The Zebrafish: Genetics, Genomics, and Transcriptomics, Volume 135

Part 1. Forward and Reverse Genetics

1. Multiplex Conditional Mutagenesis in Zebraﬁsh Using the CRISPR/Cas System

2. Tol2-Mediated Transgenesis, Gene Trapping and Enhancer Trapping, and the Gal4-UAS System

3. Genetic Screens for Mutations Affecting Adult Traits and Parental-Effect Genes

4. Targeted Candidate Gene Screens Using CRISPR/Cas9 Technology

5. TALEN and CRISPR Enhanced DNA Homologous Recombination for Gene Editing in Zebrafish

6. Precise Genome Editing by Homologous Recombination

7. The Zebrafish Genome Editing Toolkit

8. Clonal Analysis of Gene Loss-of-function and Tissue-specific Gene Deletion in Zebrafish via CRISPR/Cas9 Technology

9. Tissue-Specific Gene Targeting Using CRISPR/Cas9

Part 2. Transgenesis and Functional Genomics

10. Transcriptional Regulation Using the Q System in Transgenic Zebrafish

11. Contemporary Zebrafish Transgenesis with Tol2 and Application for Cre/lox Recombination Experiments

12. Method for Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer in Zebrafish

13. Experimental Approaches to Studying the Nature and Impact of Splicing Variation in Zebrafish

14. PICCORO: A Technique for Manipulating the Activity of Transcription Factors with Blue Light

Part 3. Transcriptomics

15. Tomo-seq: A Method to Obtain Genome-Wide Expression Data with Spatial Resolution

16. Cell-Type Specific Transcriptomic Analysis by Thiouracil Tagging in Zebrafish

17. RT-qPCR Gene Expression Analysis in Zebrafish: Preanalytical Precautions and Use of Expressed Repetitive Elements (ERE) for Normalization

Part 4. Epigenetics

18. Genome-Wide DNA Methylation Profiling in Zebrafish

19. Histone Modifications in Zebrafish Development

20. Chromatin Immunoprecipitation and an Open Chromatin Assay in Zebrafish Erythrocytes

21. Assay for Transposase-Accessible Chromatin and Circularized Chromosome Conformation Capture, Two Methods to Explore the Regulatory Landscapes of Genes in Zebrafish

22. Epigenetic Regulation of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Development

Part 5. Zebrafish Infrastructure

23. A Scientist’s Guide for Submitting Data to ZFIN

24. New Frontiers for Zebrafish Management

25. Aquaculture, Husbandry, and Shipping at the Zebrafish International Resource Center

26. Health Monitoring and Disease Prevention at the Zebrafish International Resource Center