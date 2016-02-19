The Vitamins - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483197036, 9781483222066

The Vitamins

2nd Edition

Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods

Editors: W. H. Sebrell Robert S. Harris
eBook ISBN: 9781483222066
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 438
Description

The Vitamins: Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods, Volume II, Second Edition covers the chemical, physiological, pathological, and methodological aspects of various vitamins. This book is organized around the various vitamins with the physical, chemical, microbiological, and animal assays for each vitamin being discussed in a single chapter.
This volume contains three chapters. Each chapter concerns the chemistry, industrial production, biogenesis, biochemistry, deficiency effects, requirements, pharmacology, and pathology of each of the vitamins. The vitamins evaluated include vitamin B6 and B12 groups and biotin.
This book will be of value to practitioners, investigators, teachers, and students, who wants to better understand the role of the vitamins in biology.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume II

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 3. Vitamin B6 Group

I. Nomenclature

II. Chemistry

III. Industrial Preparation

IV. Estimation in Food and Food Supplements

V. Occurrence in Foods

VI. Standardization of Activity

VII. Biosynthesis of Vitamin B6

VIII. Active Compounds and Antagonists

IX. Biochemical Systems and Biochemical Detection of Deficiency

X. Deficiency Effects in Animals

XI. Vitamin B6 Deficiency Effects in Man

XII. Pharmacology and Toxicology

XIII. Requirements of Animals and Microbes

XIV. Vitamin B6 Requirements of Man

Chapter 4. Vitamin B12

I. Nomenclature and Formulas

II. Chemistry

III. Industrial Preparation and Production

IV. Estimation in Foods and Food Supplements

V. Occurrence in Foods

VI. Standardization of Activity

VII. Biogenesis

VIII. Active Compounds and Vitamin B12 Antagonists

IX. Biochemical Systems

X. Deficiency Effects in Animals

XI. Deficiency Effects and Physiology in Man

XII. Pharmacology

XIII. Requirements of Animals and Microbes

XIV. Requirements of Man

Chapter 5. Biotin

I. Nomenclature and Formulas

II. Chemistry

III. Industrial Preparation

IV. Estimation in Foods and Food Supplements

V. Occurrence in Foods

VI. Standardization of Activity

VII. Biogenesis

VIII. Active Compounds and Antagonists

IX. Biochemical Systems

X. Deficiency Effects in and Requirements of Animals

XI. Deficiency Effects in and Requirements of Man

XII. Pharmacology

XIII. Requirements of Microorganisms and Insects

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483222066

About the Editor

W. H. Sebrell

Robert S. Harris

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

