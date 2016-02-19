Theoretical and Applied Mechanics

Contained in this volume are the full texts of the invited general and sectional lectures presented at this conference. The entire field of mechanics is covered, including analytical, solid and fluid mechanics and their applications. Invited papers on the following topics are also presented: Mechanics of large deformation and damage; The dynamics of two-phase flows; Mechanics of the earth's crust.

The papers are written by leading experts and provide a valuable key to the latest and most important developments in various sub-fields of mechanics.