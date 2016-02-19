Thematic Mapping from Satellite Imagery: A Guidebook discusses methods in producing maps using satellite images. The book is comprised of five chapters; each chapter covers one stage of the process. Chapter 1 tackles the satellite remote sensing imaging and its cartographic significance. Chapter 2 discusses the production processes for extracting information from satellite data. The next chapter covers the methods for combining satellite-derived information with that obtained from conventional sources. Chapter 4 deals with design and semiology for cartographic representation, and Chapter 5 presents examples of applications. The book will be of great use to cartographers who want to utilize satellite imaging in generating a map.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

Acknowledgments

Index of Countries Covered

Index of Satellite Images

Chapter 1. Satellite Remote Sensing Imaging and Its Cartographic Significance

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Geostationary and Near-Polar Meteorological Satellites

1.3 Land Observation Satellite Systems

1.4 Russian Environmental Satellites and Their Sensors

1.5 Missions Related to the Space Shuttle Launcher

1.6 Synopsis

1.7 Future Satellite Missions and Their Cartographic Significance

1.8 Framework for Future Activities

Chapter 2. Production Processes for Extracting Information from Satellite Data

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Visual Image Interpretation

2.3 Computer-Assisted Image Analysis

2.4 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 3. Methods for Combining Satellite-Derived Information with That Obtained from Conventional Sources

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Geometric Corrections

3.3 Mosaicking

3.4 Radiometric Processing

3.5 Data Presentation for Map-Background Purposes

3.6 Adding Conventional Information to Satellite Images

3.7 Role of Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

Chapter 4. Design and Semiology of Cartographic Representation

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Selection of Information for Satellite Cartography

4.3 Types of Space Maps Products

4.4 Image Map Design

4.5 Image Map Typology

Chapter 5. Examples of Applications

General Satellite Cartography

1. Demonstration of Differences in Spatial Resolution on the Same Scene

2. Image Mapping with Merged Landsat/SPOTData, USA

3. The Production of High Quality Satellite Image Maps by Merging and Mosaicking of Multisensor Data

4. The Rheinhessen 1:50 000 Thematic Satellite Imaged Map

Land Use/Land Cover Mapping

5. Land Use/Cover Maps of the Argungu Area, Northwest Nigeria, Based on Landsat MSS Data

6. Polygonal Map Compilation using Remote Sensing Digital Image Processing Techniques

7. Land Cover Mapping in Spain

8. Land Use and Cover Map 1:250 000 of Catalonia (32 000 km2) Obtained by Digital Treatment of Multitemporal TM Data

9. Utilization of the East Slovakian Lowland Landscape

Urban Cartography

10. Housing Sample Survey using Landsat Data

11. Compiling of Urban Area Thematic Maps from Multispectral Image Data

12. Representation of a Large Urban Area

Soil Mapping

13. Interpretation Scheme of Forms of the Surface Water-Logging Intensity of the Soils in the Southern Part of the Danube Lowland at the Scale 1:50 000

Agricultural Mapping

14. Evaluation of the Arable Land Area on SPOT Imagery of Al Fayyum (Egypt)

Mapping of Ocean and Coastal Zones

15. Evaluation of Potential Sea-water Farming Zones in New Caledonia

Mapping of Ice and Snow Fields

16. Alpine Snow Cover Mapping with Metsat Data, USA

Mapping of Vegetation

17. Seasonal Vegetation Greenness Mapping in Africa for Grasshopper and Locust Control

Landscape Mapping

18. Three-Dimensional Remote Sensing Data Representation for Regional Planning

19. Use of SPOT for Studying a Highway Project in the French Rhone-Alps Region

Flooded-Zone Mapping

20. Mapping of Damage Caused by Floods

Index