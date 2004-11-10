The Zebrafish: Genetics, Genomics and Informatics, Volume 77

This volume of Methods in Cell Biology, the second of two parts on the subject of zebrafish, provides a comprehensive compendia of laboratory protocols and reviews covering all the new methods developed since 1999. This second volume covers advances in forward and reverse genetic techniques, provides an update on the zebrafish genome and gene/mutant mapping technologies, examines the new systems for efficient transgenesis in the zebrafish, provides an in-depth view of informatics and the emerging field of comparative genomics, and considers the extensive infrastructure now available to the zebrafish community.