The Vitamins
2nd Edition
Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods
Editors: W. H. Sebrell Robert S. Harris
eBook ISBN: 9781483222073
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 584
Description
The Vitamins: Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods, Volume I, Second Edition covers the chemical, physiological, pathological, and methodological aspects of vitamin A, carotene, and ascorbic acid. This two-chapter volume concerns the chemistry, nomenclature, industrial production, biogenesis, biochemistry, deficiency effects, standardization of activity, requirements, pharmacology, and pathology of each of the vitamins.
This book will be of value to practitioners, investigators, teachers, and students, who wants to better understand the role of the vitamins in biology.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume I
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter I. Vitamins A and Carotene
I. Nomenclature and Formulas
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation and Production
IV. Occurrence in Foods
V. Standardization of Vitamin A Activity
VI. Biogenesis of Vitamin A and Carotene
VII. Active Compounds and Vitamin A Antagonists
VIII. Biochemical Systems
IX-A. Effects of Vitamin A Deficiency in Animals
IX-B. Effects of Vitamin A Deficiency in Man
X. Pharmacology and Toxicology of Vitamin A
XI-A. Requirements of Vitamin A in Animals
XI-B. Requirements of Vitamin A in Man
Chapter 2. Ascorbic Acid
I. Nomenclature and Formulas
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation
IV. Estimation
V. Occurrence in Foods
VI. Standardization of Activity
VII. Biogenesis of L-Ascorbic Acid in Plants and Animals
VIII. Active Compounds and Ascorbic Acid Antagonists
IX. Biochemical Systems
X. Biochemical Detection of Deficiency
XI. Effects of Ascorbic Acid Deficiency in Animals
XII. Effects of Ascorbic Acid Deficiency in Man
XIII. Pharmacology
XIV-A. Ascorbic Acid Requirements of Microorganisms
XIV-B. Ascorbic Acid Requirements of Animals
XV. Ascorbic Acid Requirements of Man
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222073
About the Editor
W. H. Sebrell
Robert S. Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.