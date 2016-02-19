Theory and Application of Digital Control

Table of Contents



Plenary Papers

Recent Developments in Statistical Signal Processing

The Software Age

Fuzzy Probabilities and Their Role in Decision Analysis

Large Scale Control System Design

Microprocessors in Real-Time Control

Digital Control Techniques (Sessions 18, 22, 24, 10, 6 and 2)

Status of Digital Control Systems

Integral Control Action and Separated Feedback Control

Selftuning Cascade Control of Linear and Nonlinear Systems

Interactive Blockorientated Control by Microcomputer

Digitalizing Existing Continuous-Data Control Systems via "Continuous Frequency Matching"

On the Structure of Quantized-Control Quantized-Observation Systems

A Test Case for Adaptive Control: Car Steering

Robust Controller Design by Frequency-Dependent Cost Functionals

Digital Computer Control of Communication Networks

Adaptive Control of Markov Chains: A Survey

CAD Covering All Pulse Transfer Attainable by Linear Compensation

Design of Digital State-Feedback Controllers Using a CAD Package

Computer-Aided-Design of Magentically Suspended Vehicles

Adaptive Control of a Nonlinear System

A Simple Control Language for Microprocessors and Its Applications

Multiprocessors for Power Systems — Some Programming and Research Issues

A Software Architecture for Distributed Computer Control Systems

Real Time Analysis of Microprocessor Control System

Multi-Processor System for the Control of Analogous and Digital Signals

Theoretical Developments in Discrete-Time Control

Optimal Control of Discrete System with Delay in Control and in Its Derivative

Observability and Dead-Beat Observers for Discrete-Time Linear Systems

A Singular Perturbation Method for Boundary Value Problems in Discrete Systems

Simulation and Control of Discrete Generalized State Space Systems

Control of Water Resource System for Hydropower Scheduling

Simultaneous Multiple Data Transmission by Using Delayed Pseudo Random Signals

Application of Observers to Instrument Failure Detection

Modeling and Maintenance of Deteriorating Sensors for Filtering

A Robust Digital-Analog Control Strategy for Ensuring Rapid Response and Zero Tracking Error

New Methods of Controlling Nonlinear System Represented by Discrete Volterra Functional Series

Control Method of Biped Locomotion Giving Asymptotic Stability of Trajectory

Digital Signal Processing (Sessions 14, 19, 11 and 23)

New Unbiased Methods for Narrowband Spectral Estimation

Map Detection and Estimation of Seismic Reflection Coefficients

An Adaptive Pattern Recognition Scheme with Application in Medical Diagnosis

D-Step Ahead Prediction in Lattice and Ladder Form

On Linear Shift-Variant Digital Signal Processing

Multirate Digital Filtering

Efficiently Realizable Digital Filter Transfer Functions

Linear Compensator Design with Block Processing Constraints

Design of Digital Filter Suitable for Microprocessor Implementation

On Line Optimization with a Team of Learning Automata

Classification of Images Using Features Derived from Random Field Models

Digital Matching of Similar and Dissimilar Digital Images

Measurement of Clustering Tendency

On the Lie Algebra of the Identification Problem

System Identification (Sessions 5, 13 and 17)

Univariate and Multivariate Techniques for Short-term Load Forecasting

On the Identification of Nonlinear Systems

Practical Experiences of System Identification Techniques

Tests for Determining the Order of Canonical Models of Multivariable Systems

Recursive Identification of the Parameters of Linear Multivariable Systems

Application of Linear System Identification in Construction of Adaptive Observer and Adaptive State Estimator

On the Identification of Bilinear Systems from Operating Records

Digital Identification of Continuous-Time System Parameters

Transfer Function-Noise Modeling for Run-of-the-River Hydropower Operations

Approximate Identification of the Aortic Pressure Transfer

A Simple Estimation Method for Dispersional Identification of Nonlinear Dynamic Systems

Statistical (Dispersional) Identification of Hammerstein Systems with Weakly Correlated Input Process

Identification of Dynamic Equivalents for Large Power Systems

Fuzzy Information and Decision Processes (Sessions 1 and 9)

Fuzzy Information and Decision Processes

Processing Vague Queries in Man-Machine Systems: A Fuzzy Set Approach

Separation and Information in the Setting of Fuzzy Sets

Fuzzy Set Techniques in Decision Making

What Does Convergence Mean in Fuzzy Numbers

Application of Fuzzy Set for Recognition of Handwritten English Characters

On Identification of Fuzzy Systems Under the Existence of Vagueness

An Application of Fuzzy Integral to Medical Diagnosis

Fuzzy Information and Construction of Questionnaires

Fuzzy Pretopological Structures and Formation of Coalitions

Large Scale Systems (Sessions 4, 12 and 20)

Observers for Interconnected Systems

Sensitivity-Reduced Design of Linear Regulators Using Lower Order Model

Model Simplification — An Overview

Model Simplification and Digital Design of Multivariable Sampled-Data Control Systems via a Dominant-Data Matching Method

On the Choice of Aggregated Models for Analysis and Control

Measuring State Variable Participation for Selective Modal Analysis

Reduction of High-Order Systems with Application to Compensator-Design

Improvements of Pade Approximation Technique in Model Order Reduction

Reduced Order Models for Estimation and Control

On a Class of Moment Matching Approximants

Control System Design for Furnace by Using CAD

Socio-Economic Systems (Sessions 15 and 21)

Lake Ecosystem Modeling: A Case Study of Lake Nasser in Egypt

A Digital Control Model for Pest Management

Analysis of Social Preference

A Global Modeling Construct for National Socioeconomic Planning

The Spatial Structure of Rural Energy Systems in the Third World

Recent Experience with Large Scale Urban Development Models

Computer Simulation of Sociocybernetic Systems

Modeling of a Rural Health System

Experimental Investigations of the Water Powered Boats

Power Systems (Sessions 8 and 16)

Optimal and Secure Short-term Thermal Unit Commitment

Load Flow Analysis of Multiterminal HVDC/AC Systems

An ε-Coupled Fast Load Flow Method

Design of a Decentralized Load Frequency Controller Using Output Feedback

A New Decoupled Model for State Estimation of Power Systems

Optimization of the Capacities of an Electrical Transmission Network

LFC Using a Perturbational Approach for a Two-Area Power System with Detailed Modeling

An Improved Method of Digital Load Flow for On-Line Security Assessment

Bio Systems (Session 7)

Application of Digital Processing of Heart Sounds to Heart Valve Modeling

Limit Cycles in Coupled Biological Systems

Partitioning of Compartmental Models in Biological Systems

Automated Classification and Identification of Liver Dysfunction Using a New Class of Shape Descriptors

Digital Processing of Biological Signals

Space Systems (Session 3)

Model Correcting Attitude and Position Estimation Filters

Integrated Attitude Control of a Satellite Using a Microprocessor

Spacecraft Digital Attitude Control with Automatic Reconfiguration and Remote Programmability

Estimation of the Orbital States of a Satellite Using the Multivariate Time Series Method

