Theoretical Numerical Analysis focuses on the presentation of numerical analysis as a legitimate branch of mathematics.

The publication first elaborates on interpolation and quadrature and approximation. Discussions focus on the degree of approximation by polynomials, Chebyshev approximation, orthogonal polynomials and Gaussian quadrature, approximation by interpolation, nonanalytic interpolation and associated quadrature, and Hermite interpolation.

The text then ponders on ordinary differential equations and solutions of equations. Topics include iterative methods for nonlinear systems, matrix eigenvalue problems, matrix inversion by triangular decomposition, homogeneous boundary value problems, and initial value problems. The publication takes a look at partial differential equations, including heat equation, stability, maximum principle, and first order systems.

The manuscript is a vital source of data for mathematicians and researchers interested in theoretical numerical analysis.