Theory and Application of Digital Control
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC Symposium, New Delhi, India, 5-7 January 1982
Description
Theory and Application of Digital Control contains the proceedings of the IFAC Symposium held at New Delhi, India on January 5-7, 1982. This book particularly presents the texts of the five plenary talks and the 110 papers of the symposium. This book organizes the papers into 109 chapters, with nearly one-third of the papers focus on digital control, particularly, software and hardware of control using microcomputers; computer-aided design; and adaptive control and modeling for digital control. Another set of papers deal with several applications of digital control techniques in solving interesting problems of socio economic systems, electrical power systems, bio systems, and artificial satellites. The reader will benefit hugely from the topics in this book that span several important theoretical and applied areas of the fast-changing topic of digital control.
Table of Contents
Plenary Papers
Recent Developments in Statistical Signal Processing
The Software Age
Fuzzy Probabilities and Their Role in Decision Analysis
Large Scale Control System Design
Microprocessors in Real-Time Control
Digital Control Techniques (Sessions 18, 22, 24, 10, 6 and 2)
Status of Digital Control Systems
Integral Control Action and Separated Feedback Control
Selftuning Cascade Control of Linear and Nonlinear Systems
Interactive Blockorientated Control by Microcomputer
Digitalizing Existing Continuous-Data Control Systems via "Continuous Frequency Matching"
On the Structure of Quantized-Control Quantized-Observation Systems
A Test Case for Adaptive Control: Car Steering
Robust Controller Design by Frequency-Dependent Cost Functionals
Digital Computer Control of Communication Networks
Adaptive Control of Markov Chains: A Survey
CAD Covering All Pulse Transfer Attainable by Linear Compensation
Design of Digital State-Feedback Controllers Using a CAD Package
Computer-Aided-Design of Magentically Suspended Vehicles
Adaptive Control of a Nonlinear System
A Simple Control Language for Microprocessors and Its Applications
Multiprocessors for Power Systems — Some Programming and Research Issues
A Software Architecture for Distributed Computer Control Systems
Real Time Analysis of Microprocessor Control System
Multi-Processor System for the Control of Analogous and Digital Signals
Theoretical Developments in Discrete-Time Control
Optimal Control of Discrete System with Delay in Control and in Its Derivative
Observability and Dead-Beat Observers for Discrete-Time Linear Systems
A Singular Perturbation Method for Boundary Value Problems in Discrete Systems
Simulation and Control of Discrete Generalized State Space Systems
Control of Water Resource System for Hydropower Scheduling
Simultaneous Multiple Data Transmission by Using Delayed Pseudo Random Signals
Application of Observers to Instrument Failure Detection
Modeling and Maintenance of Deteriorating Sensors for Filtering
A Robust Digital-Analog Control Strategy for Ensuring Rapid Response and Zero Tracking Error
New Methods of Controlling Nonlinear System Represented by Discrete Volterra Functional Series
Control Method of Biped Locomotion Giving Asymptotic Stability of Trajectory
Digital Signal Processing (Sessions 14, 19, 11 and 23)
New Unbiased Methods for Narrowband Spectral Estimation
Map Detection and Estimation of Seismic Reflection Coefficients
An Adaptive Pattern Recognition Scheme with Application in Medical Diagnosis
D-Step Ahead Prediction in Lattice and Ladder Form
On Linear Shift-Variant Digital Signal Processing
Multirate Digital Filtering
Efficiently Realizable Digital Filter Transfer Functions
Linear Compensator Design with Block Processing Constraints
Design of Digital Filter Suitable for Microprocessor Implementation
On Line Optimization with a Team of Learning Automata
Classification of Images Using Features Derived from Random Field Models
Digital Matching of Similar and Dissimilar Digital Images
Measurement of Clustering Tendency
On the Lie Algebra of the Identification Problem
