The Vitamins: Chemistry, Physiology, Pathology, Methods, Volume II, Second Edition covers the chemical, physiological, pathological, and methodological aspects of various vitamins. This book is organized around the various vitamins with the physical, chemical, microbiological, and animal assays for each vitamin being discussed in a single chapter.

This volume contains three chapters. Each chapter concerns the chemistry, industrial production, biogenesis, biochemistry, deficiency effects, requirements, pharmacology, and pathology of each of the vitamins. The vitamins evaluated include vitamin B6 and B12 groups and biotin.

This book will be of value to practitioners, investigators, teachers, and students, who wants to better understand the role of the vitamins in biology.