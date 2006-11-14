Theoretical Aspects of Chemical Reactivity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444527196, 9780080466781

Theoretical Aspects of Chemical Reactivity, Volume 19

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Alejandro Toro-Labbe
eBook ISBN: 9780080466781
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444527196
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th November 2006
Page Count: 330
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
25600.00
21760.00
328.18
278.95
205.00
174.25
340.00
289.00
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
320.00
272.00
245.00
208.25
195.00
165.75
275.00
233.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Chemical Reactivity and the Shape Function (P. Geerlings et al.).
Chapter 2. Density Functional Theory Models of Reactivity Based on an Energetic Criterion (A. Cedillo).
Chapter 3. The Breakdown of the Maximum Hardness and Minimum Polarizability Principles for Nontotally Symmetric Vibrations (M. Torrent-Sucarrant et al.).
Chapter 4. Classification of Control Space Parameters for Topological Studies of Reactivity and Chemical Reactions (B. Silvi et al.).
Chapter 5. Understanding and Using the Electron Localization Function (ELF) (P. Fuentealba et al.).
Chapter 6. Electronic Structure and Reactivity in Double of Rydberg Anions: Characterization of a Novel Kind of Electron Pair (J. Melin et al.).
Chapter 7. Using the Reactivity-Selectivity Descriptor &Dgrp;f(r) in Organic Chemistry (C. Morell et al.).
Chapter 8. The Average Local Ionization Energy: Concepts and Applications (P. Politzer, J.S. Murray).
Chapter 9. The Electrophilicity Index in Organic Chemistry (P. Pérez et al.).
Chapter 10. Electronic Structure and Reactivity of Aromatic Metal Clusters (P. Gonzáalez et al.).
Chapter 11. Small Gold Clusters Form Nonconventional Hydrogen Bonds X-H-Au: Gold-Water Clusters as Example (E.S. Kryachko, F. Remacle).
Chapter 12. Theoretical Design of Electronically Stabilized Molecules Containing Planar Tetracoordinate Carbons (A. Vela et al.).
Chapter 13. Chemical Reactivity Dynamics in Ground and Excited Electronic States (P.K. Chattaraj, U. Sarkar).
Chapter 14. Quantum Chemical Topology and Reactivity: A Comparative Static and Dynamic Study on a SN2 Reaction (Laurent Joubert et al.).
Chapter 15. 1,4-Dihydropyridine Calcium Channel Blockers with Electronic Descriptors Produced by Quantum Chemical Topology (U.A. Chaudry et al.).

Description

Theoretical Aspects of Chemical Reactivity provides a broad overview of recent theoretical and computational advancements in the field of chemical reactivity. Contributions have been made by a number of leaders in the field covering theoretical developments to applications in molecular systems and clusters. With an increase in the use of reactivity descriptors, and fundamental theoretical aspects becoming more challenging, this volume serves as an interesting overview where traditional concepts are revisited and explored from new viewpoints, and new varieties of reactivity descriptors are proposed. Includes applications in the frontiers of reactivity principles, and introduces dynamic and statistical viewpoints to chemical reactivity and challenging traditional concepts such as aromaticity.

Key Features

  • Written by specialists in the field of chemical reactivity
  • An authoritative overview of the research and progress
  • An essential reference material for students

Readership

For researchers and graduate students in the field of chemical reactivity

Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080466781
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444527196

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Alejandro Toro-Labbe Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratorio de Quimica Teorica Computacional, Facultad de Quimica, Pontificia Universidad Catoli, Avenida Vicuna Mackenna, Macul, Santiago, Chile

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.