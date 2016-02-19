The Vitamins - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483197043, 9781483222073

The Vitamins

2nd Edition

Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods

Editors: W. H. Sebrell Robert S. Harris
eBook ISBN: 9781483222073
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 584
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Vitamins: Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods, Volume I, Second Edition covers the chemical, physiological, pathological, and methodological aspects of vitamin A, carotene, and ascorbic acid. This two-chapter volume concerns the chemistry, nomenclature, industrial production, biogenesis, biochemistry, deficiency effects, standardization of activity, requirements, pharmacology, and pathology of each of the vitamins.
This book will be of value to practitioners, investigators, teachers, and students, who wants to better understand the role of the vitamins in biology.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume I

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter I. Vitamins A and Carotene

I. Nomenclature and Formulas

II. Chemistry

III. Industrial Preparation and Production

IV. Occurrence in Foods

V. Standardization of Vitamin A Activity

VI. Biogenesis of Vitamin A and Carotene

VII. Active Compounds and Vitamin A Antagonists

VIII. Biochemical Systems

IX-A. Effects of Vitamin A Deficiency in Animals

IX-B. Effects of Vitamin A Deficiency in Man

X. Pharmacology and Toxicology of Vitamin A

XI-A. Requirements of Vitamin A in Animals

XI-B. Requirements of Vitamin A in Man

Chapter 2. Ascorbic Acid

I. Nomenclature and Formulas

II. Chemistry

III. Industrial Preparation

IV. Estimation

V. Occurrence in Foods

VI. Standardization of Activity

VII. Biogenesis of L-Ascorbic Acid in Plants and Animals

VIII. Active Compounds and Ascorbic Acid Antagonists

IX. Biochemical Systems

X. Biochemical Detection of Deficiency

XI. Effects of Ascorbic Acid Deficiency in Animals

XII. Effects of Ascorbic Acid Deficiency in Man

XIII. Pharmacology

XIV-A. Ascorbic Acid Requirements of Microorganisms

XIV-B. Ascorbic Acid Requirements of Animals

XV. Ascorbic Acid Requirements of Man

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483222073

About the Editor

W. H. Sebrell

Robert S. Harris

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.