning with a brief introduction to the non-parenteral delivery of nanomedicine and the safety and regulatory implications of the nanoformulations, further chapters discuss the physiology of the biological barriers, the specificity of the nanocarriers as well as their multiple applications. Theory and Applications of Non-parenteral Nanomedicines helps clinical researchers, researchers working in pharmaceutical industries, graduate students, and anyone working in the development of non-parenteral nanomedicines to understand the recent progress in the design and development of nanoformulations compatible with non-parenteral applications.