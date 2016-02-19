The Women's Liberation Movement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080289328, 9781483160825

The Women's Liberation Movement

1st Edition

Europe and North America

Editors: Jan Bradshaw
eBook ISBN: 9781483160825
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 118
Description

The Women's Liberation Movement: Europe and North America is a collection of articles that tackle various issues concerning the Women's Liberation Movement in Europe and North America. Consists of nine chapters, the book covers the feminist movement in a specific geographical region, specifically the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and North America. The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with the condition of feminist movement in Western countries.

Table of Contents


Editorial

Feminism in The Netherlands

The Feminist Movement in France

Reflections on a Theme: The German Women's Movement, Then and Now

Socialist Emancipation: The Women's Movement in the German Democratic Republic

The Women's Liberation Movement in Finland

The Italian Feminist Movement

Spain: Feminism in our Time

Women in Portugal

The Integrative Feminine Principle in North American Feminist Radicalism: Value Basis of a New Feminism

Index

Details

No. of pages:
118
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160825

Jan Bradshaw

