The Vitamins
2nd Edition
Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods
Description
The Vitamins: Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods, Volume II, Second Edition covers the chemical, physiological, pathological, and methodological aspects of various vitamins. This book is organized around the various vitamins with the physical, chemical, microbiological, and animal assays for each vitamin being discussed in a single chapter.
This volume contains three chapters. Each chapter concerns the chemistry, industrial production, biogenesis, biochemistry, deficiency effects, requirements, pharmacology, and pathology of each of the vitamins. The vitamins evaluated include vitamin B6 and B12 groups and biotin.
This book will be of value to practitioners, investigators, teachers, and students, who wants to better understand the role of the vitamins in biology.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume II
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 3. Vitamin B6 Group
I. Nomenclature
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation
IV. Estimation in Food and Food Supplements
V. Occurrence in Foods
VI. Standardization of Activity
VII. Biosynthesis of Vitamin B6
VIII. Active Compounds and Antagonists
IX. Biochemical Systems and Biochemical Detection of Deficiency
X. Deficiency Effects in Animals
XI. Vitamin B6 Deficiency Effects in Man
XII. Pharmacology and Toxicology
XIII. Requirements of Animals and Microbes
XIV. Vitamin B6 Requirements of Man
Chapter 4. Vitamin B12
I. Nomenclature and Formulas
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation and Production
IV. Estimation in Foods and Food Supplements
V. Occurrence in Foods
VI. Standardization of Activity
VII. Biogenesis
VIII. Active Compounds and Vitamin B12 Antagonists
IX. Biochemical Systems
X. Deficiency Effects in Animals
XI. Deficiency Effects and Physiology in Man
XII. Pharmacology
XIII. Requirements of Animals and Microbes
XIV. Requirements of Man
Chapter 5. Biotin
I. Nomenclature and Formulas
II. Chemistry
III. Industrial Preparation
IV. Estimation in Foods and Food Supplements
V. Occurrence in Foods
VI. Standardization of Activity
VII. Biogenesis
VIII. Active Compounds and Antagonists
IX. Biochemical Systems
X. Deficiency Effects in and Requirements of Animals
XI. Deficiency Effects in and Requirements of Man
XII. Pharmacology
XIII. Requirements of Microorganisms and Insects
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222066
About the Editor
W. H. Sebrell
Robert S. Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.