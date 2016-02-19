Theoretical of Aspects of Aging

Theoretical Aspects of Aging aims to present the aspects of the aging process as a highly complex and multifaceted phenomenon. The book is the fourth publication of the proceedings of a series of annual symposia and covers topics related to the aging process. These topics include the genetic basis for longevity; different theories and explanations related to aging; the relationship of crosslinkage and free radicals with the aging process; cytogerontology; and the theoretical and practical aspects of chemotherapeutic techniques in the retardation of the aging process. The text is recommended for doctors who wish to have a greater understanding of the aging process, the possible theories behind it, and its effects. The book is also intended for gerontologists who wish to conduct further studies on aging, and for biologists and zoologists who wish to know more about the aging process in different animal species.