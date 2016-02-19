Thematic Mapping from Satellite Imagery

This report, produced between 1984 and 1987 in a bilingual edition (English and French), provides a wealth of information on a wide variety of cartographic applications which are being developed to make effective use of new data that is now being collected by Earth observation satellites. At a time when natural resource development and environmental problems have to be taken into account in their entirety, satellites provide an exceptional means of evaluating, synthesizing and creating geographic information. The production of new images, such as the Landsat Thematic Mapper, the SPOT High Resolution Visible Sensor and the adoption meteorological images such as AVHRR sensors on NOAA satellites, which have been extended to thematic domains such as agriculture and glaciology, have led to many new developments as well as problems for the cartographer. These problems are numerous and varied and recur frequently depending on the images and themes being processed e.g. how to select the graphic specification of maps and legends and account for classification accuracy; how to introduce the minimum of topographical data into an image in order to supply users with an adequate geographic reference; when using a physical terrain image, on which, by definition there are no `blanks' and where no details have been eliminated, how to overcome conceptual difficulties e.g. the side by side placing of different semiological information; the interpretation levels left to reader; achieving a balance between objectivity and readability. Obviously the cartographers role is of prime importance in solving these problems. In order to illustrate the way in which this information is presented, the report provides samples from 33 thematic applications taken from 13 different categories, including agriculture, town planning and water resources. Each application is provided with a descriptive note both in English and French indicating the objective, method and results obtained. This volume provides an important record of current developments in thematic mapping from satellite imagery and should be essential reference for all cartographers.