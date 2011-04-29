The Zebrafish: Cellular and Developmental Biology, Part B - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123870360, 9780123870377

The Zebrafish: Cellular and Developmental Biology, Part B, Volume 134

3rd Edition

Serial Volume Editors: H. William Detrich, III Monte Westerfield Leonard Zon
eBook ISBN: 9780123870377
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123870360
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th April 2011
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Live Imaging of the Cytoskeleton in Early Cleavage-Stage Zebrafish Embryos

I. Introduction

II. Maintaining the Breeding Competence of Zebrafish throughout the Day

III. Mounting Zebrafish Embryos for Live Imaging

IV. Live Imaging of Microtubules in Cleaving Zebrafish Embryos

V. Live Imaging of Microfilaments in Cleaving Zebrafish Embryos

VI. Comparison of Microscopic Techniques for Imaging the Cytoskeleton of Cleaving Zebrafish Embryos

VII. Discussion and Future Directions

Acknowledgments

Appendix A. Supplementary Movies

Appendix A. Supplementary Movies

Analysis of Cell Proliferation, Senescence, and Cell Death in Zebrafish Embryos

I. Introduction: The Cell Cycle in Zebrafish

II. Zebrafish Embryo Cell-Cycle Protocols

III. Screening for Chemical Suppressors of Zebrafish Cell-Cycle Mutants

IV. Conclusions

V. Reagents and Supplies

Acknowledgments

Analysis of Cilia Structure and Function in Zebrafish

I. Introduction

II. Cilia in Zebrafish Embryos and Larvae

III. Analytical Tools for Cilia Morphology and Motility

IV. Analysis of Cilia-related Mutant Phenotypes in Zebrafish

V. Future Directions

Acknowledgments

Cellular Dissection of Zebrafish Hematopoiesis

I. Introduction

II. Zebrafish Hematopoiesis

A. Primitive Hematopoiesis

III. Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

IV. Enrichment of Hematopoietic Stem Cells

V. In vitro Culture and Differentiation of Hematopoietic Progenitors

VI. Conclusions

Zebrafish Lipid Metabolism: From Mediating Early Patterning to the Metabolism of Dietary Fat and Cholesterol

I. Introduction

II. Lipid Metabolism in Developing Zebrafish

III. Yolk Metabolism During Early Vertebrate Development

IV. Lipid Signaling During Early Zebrafish Development

V. Visualizing Lipid Metabolism in Larval and Adult Zebrafish

VI. Triple Screen: Phospholipase, Protease and Swallowing Function Assays

VII. Zebrafish Models of Human Dyslipidemias

VIII. Summary

Acknowledgments

Development of the Zebrafish Enteric Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Organization of the Zebrafish Intestinal Tract

III. Early Development of the ENS

IV. Genetic Approaches to Studying ENS Development

V. Molecular Mechanisms of ENS Development

VI. ENS Differentiation

VII. Regulation of Gut Motility

VIII. Zebrafish ENS as a Model for Understanding Human Diseases

IX. Future Prospects

Acknowledgments

A Guide to Analysis of Cardiac Phenotypes in the Zebrafish Embryo

I. Introduction

II. Defects in Heart Size

III. Defects in Heart Shape

IV. Defects in Cardiac Function

V. Summary

Chemical Approaches to Angiogenesis in Development and Regeneration

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Approaches and Zebrafish Vascular Development

III. Novel Chemical Strategies to Investigate Mechanisms of Angiogenesis

IV. Summary

Acknowledgments

Laser-Induced Thrombosis in Zebrafish

I. Introduction

II. Vascular Occlusion

III. Methods

IV. Future Perspectives

Endoderm Specification, Liver Development, and Regeneration

I. Review of the Literature

II. Embryonic and Larval Protocols to Analyze Liver Formation

III. Liver Injury and Regeneration Protocols

IV. Assessment of Liver Function

V. Summary

Morphogenesis of the Zebrafish Jaw: Development Beyond the Embryo

I. Postembryonic Development – Framing the Questions and Understanding the Challenges

II. Obtaining Phenotypes

III. Quantitative Methods for Studying Adult Phenotypes

IV. A Complementary Approach: The Use of Natural Variation to Complement that Generated in the Lab for Understanding Jaw Morphogenesis

V. Implications and Conclusions

Associative Learning in Zebrafish (Danio rerio)

I. Introduction

II. Rationale

III. Methods and Discussion

IV. Summary

Acknowledgments

Description

This volume of Methods in Cell Biology, the second of two parts on the subject of zebrafish, provides a comprehensive compendium of laboratory protocols and reviews covering all the new methods developed since 1999.

Key Features

  • Details state-of-the art zebrafish protocols, delineating critical steps in the procedures as well as potential pitfalls
  • Illustrates many techiques in full-color
  • Summarizes the Zebrafish Genome Project

Readership

Developmental biologists, neurobiologists, and cell biologists

About the Serial Volume Editors

H. William Detrich, III Serial Volume Editor

Professor of Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Northeastern University, promoted 1996. Joined Northeastern faculty in 1987. Previously a faculty member in Dept. of Biochemistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 1983-1987.Principal Investigator in the U.S. Antarctic Program since 1984. Twelve field seasons "on the ice" since 1981. Research conducted at Palmer Station, Antarctica, and McMurdo Station, Antarctica.Research areas: Biochemical, cellular, and physiological adaptation to low and high temperatures. Structure and function of cytoplasmic microtubules and microtubule-dependent motors from cold-adapted Antarctic fishes. Regulation of tubulin and globin gene expression in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. Role of microtubules in morphogenesis of the zebrafish embryo. Developmental hemapoiesis in zebrafish and Antarctic fishes. UV-induced DNA damage and repair in Antarctic marine organisms.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA

Monte Westerfield Serial Volume Editor

Professor, Department of Biology, Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Neuroscience, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA

Leonard Zon Serial Volume Editor

Grousbeck Professor of Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital / HHMI, Boston, MA, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Children's Hospital / HHMI, Boston, MA, USA