System Identification (Sessions 5, 13 and 17)
Univariate and Multivariate Techniques for Short-term Load Forecasting
On the Identification of Nonlinear Systems
Practical Experiences of System Identification Techniques
Tests for Determining the Order of Canonical Models of Multivariable Systems
Recursive Identification of the Parameters of Linear Multivariable Systems
Application of Linear System Identification in Construction of Adaptive Observer and Adaptive State Estimator
On the Identification of Bilinear Systems from Operating Records
Digital Identification of Continuous-Time System Parameters
Transfer Function-Noise Modeling for Run-of-the-River Hydropower Operations
Approximate Identification of the Aortic Pressure Transfer
A Simple Estimation Method for Dispersional Identification of Nonlinear Dynamic Systems
Statistical (Dispersional) Identification of Hammerstein Systems with Weakly Correlated Input Process
Identification of Dynamic Equivalents for Large Power Systems
Fuzzy Information and Decision Processes (Sessions 1 and 9)
Fuzzy Information and Decision Processes
Processing Vague Queries in Man-Machine Systems: A Fuzzy Set Approach
Separation and Information in the Setting of Fuzzy Sets
Fuzzy Set Techniques in Decision Making
What Does Convergence Mean in Fuzzy Numbers
Application of Fuzzy Set for Recognition of Handwritten English Characters
On Identification of Fuzzy Systems Under the Existence of Vagueness
An Application of Fuzzy Integral to Medical Diagnosis
Fuzzy Information and Construction of Questionnaires
Fuzzy Pretopological Structures and Formation of Coalitions
Large Scale Systems (Sessions 4, 12 and 20)
Observers for Interconnected Systems
Sensitivity-Reduced Design of Linear Regulators Using Lower Order Model
Model Simplification — An Overview
Model Simplification and Digital Design of Multivariable Sampled-Data Control Systems via a Dominant-Data Matching Method
On the Choice of Aggregated Models for Analysis and Control
Measuring State Variable Participation for Selective Modal Analysis
Reduction of High-Order Systems with Application to Compensator-Design
Improvements of Pade Approximation Technique in Model Order Reduction
Reduced Order Models for Estimation and Control
On a Class of Moment Matching Approximants
Control System Design for Furnace by Using CAD
Socio-Economic Systems (Sessions 15 and 21)
Lake Ecosystem Modeling: A Case Study of Lake Nasser in Egypt
A Digital Control Model for Pest Management
Analysis of Social Preference
A Global Modeling Construct for National Socioeconomic Planning
The Spatial Structure of Rural Energy Systems in the Third World
Recent Experience with Large Scale Urban Development Models
Computer Simulation of Sociocybernetic Systems
Modeling of a Rural Health System
Experimental Investigations of the Water Powered Boats
Power Systems (Sessions 8 and 16)
Optimal and Secure Short-term Thermal Unit Commitment
Load Flow Analysis of Multiterminal HVDC/AC Systems
An ε-Coupled Fast Load Flow Method
Design of a Decentralized Load Frequency Controller Using Output Feedback
A New Decoupled Model for State Estimation of Power Systems
Optimization of the Capacities of an Electrical Transmission Network
LFC Using a Perturbational Approach for a Two-Area Power System with Detailed Modeling
An Improved Method of Digital Load Flow for On-Line Security Assessment
Bio Systems (Session 7)
Application of Digital Processing of Heart Sounds to Heart Valve Modeling
Limit Cycles in Coupled Biological Systems
Partitioning of Compartmental Models in Biological Systems
Automated Classification and Identification of Liver Dysfunction Using a New Class of Shape Descriptors
Digital Processing of Biological Signals
Space Systems (Session 3)
Model Correcting Attitude and Position Estimation Filters
Integrated Attitude Control of a Satellite Using a Microprocessor
Spacecraft Digital Attitude Control with Automatic Reconfiguration and Remote Programmability
Estimation of the Orbital States of a Satellite Using the Multivariate Time Series Method
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153773