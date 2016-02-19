Theoretical Methods in Social History
1st Edition
Authors: Arthur L. Stinchcombe
eBook ISBN: 9781483264851
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 142
Description
Theoretical Methods in Social History examines how generality can be wrested from historical facts.
The book explores the various aspects on the application of social theory to historical materials. Chapters delve on various historical issues such as the sociological bias of Trotsky and De Tocqueville; functional analysis of class relations in Smelser and Bendix; and the analogy between intellectual productions. Historians and philosophers will find the book interesting.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1 What Theory in History Should Be and Do
Why General Ideas Are Justified
The Logical Positivist Version of Research
Quantitative Methods and Theoretical Methods
Epochal Interpretations
The Theoretical Character of Narrative
The Intellectual Tradition and This Book
Logic, Classes, and Causal Statements
A Case of Analogy
Explication
History in Modern Sociology
Empiricism and Theoretical Strategies
Technical Appendix: The Logic of Analogy
2 Analogy and Generality in Trotsky and de Tocqueville
The Sociological Bias of Trotsky and de Tocqueville
The Sociology of Authority
Authority and Effectiveness
The Social Construction of Authoritative Purposes
Democracy, Liberty, and Authority
Authority and Inequality or "Justice"
Structures of Authority and Strategic Groups
Authority and Symbols
Authority and Dual Power
The Implications of the Preceding Discussion
Geographical, Social, or Political Distribution as an Index of a Process
The Predispositions of Systems
Principles of Cumulative Causation
Virtual Choice
Conclusions
3 Functional Analysis of Class Relations in Smelser and Bendix
Smelser's Argument
Functional Explanation of Change
"Disturbance"
The Problems of Running a Family
Ideal Sequence Comparison
Comparative Histories of Roles
The Argument from Functional Completeness
The Theory and the Strategy
Bendix on Management Ideology
Identification of Ideological Problems
The Variety of Ideological Products
Analogy between Intellectual Productions
4 Conclusion
What Makes Human Actions Analogous?
The Logic of Concepts
References
Index
About the Author
Arthur L. Stinchcombe
