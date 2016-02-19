Theoretical Chemistry: Advances and Perspectives, Volume 1 analyzes all aspects of theoretical chemistry.

This volume describes the statistical techniques for studying the nonequilibrium behavior of physical systems, followed by a discussion on the theory of optical activity. The interactions of inert gas molecules at large separations and conformal theory of solutions are also reviewed. This book likewise covers the application of the Hartree-Fock approximation to solids. Other topics include the line of sight interaction model, calculation of long-range interaction coefficients, perturbation expansion, common M-fluid theories, and classical Madelung sums.

This publication is intended for researchers and practitioners of disciplines related to theoretical chemistry.