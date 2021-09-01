The Vascular Endothelium
1st Edition
A Holistic Approach for Oncology
Description
The Vascular Endothelium: A Holistic Approach for Oncology provides novel and integrated knowledge on the endothelial cells as a crucial component involved in the growth of different organs in both physiological and pathological conditions. By covering diverse aspects of anatomy, embryology, molecular biology and pathology, it details the important role of the endothelium for the pathogenesis of cancer and how this knowledge can improve the outcome of cancer research.
The content is split in six parts: appearance and evolution of the endothelial cell, which discusses for instance comparative anatomy of the endothelium in relation to the vascular system; endothelial cell in embryology and organogenesis, covering the interaction between endothelial and hematopoietic cells; the lymphatic system, which brings information on lymphatic endothelial cell markers and molecular regulation of lymphangiogenesis; the anatomy of the endothelium in adults, showing the differences in the mature endothelial cells through the body; the physiology of the endothelial cells, with organ specific physiological activity of the endothelium; and the endothelial cells in cancer, discussing the use of endothelium as target for treatment and current therapeutic approaches.
This book is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, oncologists and other members of biomedical field who are interested to learn more about the complexity of vascular endothelium and its impact on cancer and other related diseases.
Key Features
- Provides a holistic approach to the knowledge of endothelial cells in different organs, from early years of development to adulthood
- Discusses relevant aspects of endothelial cells related to the pathogenesis of cancer to be applied to novel therapeutics
- Presents an interdisciplinary view of the vascular endothelium, covering anatomy, embryology, molecular biology, pathology and clinical implications
Readership
Cancer researchers, oncologists, graduate students, medical scientists
Table of Contents
1. Appearance and evolution of the endothelial cell
1.1. Appearance of a circulatory system
1.2. Evolution of the endothelium
1.3. Comparative anatomy of the endothelium in relationship to the vascular system
2. Endothelial cell in embryology and organogenesis
2.1. Vasculogenesis and angiogenesis
2.2. Outline of vasculogenesis
2.3. Outline of angiogenesis
2.4. The relationship between endothelial and hematopoietic cells
2.5. Paracrine activity of endothelial cells
3. The lymphatic system
3.1. Development of the lymphatic system
3.2. Lymphatic endothelial cell markers
3.3. Molecular regulation of lymphangiogenesis
4. The microscopic and molecular anatomy of the endothelium in adult
4.1. Microscopic anatomy of the vessels and their endothelium
4.2. The biology of the mature endothelial cells through the body
5. The physiology of the endothelial cells
5.1. Basic physiology of the endothelial cells
5.2. Organ specific physiological activity of the endothelium
6. The endothelial cells in cancer: An outline
6.1. Different types of vessels and endothelial cells in cancer
6.2. Endothelium as target for treatment
6.3. Current therapeutic approaches
About the Authors
Domenico Ribatti
Domenico Ribatti is Professor of Human Anatomy, in the Department of Basic Biomedical Sciences, Neurosciences and Sensory Organs, Section of Human Anatomy and Histology, University of Bari Medical School, Italy. He was awarded his M.D. degree in 1981, with full marks. In 1983, he joined the Medical School as Assistant at the Institute of Human Anatomy, University of Bari. In 1984, he took the specialization in Allergology. In 1989, he spent one year in Geneva, working at the Department of Morphology. In 2008, he received the honoris causa degree in Medicine and Pharmacy form the University of Timisoara, Romania. He is the author of over 800 publications and 50 chapters, as well as a number of books for Elsevier/Academic Press including: Milestones in Immunology (2017) In Vivo Models to Study Angiogenesis (2017) Immunology in the Twentieth Century (2018) Tumor Vascularization (2020) Tumor Microenvironment Regulation of Tumor Expansion (2021) .
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Human Anatomy, Department of Basic Biomedical Sciences, Neurosciences and Sensory Organs, Section of Human Anatomy and Histology, University of Bari Medical School, Bari, Italy
Francesco Pezzella
Francesco Pezzella is a histopathologist and is currently Professor of Tumour Pathology at Oxford. He worked in the past on the pathology of HIV (at the time HTLV III) infection and molecular alterations in lymphoma. Because of his friends pushing him into the field of cancer and blood vessels, eventually he discovered in the mid-nineties, by pure chance, the tumours growing without angiogenesis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Tumour Pathology, Nuffield Division of Clinical Laboratory Science-Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, UK
