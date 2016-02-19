Theoretical and Applied Mechanics
1st Edition
Description
Contained in this volume are the full texts of the invited general and sectional lectures presented at this conference. The entire field of mechanics is covered, including analytical, solid and fluid mechanics and their applications. Invited papers on the following topics are also presented: Mechanics of large deformation and damage; The dynamics of two-phase flows; Mechanics of the earth's crust.
The papers are written by leading experts and provide a valuable key to the latest and most important developments in various sub-fields of mechanics.
Table of Contents
Opening and Closing Lectures. Bifurcations and singularities in mathematics and mechanics (V.I. Arnold). The Pendulum, from Huygens' Horologium to symmetry breaking and chaos (J.W. Miles). Introductory Lectures of Minisymposia. MECHANICS OF LARGE DEFORMATION AND DAMAGE. Phenomenological aspects of continuum damage mechanics (J.L. Chaboche). Computational micromechanics (A. Needleman). Plasticity and creep at finite strains (V. Tvergaard). THE DYNAMICS OF TWO-PHASE FLOW. A brief guide to two-phase flow (G.K. Batchelor). Fluidisation of solid particles (J.F. Davidson). Flow of bubbly liquids (L. Van Wijngaarden). MECHANICS OF THE EARTH'S CRUST. Fluid driven fractures (D.A. Spence). Fractal applications to complex crustal problems (D.L. Turcotte). Sectional Lectures. Bifurcations and modal interactions in fluid mechanics: surface waves (J.P. Gollub, F. Simonelli). Active vibration damping in large flexible structures (P. Hagedorn). Numerical simulation of turbulence (J.R. Herring, R.M. Kerr). Turbulence and vortices in rotating fluids (E.J. Hopfinger). Mechanisms of toughening in ceramics (J.W. Hutchinson). Multiphase flow in explosive volcanic and geothermal eruptions (S.W. Kieffer). Separation bubbles (M. Kiya). Flow of granular materials (S.B. Savage). Interactions in boundary-layer transition (F.T. Smith). Stochastic modelling of fatigue accumulation (K. Sobczyk). Non-linear aspects of delamination in structural members (B. Storakers, B. Andersson). Some physical aspects associated with cavitation (J.H.J. Van Der Meulen). Some problems of mechanics in tectonic analysis (R. Wang). Contributed Papers. List of Contributed Papers presented at the Congress. Alphabetical list of topics - Contributed papers & Minisymposia.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1989
- Published:
- 1st March 1989
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444600202
About the Editor
P. Germain
M. Piau
D. Caillerie
Reviews
@qu:...this is where one looks for enlightenment on what is happening at the cutting edge of research at the present time. @source:Journal of Fluid Mechanics @qu:The editors must be congratulated on bringing out in this publication some extremely stimulating papers. @source:Mathematics Abstracts