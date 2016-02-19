The Voluntary Food Intake of Farm Animals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408111546, 9781483161839

The Voluntary Food Intake of Farm Animals

1st Edition

Authors: J. M. Forbes
eBook ISBN: 9781483161839
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th March 1986
Page Count: 216
Description

The Voluntary Food Intake of Farm Animals offers a wide discussion on food intake among farm animals. The book presents various studies, facts, details, and theories that are relevant to the subject. The first chapter begins by explaining the basic definition and significance of voluntary food intake. This topic is followed by discussions on meal patterns, the main features of eating, and the similarities between species. The next chapter explores theories about the food intake control, which are divided into two types: single-factor theories and multiple-factor theories. In Chapter 3, the discussion is on the food’s pathway, including elaborations on the various receptors. Chapter 4 considers the central nervous system’s involvement in the voluntary food intake and the energy balance regulation. The next couple of chapters highlight the possible reasons that affect food intake; among them are pregnancy, fattening, physical growths, and the environment. In the book’s remaining chapters, the discussion revolves around grass intake and the prediction and manipulation of voluntary food intake. The book serves as a valuable reference for undergraduates and postgraduates of biology and its related fields.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

Significance of Voluntary Food Intake

Main Features of Eating

Methods of Measuring Food Intake

Analysis of Meal Patterns

Similarities and Differences between Species

Summary

2 Review of Theories of Food Intake Control

Single-Factor Theories

Multiple-Factor Theories

Summary

3 Negative Feedback Pathways

Oropharyngeal Receptors

Mechanoreceptors in Stomach and Intestines

Chemoreceptors in Stomach and Intestines

Osmoreceptors

Liver Receptors

Temperature Receptors

Blood-Borne Factors in the General Circulation

Summary

4 Central Nervous Control

Lesioning Studies

Electrical Stimulation

Chemical Stimulation

Physiological Responses of the Brain to Feeding

Brain Temperature

Energy Status of the Brain

Summary

5 Effects of Physiological State and Animal Productivity

Growth

Fattening

Estrus

Pregnancy

Lactation

The Laying Hen

Summary

6 Dietary Factors Affecting Intake

Digestibility and Energy Concentration

Protein

Amino Acid Deficiency and Imbalance

Deficiencies and Excesses of other Dietary Constituents

Specific Appetites

Water Deprivation

Fasting

Frequency of Feeding

Sensory Factors

Water Intake

Summary

7 Environmental Factors Affecting Intake

Environmental Temperature

Photoperiod

Social Factors

Housing

Other Environmental Factors

Disease

Summary

8 Intake of Fresh and Conserved Grass

Measurement of Intake at Pasture

Herbage Intake

Conserved Forages

Summary

9 Prediction of Voluntary Intake

Pigs

Poultry

Ruminants

Summary

10 Manipulation of Voluntary Intake

Pigs

Poultry

Ruminants

Summary

References

Index


J. M. Forbes

