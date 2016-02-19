The Vegetation of Poland
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology: Botany
Description
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 9: The Vegetation of Poland focuses on the plant geography of Poland, including climate, hydrography, geology, and ecology.
The selection first offers information on the historical outline of the development of plant geography and the factors affecting the geographical distribution of plants in Poland. Discussions focus on the development of phytogeographical cartography, floristic and ecological plant geography, and the climate, boundaries, land-relief, hydrography, and geology of Poland. The text then ponders on the influence of man and his economic activities on the vegetation of Poland and the floristic statistics and the elements of the Polish flora.
The publication examines the terrestrial and fresh-water plant communities and vegetation of the Polish Baltic. Topics include composition and structure of plant communities and methods of their study, associations of coastal and inland dunes, aquatic and swamp associations, and the most important representatives of the benthic flora of the Polish Baltic.
The manuscript is a dependable source of data for botanists and those concerned with the plant resources of nature, including agriculturists, horticulturists, and soil scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I Historical Outline of the Development of Plant Geography in Poland
1. Introductory Remarks
2. Floristic Plant Geography
Floristic Foundations
Geographical Distribution of Trees
Studies on the Distribution of Herbaceous Plants
Further Studies on the Distribution of Trees
Endemic Species
Economically Important Plants
Statistical-Comparative Studies
3. Ecological Plant Geography
Climate and Phenology
Light, Temperature, Humidity
Wind
Edaphic Factors
Peat-Bogs
Aquatic Habitats
Competition
Ecologic Types
Mycotrophism and Parasitism
Regional Monographs
Phytosociology
4. Historical Plant Geography
Two Methods of Research
The Palaeobotanical Method
Prehistory
The Epiontological Method
5. Development of Phytogcographical Cartography
Objectives
Regional Geobotanical Maps
Mapping of Associations
Geobotanical Maps of Poland
The Statistical Method in Cartography
6. Conclusion
Chapter II Factors Affecting the Geographical Distribution of Plants in Poland
1. Introductory Remarks
2. Poland's Position in Europe
Geographical Differentiation of Europe
Boundary Between Western and Eastern Europe
Poland on the Geobotanical Map of Europe
3. Poland's Boundaries
The Sea Boundary
The Mountain Boundaries
Character of the Eastern and Western Boundaries
4. Poland's Land-Relief
Influence of Land-Relief on Vegetation
Predominance of Lowlands and Zoned Configuration of Land-Relief in Poland
Coastal Low-Lands
Lakelands
Belt of the Great Valleys
The Old Hills and Highlands
The Carpathians
5. Poland's Hydrography
Rivers
Lakes
Ground-Waters
6. Poland's Climate
a. General Climate
b. Microclimate
7. Geology
a. Northern and Central Poland
b. Southern Poland
8. Poland's Soils
General Characters of Soils and their Origin
Influence of Various Soil Characters on Vegetation
Polish Soil Types
Initial Stages of Soils
Rendzinas
Chernozems
Swamp Soils
Peat Soils
Humic-Gley Soils
Black Earths
Alluvial Soils
Brown Soils
Podsols
Distribution of Various Soil Types in Poland
Correlation Between Soil Types and Plant Associations
Chapter III Influence of Man and his Economic Activities on the Vegetation of Poland. The Synanthropic Flora
1. Changes of the Landscape Due to Man
The Landscape as a Biological Whole
Historical Changes in the Polish Landscape
The present Landscape of Poland
2. Destruction of the Original Vegetation
Ways in which Man Destroys Vegetation
Destruction of Primeval Forests
Destruction of the Aquatic and Swamp Vegetation
Destruction of the Natural Grassland Communities
Destruction of the Flora
LINKOLA'S Classification
3. Formation of New Plant Communities under the Influence of Man
Primeval and Natural Communities
Semi-Natural Communities
Synanthropic Communities
4. Synanthropic Flora
Classification of Synanthropic Plants According to THELLUNG
Present-Day Migrations of Synanthropes
Factors Affecting the Present-Day Migrations of Synanthropes
Geographical Characteristics of the Synanthropic Flora of Poland
5. General Appraisal of Man's Activity in Nature
Chapter IV Floristic Statistics and the Elements of the Polish Flora
A. Floristic Statistic of Poland
B. Elements of the Polish Flora
I. Geographical elements
II. Genetic Elements
III. Historical Elements
IV. Migratory Elements
V. Ecological Elements
Chapter V Review of Terrestrial and Fresh-Water Plant Communities
A. Composition and Structure of Plant Communities and Methods of their Study
1. Introductory Remarks
2. Plant Communities, Associations and Formations
3. Stand of an Association
4. Fragmentary Association
5. Habitat, Biotope, Biocenosis
6. Fundamental Factors in the Grouping of Plants into Communities. Degree of Organization in Communities
7. Methods of Investigating Plant Communities
8. Layering
9. Abundance (Quantitative Relations)
10. Sociability
11. Vitality
12. Periodicity; Seasonal Stages of Development and Aspects
13. Phytosociological Record
14. Study of the Habitat Factors
15. Study of Life Phenomena of Plants in Plant Communities
