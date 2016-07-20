The Zebrafish: Genetics, Genomics, and Transcriptomics, Volume 135
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1. Forward and Reverse Genetics
1. Multiplex Conditional Mutagenesis in Zebraﬁsh Using the CRISPR/Cas System
2. Tol2-Mediated Transgenesis, Gene Trapping and Enhancer Trapping, and the Gal4-UAS System
3. Genetic Screens for Mutations Affecting Adult Traits and Parental-Effect Genes
4. Targeted Candidate Gene Screens Using CRISPR/Cas9 Technology
5. TALEN and CRISPR Enhanced DNA Homologous Recombination for Gene Editing in Zebrafish
6. Precise Genome Editing by Homologous Recombination
7. The Zebrafish Genome Editing Toolkit
8. Clonal Analysis of Gene Loss-of-function and Tissue-specific Gene Deletion in Zebrafish via CRISPR/Cas9 Technology
9. Tissue-Specific Gene Targeting Using CRISPR/Cas9
Part 2. Transgenesis and Functional Genomics
10. Transcriptional Regulation Using the Q System in Transgenic Zebrafish
11. Contemporary Zebrafish Transgenesis with Tol2 and Application for Cre/lox Recombination Experiments
12. Method for Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer in Zebrafish
13. Experimental Approaches to Studying the Nature and Impact of Splicing Variation in Zebrafish
14. PICCORO: A Technique for Manipulating the Activity of Transcription Factors with Blue Light
Part 3. Transcriptomics
15. Tomo-seq: A Method to Obtain Genome-Wide Expression Data with Spatial Resolution
16. Cell-Type Specific Transcriptomic Analysis by Thiouracil Tagging in Zebrafish
17. RT-qPCR Gene Expression Analysis in Zebrafish: Preanalytical Precautions and Use of Expressed Repetitive Elements (ERE) for Normalization
Part 4. Epigenetics
18. Genome-Wide DNA Methylation Profiling in Zebrafish
19. Histone Modifications in Zebrafish Development
20. Chromatin Immunoprecipitation and an Open Chromatin Assay in Zebrafish Erythrocytes
21. Assay for Transposase-Accessible Chromatin and Circularized Chromosome Conformation Capture, Two Methods to Explore the Regulatory Landscapes of Genes in Zebrafish
22. Epigenetic Regulation of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Development
Part 5. Zebrafish Infrastructure
23. A Scientist’s Guide for Submitting Data to ZFIN
24. New Frontiers for Zebrafish Management
25. Aquaculture, Husbandry, and Shipping at the Zebrafish International Resource Center
26. Health Monitoring and Disease Prevention at the Zebrafish International Resource Center
Description
The Zebrafish: Genetics, Genomics, and Transcriptomics, Fourth Edition, is the latest volume in the Methods in Cell Biology series that looks at methods for the analysis of genetics, genomics, and transcriptomics of Zebrafish.
Chapters cover such topics as gene-trap mutagenesis, genetic Screens for mutations, gene editing in zebrafish, homologous gene targeting, genome-wide RNA tomography, and developmental epigenetics and the zebrafish interactome.
Key Features
- Covers sections on model systems and functional studies, imaging-based approaches, and emerging studies
- Presents chapters written by experts in the field
- Contains cutting-edge material on the topic
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 20th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034880
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128034743
Praise for the Series:
"The series is invaluable for workers at all levels of cell biology." --Nature
About the Serial Volume Editors
H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor
Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.
Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA
Leonard Zon Serial Volume Editor
Grousbeck Professor of Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital / HHMI, Boston, MA, USA
Boston Children's Hospital / HHMI, Boston, MA, USA
Monte Westerfield Serial Volume Editor
Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA
Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA