Theoretical of Aspects of Aging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125916554, 9780323160230

Theoretical of Aspects of Aging

1st Edition

Editors: Morris Rockstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323160230
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 204
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Theoretical Aspects of Aging aims to present the aspects of the aging process as a highly complex and multifaceted phenomenon. The book is the fourth publication of the proceedings of a series of annual symposia and covers topics related to the aging process. These topics include the genetic basis for longevity; different theories and explanations related to aging; the relationship of crosslinkage and free radicals with the aging process; cytogerontology; and the theoretical and practical aspects of chemotherapeutic techniques in the retardation of the aging process. The text is recommended for doctors who wish to have a greater understanding of the aging process, the possible theories behind it, and its effects. The book is also intended for gerontologists who wish to conduct further studies on aging, and for biologists and zoologists who wish to know more about the aging process in different animal species.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

The Genetic Basis for Longevity

The Programmed Theory of Aging

The Mutation Theory of Aging

An "Autoimmune" Theory of Aging

Crosslinkage and the Aging Process

Free Radicals and the Aging Process

Cytogerontology

Cycling ⇌ Noncycling Cells as an Explanation for the Aging Process

Physiological Theories of Aging

The Study of Aging in Man: Practical and Theoretical Problems

Theoretical and Practical Aspects of Chemotherapeutic Techniques in the Retardation of the Aging Process

Gerovital H3, Monoamine Oxidases, and Brain Monoamines

Procaine-HCI Growth Enhancing Effects on Aged Mouse Embryo Fibroblasts Cultured In Vitro

The Effects of Procaine on Aging and Development of a Nematode

Discussion Summary

Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160230

About the Editor

Morris Rockstein

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.