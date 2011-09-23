The Zebrafish: Disease Models and Chemical Screens, Volume 105
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter 1: Zebrafish Models of Germ Cell Tumor
I. Overview
II. Germline Development
III. Germ Cell Tumors
IV. Methods for Studying Zebrafish Germ Cells
Chapter 2: Dissecting Mechanisms of Myelinated Axon Formation Using Zebrafish
I. Introduction
II. Methods and Materials
III. Summary
Chapter 3: In vivo Analysis of White Adipose Tissue in Zebrafish
I. Introduction
II. Rationale
III. Materials
IV. Methods
V. Summary
Chapter 4: Study of Host–Microbe Interactions in Zebrafish
I. Introduction
II. Laboratory Protocols
Chapter 5: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Development: Using the Zebrafish to Identify the Signaling Networks and Physical Forces Regulating Hematopoiesis
I. Developmental Hematopoiesis
II. Review of the Literature
III. Use of Zebrafish to Investigate HSC Biology
IV. Zebrafish Tools and Protocols
Chapter 6: Zebrafish as a Model for Hemorrhagic Stroke
I. Introduction and Basic Concepts
II. Maintaining the Barrier Function of Blood Vessels
III. Vascular Integrity and Stroke
IV. Zebrafish as a Model for Studying Hemorrhage and Stroke
V. Studying Vascular Integrity in the Zebrafish
VI. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7: A Zebrafish Model for VHL and Hypoxia Signaling
I. VHL Disease
II. Chuvash Polycythemia
III. VHL Regulates HIF Signaling
IV. HIF-Independent Functions of pVHL
V. VHL Animal Models
VI. Zebrafish as a New Model for VHL
VII. Loss of Vhl Leads to a Systemic Hypoxic Response in Zebrafish
VIII. vhl Mutants Develop Chuvash Polycythemia and Blood Cell Maturation Defects
IX. Zebrafish vhl Mutants Develop Angiogenesis Defects
X. Zebrafish vhl Mutants Develop Pronephros Abnormalities
XI. Translation from Fish to Humans
XII. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8: Basement Membrane Diseases in Zebrafish
I. Introduction
II. Basement Membrane-Related Zebrafish Pathologies
III. Methodology for Zebrafish Studies of Basement Membrane Composition and Function
IV. Summary
Chapter 9: Zebrafish Provides a Novel Model for Lymphatic Vascular Research
I. Introduction
II. Embryonic Lymphangiogenesis in Zebrafish
III. Comparison Between Teleosts and Other Vertebrates
IV. The Added Value of Zebrafish
V. The Secondary Vessel System in Teleosts
VI. Concluding Remarks
VII. Methods
Chapter 10: Not All Bones are Created Equal – Using Zebrafish and Other Teleost Species in Osteogenesis Research
I. Case Studies – Using Zebrafish for Addressing Biomedical Questions
II. The Evolution of Skeletal Tissues
III. Cartilage and Bone in Teleost Fish
IV. Intermediate Skeletal Tissues
V. Osteocyte-Containing Bone and Acellular Bone
VI. Development of Teleost Vertebral Bodies, A Derived Process
VII. Remodeling of the Teleost Skeleton
VIII. Conclusions
Chapter 11: Zebrafish Assays of Ciliopathies
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Zebrafish Ciliary Mutant Lines
IV. General Considerations/Future Development
Chapter 12: Infectious Disease Modeling and Innate Immune Function in Zebrafish Embryos
I. Introduction
II. Observation and Isolation of Innate Immune Cells
III. Bacterial Infection Methods
IV. Analysis of the Innate Immune Response
V. Conclusions
Chapter 13: Zebrafish as a Model for the Study of Human Cancer
I. Introduction: Zebrafish as a Cancer Model
II. The Genetically Tractable Zebrafish
III. Transgenic Models of Oncogenesis
IV. Modeling the Loss of Tumor Suppression
V. Modeling Tumor Cell Intravasation and Metastasis
VI. Tumor-Initiating Cells
VII. In vivo Small-Molecule Screens and Drug Discovery
VIII. Conclusions
