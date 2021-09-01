The Vascular Endothelium: A Holistic Approach for Oncology provides novel and integrated knowledge on the endothelial cells as a crucial component involved in the growth of different organs in both physiological and pathological conditions. By covering diverse aspects of anatomy, embryology, molecular biology and pathology, it details the important role of the endothelium for the pathogenesis of cancer and how this knowledge can improve the outcome of cancer research.

The content is split in six parts: appearance and evolution of the endothelial cell, which discusses for instance comparative anatomy of the endothelium in relation to the vascular system; endothelial cell in embryology and organogenesis, covering the interaction between endothelial and hematopoietic cells; the lymphatic system, which brings information on lymphatic endothelial cell markers and molecular regulation of lymphangiogenesis; the anatomy of the endothelium in adults, showing the differences in the mature endothelial cells through the body; the physiology of the endothelial cells, with organ specific physiological activity of the endothelium; and the endothelial cells in cancer, discussing the use of endothelium as target for treatment and current therapeutic approaches.

This book is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, oncologists and other members of biomedical field who are interested to learn more about the complexity of vascular endothelium and its impact on cancer and other related diseases.