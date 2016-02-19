Theoretical Solid State Physics
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy, Volume 2
Description
Theoretical Solid State Physics, Volume 2 deals with the electron-lattice interaction and the effect of lattice imperfections. Conductivity, semiconductors, and luminescence are discussed, with emphasis on the basic physical problems and the various phenomena derived from them. The theoretical basis of interaction between electrons and lattices is considered, along with basic concepts of conduction theory, scattering of electrons by imperfections, and radiationless transitions. This volume is comprised of 19 chapters and begins with an overview of the coupling of electrons and the crystal lattice in a solid, followed by a discussion on the conduction phenomena. The reader is then introduced to defects in the crystal lattice and their effects on the distribution and energy spectrum of the electrons as well as the frequency spectrum of the lattice vibrations. Subsequent chapters focus on semiconductors and their conductivity, thermoelectric effects, and effects in a magnetic field; radiative processes; and radiationless transitions. This book will be of interest to physicists and students of solid state physics.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume 1
Foreword
IV. The Electron-Lattice Interaction
A. General Theory
1. Basis of Interaction Theory
2. The Interaction Terms
3. The Interaction Processes
4. Extensions of the Interaction Theory
5. The Effect of the Electron-Lattice Interaction on Electronic Properties
B. Conduction Phenomena
6. Basic Concepts of Conduction Theory
7. The Boltzmann Transport Equation
8. The Solution of the Transport Equation for Conduction Processes
9. General Formulation of Conduction Phenomena
10. The Conductivity of Metals
11. Galvanomagnetic Effects
12. Refinements of Conduction Theory
V. The Real Crystal with Lattice Imperfections
A. Lattice Imperfections
13. Description of Lattice Imperfections
14. Defect Levels
15. The Electron Equilibrium Distribution When There are Imperfections
16. Non-equilibrium States
17. Scattering of Electrons by Imperfections
18. The Effect of Imperfections on the Lattice Vibrational Spectrum
B. Semiconductors
19. Classification and Properties
20. Energy Surfaces and Effective Mass
21. The Conductivity of Semiconductors
22. Thermoelectric Effects
23. Effects in a Magnetic Field
24. Hot Electrons
25. Rectifying and Amplifying Effects in Semiconductors
C. Luminescence
26. Phenomenological Description of Luminescence
27. Radiative Processes
28. Radiationless Transitions
References
Notations and Numerical Values
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159799