Theoretical Solid State Physics, Volume 2 deals with the electron-lattice interaction and the effect of lattice imperfections. Conductivity, semiconductors, and luminescence are discussed, with emphasis on the basic physical problems and the various phenomena derived from them. The theoretical basis of interaction between electrons and lattices is considered, along with basic concepts of conduction theory, scattering of electrons by imperfections, and radiationless transitions. This volume is comprised of 19 chapters and begins with an overview of the coupling of electrons and the crystal lattice in a solid, followed by a discussion on the conduction phenomena. The reader is then introduced to defects in the crystal lattice and their effects on the distribution and energy spectrum of the electrons as well as the frequency spectrum of the lattice vibrations. Subsequent chapters focus on semiconductors and their conductivity, thermoelectric effects, and effects in a magnetic field; radiative processes; and radiationless transitions. This book will be of interest to physicists and students of solid state physics.