The Young Optician
1st Edition
Authors: Nelson Arnold
eBook ISBN: 9781483226095
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1933
Page Count: 76
Description
The Young Optician is a 13-chapter autobiography account of Nelson Arnold’s life and career as a young optician, and his great contributions in the field. This book relates first the author’s early life and his decision to enter a newly established field then. It also covers the author’s numerous human encounters and experiences in his sight-testing specialization. These encounters usually happen due to his status as a young optician. The author offers wise counsel on various aspects of life, including in profession, career, personality, human relations, home, family, and even in grooming.
This book is of value to students who are still contemplating on what career to pursue.
Table of Contents
The Young Optician
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Chapter 9
Chapter 10
Chapter 11
Chapter 12
Chapter 13
