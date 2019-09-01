The Urban Heat Island
1st Edition
Description
The Urban Heat Island provides simple instructions for measurement and an analysis of the urban heat island (UHI) phenomenon, along with greater context as to what a UHI means and what impacts it can have. With this further understanding, research on urban heat islands can impact a wide range of climate mitigation and adaptation programs, including city greening, changing surface albedo and permeable paving. The book empowers readers to work within a set of guidelines that will enable direct comparisons of urban development across multiple environments. This type of systematic classification opens the door to true global comparisons of climate change.
In addition, the impact of urban planning and design strategies in different environments can then be evaluated for their effectiveness at mitigating these changes.
Key Features
- Covers both on-surface and near-surface, or canopy, measurements and impacts of Urban Heat Islands (UHI)
- Provides a set of best practices and guidelines for UHI observation and analysis
- Includes both conceptual overviews and practical instructions for a wide range of uses
Readership
Climatologists, meteorologists, geographers, architects, engineers, urban planners, environmental planners, policy and decisions makers, bioclimatologists, urban ecologists, public health officials
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Heat island basics
3. Common Approaches to UHI Measurement
4. Problems and pitfalls with UHI measurement
5. Preparatory Work
6. Analysis and Output
7. Context and Communications
8. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150177
About the Author
Gerald Mills
Gerald Mills is an Associate Professor in the School of Geography at UCD, Dublin Ireland. He has over 30 years’ experience in urban climate research and has taught and supervised students in both undergraduate and graduate programs at Bowling Green State University, UCLA and currently at UCD. He is a former President of the International Association for Urban Climates (IAUC), and the Geographical Society of Ireland. He an editor of the International Journal of Climatology and a reviewer for both regional and international journals. He has written over 50 publications and has contributed to several books on urban climate. His current work focuses on mapping cities world-wide so that the planetary impact of cities can be evaluated and the impact of global climate changes on cities can be evaluated.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Geography, UCD, Dublin, Ireland
Iain Stewart
Iain Stewart is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Global Cities Institute, University of Toronto, Canada. His recent work has focussed on the ‘metabolism’ of cities but his doctoral research was both a critical analysis of heat island studies globally and the derivation of a landscape classification framework for UHI work. A significant output of this work is the Local Climate Zone scheme which has already had a profound impact on UHI research and urban climate studies more broadly.
Affiliations and Expertise
Global Cities Institute, University of Toronto, Canada