16. Phytosociological Constancy (Presence)
17. Phytosociological Fidelity
18. Characteristic Combination of Species
19. Association Table
20. Analytical Determination of Abundance
21. Taxonomic Value of a Group of Species
B. Systematics of Polish Plant Communities
1. Foundations of the System
2. Systematic-Phytosociological Units
3. Methods of Determining Phytosociological Units in Research Practice
C. Survey of the Most Important Plant Associations in Poland
I. List of the Higher Phytosociological Units
II. Associations of Coastal and Inland Dune
III. Associations of Saline Soils
IV. Aquatic and Swamp Associations
V. Peat-Bog Associations
VI. Meadow and Heathland Associations
VII. Associations of Steppes and Dry Grasslands
VIII. High-Mountain Associations
IX. Forest and Scrub Associations
X. Synanthropic Associations
XI. Communities of Cryptogams
D. Dynamics of Plants Communities
1. Introductory Remarks
2. The Internal Dynamics of Communities: The Regeneration of Phyto-Cenoses
3. Successions of Vegetation
4. Dynamic Value of Species
5. Methods of Studying Plant Successions
6. The Origin of Associations
7. Colonization of Bare Ground by Plants
8. Examples of Succession Series
9. General Features of Succession Series. Communities of Short and Long Duration. Climax Communities
10. Historical Successions of Vegetation
Chapter VI The Vegetation of the Polish Baltic
1. Introductory Remarks
2. The Baltic as an Environment of Plant Life
Geographical Character
Water Dynamics
Salinity
Thermic Conditions
Substratum
3. The most Important Representatives of the Benthic Flora of the Polish Baltic
Green Algae
Brown Algae
Red Algae
Flowering Plants
4. Vertical Distribution of the Vegetation
Vegetational Zones
Influence of Light
5. Plant Associations of the Polish Baltic
Present Stage of Studies
Associations of the Littoral
Shallow-Water Sublittoral Associations
Successions of Associations
The Deep Sublittoral
Coastal Reedswamps
6. Plankton
7. Biogeography of the Baltic Flora
Present Stage of Studies of the Baltic Flora
Poverty of the Flora
Geographical Elements
Derivative Character of the Baltic Flora
Cold-Water Species
8. The Past History of the Baltic Flora
The Baltic Ice Lake and the Yoldia Sea
The Ancylus Lake, Arctic Relicts
The Littorina Sea
The Present Period
Chapter VII Outline of the Historical Development of the Vegetation of Poland in the Late-Glacial and Post-Glacial Periods
1. Introductory Remarks
2. Methods and the Development of Research
Methods of Studying Macroscopic Remains
Palynology
New methods
3. The Problem of the Lower Limit of the Holocene and its Duration
The Relative and Absolute Limit
The Role of the Late-Glacial Period
4. Late-Glacial Climatic Periods
Various Stratigraphic Schemes
The Older Dryas
The Allerod Period
The Younger Dryas
5. Post-Glacial Changes of Climate and Flora
Pollen Diagrams and their Classification
Period of Expansion of the First Forests
Period of Expansion of Warmth-Loving Trees
Period of Dominance of Warmth-Loving Trees
Period of Regression of Warmth-Loving Trees in Connection with Cooling and Humidification of the Climate
Period of Forest Development Associated with Human Activities
6. History of the Most Important Species of Forest Trees
Common Pine
Larches
Stone-Pine
Mountainpine
Birches
Common Spruce
Oaks
Horn-Beam
Beech
Silver Fir
Other Tree Species
7. The Role of Herbaceous Plants in Pollen Diagrams
Non-Arboreal Pollen (NAP)
Traces of the Presence of Man
Weeds
Chapter VIII The Role of Cultivated Plants in the Historical Development of Material Culture in Poland
1. The Mesolithic Period
Palaeolithic Man
Migratory Movements after the Retreat of the Ice Sheet
Climatic Fluctuations
Food-Gatherers and Hunters
2. The Neolithic Period
Regional Differences in Colonization
Culture of Striped Pottery
Early Neolithic Settlements
Species of Wheat and their Origin
Cultivation
Culture of Funnel-Neck Beakers
Origin of the Emmer
Culture of Globular Amphorae
The Wane of the Neolithic Period
3. The Bronze Age and the Early Iron Age
Decline of Agriculture
Indo-European Peoples
The Lusatian Culture
Burning of Forests
Cultural Relations with the South
Cultivated Plants
Millet
Rye
Barley
Oat
Broad Bean
Pea and Lentil
Oil-Bearing Plants
Poppy
Flax
Fruit-Trees
4. Gathering of Wild Plants
5. The Middle and Late Iron Age up to Photo-Polish Times
Climate
Invasions
The Wends
Pottery-Kiln and Ard
Migration Period
6. The Early Piast Period
Cultivation of Cereal Crops
Sorghum
Hemp
Legumes
Turnip
Cucumber
Onion
Carrot
7. Orchards in the Early Piast Period
Appele-Tree
Pear-Tree
Cherry-Trees
Plum Tree
Steppe Cherry
Walnut
Peach
Grape-Vine
8. The Late Middle Ages
Gardens
Vineyards
Tartar Invasions
Buckwheath
Staple Plant Foods
Condiments
Musk-Melon
Climate
9. The period from the Renaissance to the Eighteenth Century
Apricot and Southern Fruits
Vegetables
Kidney-Bean
Tobacco
Beet
Gooseberry
Currant
10. Recent Times
Papilionaceous Plants
Potato
Strawberry
Maize
Tomato
Chapter IX Foundations of a Geobotanical Division of Poland
Aim of the Division
Economic Significance
Geographical Divisions
Economic Regionalization
Raciborski's Conception and its Development
Geobotanical Units of the First Order
The Concept of Altitudinal Zones
Geobotanical Units of the Second Order
Geobotanical Units of the Third Order
Bibliography
Index of Latin Names
Other Titles in the Botany Division
Details
- No. of pages:
- 766
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185095