Since the first book published by Woodhead on the global sugar business (The international sugar trade) was released in 1996, the world sugar market has undergone fundamental change. Over the past decade the industry’s key economic and policy drivers have created a new regional distribution of sugar production that has had an enormous impact on the price finding process as well as changing the type of sugar on offer to the world market. Brazil has become a dominant supplier whilst Cuba’s production has collapsed to the pre World War One level; Russia has become the world’s greatest importer and structural surpluses have seen stocks rise to historic highs and the world price fall to a level below the production costs of some of the most competitive exporters.
The world sugar market focuses on these changes by identifying, describing and assessing the key industry drivers and their future potential impact on the market. Part one provides an overview – covering the history of sugar production and consumption, cultivation of beet and cane and the current state of the market for sugar and alternative sweeteners. Part two focuses on identifying, describing and assessing the key market drivers, both economic and political, on sugar demand. Part is devoted to a similar analysis of sugar supply, whilst part four covers the future for the sugar markets.
The world sugar market is aimed at a wide audience from the sugar specialist looking for in-depth information on a specific topic to the newcomer needing to gain an overview of the current state-of-play and future for the world sugar market. The book is published in collaboration with the International Sugar Organization whose statistics and studies are used extensively throughout.
- Provides a comprehensive overview of this complex and rapidly changing business
- Written by three of the world’s leading authorities on the global sugar industry and its economics
- Includes data from the International sugar Organization
Sugar specialists and anyone involved in the world sugar market.
Part 1 Overview: History and cultivation; The world sugar economy today; World sugar prices; Futures markets; Alternative sweeteners. Part 2 Demand: Consumption; Import demand. Part 3 Supply: Sugar production; Exports. Part 4 The future: Government policy; Sugar crops for biofuels and other emerging drivers; Prospects in major exporters and importers; World market perspectives; Appendix I Current issues in sugar and health; Appendix II International sugar agreements.
Sergey Gudoshnikov
Sergey Gudoshnikov is a senior economist with the International Sugar Organization, London. He has been professionally involved in the global sugar industry for the last 25 years. From 1978 to 1988 he worked as a sugar trader and deputy director of the Sugar Department of V/O Prodintorg, Moscow. In 1988 he joined the Secretariat of the International Sugar Organization as an economist. He has published many articles on different aspects of the world sugar economy and has particular expertise in the sugar markets of Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union.
Linday Jolly
Linday Jolly is also a senior economist with the International Sugar Organization. His main areas of specialization are economic and policy analysis of the world’s sweeteners, molasses and biofuels markets. He also has wide experience of research into commodity markets, having previously been employed at the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics in Canberra and the food and Agriclulture Organisation of the United Nations in Rome. He has published articles on a wide range of issues relating to the world sweeteners market and fuel ethanol from sugar crops.
International Sugar Organization
Donald Spence
Donald Spence has been associated with the sugar market since the reinstatement of futures trading in 1957. As one of the original floor traders he played a part in establishing the market and helping it to evolve into the truly international arena that it is today. In 1980 he joined E.D. & F. Man where he was chiefly engaged on research. He now writes extensively on commodities, futures and options and related topics.
Consultant, UK