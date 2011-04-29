The Zebrafish: Cellular and Developmental Biology, Part B, Volume 134
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Live Imaging of the Cytoskeleton in Early Cleavage-Stage Zebrafish Embryos
I. Introduction
II. Maintaining the Breeding Competence of Zebrafish throughout the Day
III. Mounting Zebrafish Embryos for Live Imaging
IV. Live Imaging of Microtubules in Cleaving Zebrafish Embryos
V. Live Imaging of Microfilaments in Cleaving Zebrafish Embryos
VI. Comparison of Microscopic Techniques for Imaging the Cytoskeleton of Cleaving Zebrafish Embryos
VII. Discussion and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
Appendix A. Supplementary Movies
Analysis of Cell Proliferation, Senescence, and Cell Death in Zebrafish Embryos
I. Introduction: The Cell Cycle in Zebrafish
II. Zebrafish Embryo Cell-Cycle Protocols
III. Screening for Chemical Suppressors of Zebrafish Cell-Cycle Mutants
IV. Conclusions
V. Reagents and Supplies
Acknowledgments
Analysis of Cilia Structure and Function in Zebrafish
I. Introduction
II. Cilia in Zebrafish Embryos and Larvae
III. Analytical Tools for Cilia Morphology and Motility
IV. Analysis of Cilia-related Mutant Phenotypes in Zebrafish
V. Future Directions
Acknowledgments
Cellular Dissection of Zebrafish Hematopoiesis
I. Introduction
II. Zebrafish Hematopoiesis
A. Primitive Hematopoiesis
III. Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
IV. Enrichment of Hematopoietic Stem Cells
V. In vitro Culture and Differentiation of Hematopoietic Progenitors
VI. Conclusions
Zebrafish Lipid Metabolism: From Mediating Early Patterning to the Metabolism of Dietary Fat and Cholesterol
I. Introduction
II. Lipid Metabolism in Developing Zebrafish
III. Yolk Metabolism During Early Vertebrate Development
IV. Lipid Signaling During Early Zebrafish Development
V. Visualizing Lipid Metabolism in Larval and Adult Zebrafish
VI. Triple Screen: Phospholipase, Protease and Swallowing Function Assays
VII. Zebrafish Models of Human Dyslipidemias
VIII. Summary
Acknowledgments
Development of the Zebrafish Enteric Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Organization of the Zebrafish Intestinal Tract
III. Early Development of the ENS
IV. Genetic Approaches to Studying ENS Development
V. Molecular Mechanisms of ENS Development
VI. ENS Differentiation
VII. Regulation of Gut Motility
VIII. Zebrafish ENS as a Model for Understanding Human Diseases
IX. Future Prospects
Acknowledgments
A Guide to Analysis of Cardiac Phenotypes in the Zebrafish Embryo
I. Introduction
II. Defects in Heart Size
III. Defects in Heart Shape
IV. Defects in Cardiac Function
V. Summary
Chemical Approaches to Angiogenesis in Development and Regeneration
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Approaches and Zebrafish Vascular Development
III. Novel Chemical Strategies to Investigate Mechanisms of Angiogenesis
IV. Summary
Acknowledgments
Laser-Induced Thrombosis in Zebrafish
I. Introduction
II. Vascular Occlusion
III. Methods
IV. Future Perspectives
Endoderm Specification, Liver Development, and Regeneration
I. Review of the Literature
II. Embryonic and Larval Protocols to Analyze Liver Formation
III. Liver Injury and Regeneration Protocols
IV. Assessment of Liver Function
V. Summary
Morphogenesis of the Zebrafish Jaw: Development Beyond the Embryo
I. Postembryonic Development – Framing the Questions and Understanding the Challenges
II. Obtaining Phenotypes
III. Quantitative Methods for Studying Adult Phenotypes
IV. A Complementary Approach: The Use of Natural Variation to Complement that Generated in the Lab for Understanding Jaw Morphogenesis
V. Implications and Conclusions
Associative Learning in Zebrafish (Danio rerio)
I. Introduction
II. Rationale
III. Methods and Discussion
IV. Summary
Acknowledgments
Description
This volume of Methods in Cell Biology, the second of two parts on the subject of zebrafish, provides a comprehensive compendium of laboratory protocols and reviews covering all the new methods developed since 1999.
Key Features
- Details state-of-the art zebrafish protocols, delineating critical steps in the procedures as well as potential pitfalls
- Illustrates many techiques in full-color
- Summarizes the Zebrafish Genome Project
Readership
Developmental biologists, neurobiologists, and cell biologists
