The Urban Heat Island provides simple instructions for measurement and an analysis of the urban heat island (UHI) phenomenon, along with greater context as to what a UHI means and what impacts it can have. With this further understanding, research on urban heat islands can impact a wide range of climate mitigation and adaptation programs, including city greening, changing surface albedo and permeable paving. The book empowers readers to work within a set of guidelines that will enable direct comparisons of urban development across multiple environments. This type of systematic classification opens the door to true global comparisons of climate change.

In addition, the impact of urban planning and design strategies in different environments can then be evaluated for their effectiveness at mitigating these changes.