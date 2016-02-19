The Women's Liberation Movement
1st Edition
Europe and North America
Editors: Jan Bradshaw
eBook ISBN: 9781483160825
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 118
Description
The Women's Liberation Movement: Europe and North America is a collection of articles that tackle various issues concerning the Women's Liberation Movement in Europe and North America. Consists of nine chapters, the book covers the feminist movement in a specific geographical region, specifically the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and North America. The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with the condition of feminist movement in Western countries.
Table of Contents
Editorial
Feminism in The Netherlands
The Feminist Movement in France
Reflections on a Theme: The German Women's Movement, Then and Now
Socialist Emancipation: The Women's Movement in the German Democratic Republic
The Women's Liberation Movement in Finland
The Italian Feminist Movement
Spain: Feminism in our Time
Women in Portugal
The Integrative Feminine Principle in North American Feminist Radicalism: Value Basis of a New Feminism
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160825
About the Editor
Jan Bradshaw
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.