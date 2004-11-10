The Zebrafish: Genetics, Genomics and Informatics, Volume 77
2nd Edition
Description
This volume of Methods in Cell Biology, the second of two parts on the subject of zebrafish, provides a comprehensive compendia of laboratory protocols and reviews covering all the new methods developed since 1999. This second volume covers advances in forward and reverse genetic techniques, provides an update on the zebrafish genome and gene/mutant mapping technologies, examines the new systems for efficient transgenesis in the zebrafish, provides an in-depth view of informatics and the emerging field of comparative genomics, and considers the extensive infrastructure now available to the zebrafish community.
Key Features
- Details state-of-the art zebrafish protocols, delineating critical steps in the procedures as well as potential pitfalls
- Illustrates many techiques in full-color
- Summarizes the Zebrafish Genome Project
Readership
Developmental biologists, neurobiologists, and cell biologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 10th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522517
About the Serial Volume Editors
H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor
Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA
Leonard Zon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Monte Westerfield Serial Volume Editor
Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA