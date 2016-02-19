Theoretical Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080166360, 9781483159799

Theoretical Solid State Physics

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy, Volume 2

Authors: Albert Haug
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483159799
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 370
Description

Theoretical Solid State Physics, Volume 2 deals with the electron-lattice interaction and the effect of lattice imperfections. Conductivity, semiconductors, and luminescence are discussed, with emphasis on the basic physical problems and the various phenomena derived from them. The theoretical basis of interaction between electrons and lattices is considered, along with basic concepts of conduction theory, scattering of electrons by imperfections, and radiationless transitions. This volume is comprised of 19 chapters and begins with an overview of the coupling of electrons and the crystal lattice in a solid, followed by a discussion on the conduction phenomena. The reader is then introduced to defects in the crystal lattice and their effects on the distribution and energy spectrum of the electrons as well as the frequency spectrum of the lattice vibrations. Subsequent chapters focus on semiconductors and their conductivity, thermoelectric effects, and effects in a magnetic field; radiative processes; and radiationless transitions. This book will be of interest to physicists and students of solid state physics.

Table of Contents


Contents of Volume 1

Foreword

IV. The Electron-Lattice Interaction

A. General Theory

1. Basis of Interaction Theory

2. The Interaction Terms

3. The Interaction Processes

4. Extensions of the Interaction Theory

5. The Effect of the Electron-Lattice Interaction on Electronic Properties

B. Conduction Phenomena

6. Basic Concepts of Conduction Theory

7. The Boltzmann Transport Equation

8. The Solution of the Transport Equation for Conduction Processes

9. General Formulation of Conduction Phenomena

10. The Conductivity of Metals

11. Galvanomagnetic Effects

12. Refinements of Conduction Theory

V. The Real Crystal with Lattice Imperfections

A. Lattice Imperfections

13. Description of Lattice Imperfections

14. Defect Levels

15. The Electron Equilibrium Distribution When There are Imperfections

16. Non-equilibrium States

17. Scattering of Electrons by Imperfections

18. The Effect of Imperfections on the Lattice Vibrational Spectrum

B. Semiconductors

19. Classification and Properties

20. Energy Surfaces and Effective Mass

21. The Conductivity of Semiconductors

22. Thermoelectric Effects

23. Effects in a Magnetic Field

24. Hot Electrons

25. Rectifying and Amplifying Effects in Semiconductors

C. Luminescence

26. Phenomenological Description of Luminescence

27. Radiative Processes

28. Radiationless Transitions

References

Notations and Numerical Values

Index

