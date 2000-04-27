The Wisdom of the Eye - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124968608, 9780080542683

The Wisdom of the Eye

1st Edition

Authors: David Miller
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124968608
eBook ISBN: 9780080542683
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th April 2000
Page Count: 232
Description

The Wisdom of the Eye is a survey of the major concepts underlying many of the basic sciences related to the human eye and visual brain in one volume, using anecdotes and a minimum of highly technical language to emphasize the important points. This book presents an up-to-date treatment on how the eye and visual system work to help us see, interpret what we see, and communicate what we feel. It also examines how this description of the visual system teaches us more about ourselves.

Key Features

  • Written in a user-friendly style, absent of jargon
  • Humanizes vision research using anecdotes
  • Uses many original illustrations and examples to demonstrate concepts
  • Provides a synthesis of many disciplines including ophthalmology, optometry, and basic science
  • Presents the visual system consistently in the context of its survival advantages
  • Covers a wide variety of topics including infant vision, adult retinal image, animal vision, eye injuries, refractive areas, the eye as a transmitter and receiver of information, optical illusions, color, visual awareness, and more

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychiatrists, cognitive scientists, ophthalmologists, optometrists, and educated lay persons with an interest in popular science.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Preface

Part I The Eye

1 The Young Eye

2 The Image of the Adult Human Eye

3 Eyes of Different Animals

4 The Healing Eye

5 Refractive Errors of rhe Human Eye: A Sociologic Viewpoint

6 Eye Communication

Part Ii The Visual Brain

7 Creating Visual Stories and Illusions around the Retinal Image

8 Brain Sharpening of the Retinal Image

9 Coloring the Retinal Image

10 Awareness of the Retinal Image

Index

About the Author

David Miller

Deptartment of Cell Biology

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Reviews

"...an interesting and enjoyable read ... important basic information about the function of the visual system for clinicians, students, and scientists from fields outside of vision research." --JOURNAL OF REFRACTIVE SURGERY

Ratings and Reviews

