Theoretical of Aspects of Aging
1st Edition
Description
Theoretical Aspects of Aging aims to present the aspects of the aging process as a highly complex and multifaceted phenomenon. The book is the fourth publication of the proceedings of a series of annual symposia and covers topics related to the aging process. These topics include the genetic basis for longevity; different theories and explanations related to aging; the relationship of crosslinkage and free radicals with the aging process; cytogerontology; and the theoretical and practical aspects of chemotherapeutic techniques in the retardation of the aging process. The text is recommended for doctors who wish to have a greater understanding of the aging process, the possible theories behind it, and its effects. The book is also intended for gerontologists who wish to conduct further studies on aging, and for biologists and zoologists who wish to know more about the aging process in different animal species.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Genetic Basis for Longevity
The Programmed Theory of Aging
The Mutation Theory of Aging
An "Autoimmune" Theory of Aging
Crosslinkage and the Aging Process
Free Radicals and the Aging Process
Cytogerontology
Cycling ⇌ Noncycling Cells as an Explanation for the Aging Process
Physiological Theories of Aging
The Study of Aging in Man: Practical and Theoretical Problems
Theoretical and Practical Aspects of Chemotherapeutic Techniques in the Retardation of the Aging Process
Gerovital H3, Monoamine Oxidases, and Brain Monoamines
Procaine-HCI Growth Enhancing Effects on Aged Mouse Embryo Fibroblasts Cultured In Vitro
The Effects of Procaine on Aging and Development of a Nematode
Discussion Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160230