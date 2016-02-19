The Young Optician - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483201061, 9781483226095

The Young Optician

1st Edition

Authors: Nelson Arnold
eBook ISBN: 9781483226095
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1933
Page Count: 76
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Young Optician is a 13-chapter autobiography account of Nelson Arnold’s life and career as a young optician, and his great contributions in the field. This book relates first the author’s early life and his decision to enter a newly established field then. It also covers the author’s numerous human encounters and experiences in his sight-testing specialization. These encounters usually happen due to his status as a young optician. The author offers wise counsel on various aspects of life, including in profession, career, personality, human relations, home, family, and even in grooming.
This book is of value to students who are still contemplating on what career to pursue.

Table of Contents


Front Cover

The Young Optician

Copyright Page

Dedication

Preface

Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 3

Chapter 4

Chapter 5

Chapter 6

Chapter 7

Chapter 8

Chapter 9

Chapter 10

Chapter 11

Chapter 12

Chapter 13




Details

No. of pages:
76
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2033
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483226095

About the Author

Nelson Arnold

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.