The Wisdom of the Eye
1st Edition
Description
The Wisdom of the Eye is a survey of the major concepts underlying many of the basic sciences related to the human eye and visual brain in one volume, using anecdotes and a minimum of highly technical language to emphasize the important points. This book presents an up-to-date treatment on how the eye and visual system work to help us see, interpret what we see, and communicate what we feel. It also examines how this description of the visual system teaches us more about ourselves.
Key Features
- Written in a user-friendly style, absent of jargon
- Humanizes vision research using anecdotes
- Uses many original illustrations and examples to demonstrate concepts
- Provides a synthesis of many disciplines including ophthalmology, optometry, and basic science
- Presents the visual system consistently in the context of its survival advantages
- Covers a wide variety of topics including infant vision, adult retinal image, animal vision, eye injuries, refractive areas, the eye as a transmitter and receiver of information, optical illusions, color, visual awareness, and more
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychiatrists, cognitive scientists, ophthalmologists, optometrists, and educated lay persons with an interest in popular science.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Preface
Part I The Eye
1 The Young Eye
2 The Image of the Adult Human Eye
3 Eyes of Different Animals
4 The Healing Eye
5 Refractive Errors of rhe Human Eye: A Sociologic Viewpoint
6 Eye Communication
Part Ii The Visual Brain
7 Creating Visual Stories and Illusions around the Retinal Image
8 Brain Sharpening of the Retinal Image
9 Coloring the Retinal Image
10 Awareness of the Retinal Image
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 27th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124968608
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542683
About the Author
David Miller
Deptartment of Cell Biology
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...an interesting and enjoyable read ... important basic information about the function of the visual system for clinicians, students, and scientists from fields outside of vision research." --JOURNAL OF REFRACTIVE SURGERY