Chapter 14: Generating and Analyzing Fish Models of Melanoma
I. Introduction
II. Transgenic Melanoma Lines in Zebrafish and Medaka
III. Ultra-violet Irradiation Treatments
IV. Basic Melanoma Pathology
V. Histology
VI. Molecular Analysis
VII. RNA and Protein Isolation From Adult Fish Tumors
VIII. Conclusions
Chapter 15: Screening Pancreatic Oncogenes in Zebrafish Using the Gal4/UAS System
I. Introduction
II. Transgenic Zebrafish with Gal4/UAS-Mediated eGFP-KRASG12V Expression in the Exocrine Pancreas
III. Identification and Characterization of Pancreatic Tumors
IV. Conclusions
Chapter 16: Zebrafish Models of Rhabdomyosarcoma
I. Introduction
II. Rationale
III. Material and Methods
IV. Discussion
Chapter 17: Transplantation in Zebrafish
I. Introduction
II. Rationale
III. Methods
IV. Discussion
Chapter 18: Disease Modeling by Gene Targeting Using MicroRNAs
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of MicroRNA Silencing
III. Dicer and MicroRNAs in Zebrafish Development
IV. Development of Vector-Based RNA Interference
V. RNA Interference Work in Zebrafish
VI. Use of siRNAs in the Zebrafish
VII. Materials and Methods
VIII. Results
IX. Future Directions
Chapter 19: Fluorescent Imaging of Cancer in Zebrafish
I. Introduction
II. Fluorescent Proteins and Transgenic Models of Cancer
III. Macroscopic Observation of Tumor Growth
IV. Microscopic Observation in Tumorigenesis
V. Confirming Transformation of Fluorescent-Labeled Tumor Cells by Cell Transplantation into Irradiated Recipient Animals
VI. Identifying Tumor-Propagating Cell Subpopulations by Fluorescent Protein Expression and Cell Transplantation into Irradiated Recipient Animals
VII. Use of Syngeneic Zebrafish for Cell Transplantation of Fluorescent-Labeled Tumors and Drug Discovery
VIII. Cell Transplantation into Syngeneic Zebrafish to Accurately Assess Self-Renewal in Fluorescent-Labeled Cancer
IX. Use of Syngeneic Zebrafish for Cell Transplantation: Single Cell Transplants
X. Xenograft Transplantation of Fluorescently Labeled Cells into Zebrafish
XI. Conclusions
Chapter 20: The Role of Fanconi Anemia/BRCA Genes in Zebrafish Sex Determination
I. Introduction
II. Results and Discussion
III. Summary
Chapter 21: Chemical Screening in Zebrafish for Novel Biological and Therapeutic Discovery
I. Introduction
II. Rationale
III. Materials and Methods
IV. Discussion/Caveats
V. Summary
Chapter 22: Using the Zebrafish Photomotor Response for Psychotropic Drug Screening
I. Introduction
II. The PMR Behavior
III. Methods
IV. Discussion
Chapter 23: Designing Zebrafish Chemical Screens
I. Rationale for Conducting Small Molecule Screens With Zebrafish
II. Selection of Small Molecule Libraries
III. Assay Design: Major Screen Types
IV. Screening Methods
V. Mechanism of Action Studies
VI. Conclusions
Preface
Index
Description
This volume of Methods in Cell Biology is the 3e, and provides comprehensive compendia of laboratory protocols and reviews covering all the new methods developed since 2004. This new volume on Disease Models and Chemical Screens, covers two rapidly emerging and compelling applications of the zebrafish.
Key Features
- Details state-of-the art zebrafish protocols, delineating critical steps in the procedures as well as potential pitfalls
- This volume concentrates on Disease Models and Chemical Screens
Readership
Developmental biologists, neurobiologists, and cell biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 23rd September 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813213
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813206
About the Serial Volume Editors
H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor
Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.
Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA