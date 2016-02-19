The Unity of the Senses
1st Edition
Interrelations Among the Modalities
Description
Academic Press Series in Cognition and Perception: The Unity of the Senses: Interrelations Among the Modalities focuses on the perceptual processes, approaches, and methodologies involved in studies on the unity of the senses.
The publication first elaborates on the doctrines of equivalent information, analogous sensory attributes and qualities, and common psychophysical properties. Discussions focus on discrimination, sensitivity, sound symbolism, intensity, brightness, and cross-modal perception of size, form, and space. The text then examines the doctrine of neural correspondences and sound symbolism in poetry, including sound and meaning, analogue and formal representation, vowel symbolism in poetry, coding perceptual information, coding sensory attributes, and evolution and development. The manuscript takes a look at synesthetic metaphor in poetry, as well as unity of the senses and synesthetic metaphor, warm and cool colors, synesthetic metaphors of odor and music, metaphorical imperative, and the music of Conrad Aiken.
The publication is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the unity of the senses.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
Unity and Diversity
Overview
2 The Doctrine of Equivalent Information
On Common Sensibles
Cross-Modal Perception of Size
Cross-Modal Perception of Form
Cross-Modal Perception of Space
Cross-Modal Perception of Time, Motion, and Number
Some Philosophical Considerations
3 The Doctrine of Analogous Sensory Attributes and Qualities
On Common Qualities
Extension
Intensity
Brightness
Suprasensory Equivalence: Absolute or Relative?
Quality
Sound Symbolism
Synesthesia
Synesthetic and Nonsynesthetic Correspondences
4 The Doctrine of Common Psychophysical Properties
Sensitivity
Discrimination
Psychophysics of Sensory Intensity
5 The Doctrine of Neural Correspondences
Two Faces of Sensation
Coding Perceptual Information
Coding Sensory Attributes
6 The Unity of the Senses
Evolution and Development
On Similarity
7 Sound Symbolism in Poetry
Analogue and Formal Representation
Sound and Meaning
Dimensions of Sound Symbolism
Vowel Symbolism in Poetry
8 Synesthetic Metaphor in Poetry
Unity of the Senses and Synesthetic Metaphor
Affect in Synesthetic Metaphor
Warm and Cool Colors
Synesthetic Metaphor in Poetry
Synesthesia as Doctrine—Charles Baudelaire
Auditory Companions of Light and Dark—Edgar Allan Poe
After Baudelaire: Rimbaud, Huysmans, de Maupassant
Synesthetic Metaphors of Odor and Music—Percy Bysshe Shelley
Light in Music, Music in Light—Algernon Charles Swinburne
The Music of the Spheres
The Music of Conrad Aiken
The Metaphorical Imperative
References
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th August 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260334
About the Author
Lawrence E. Marks
About the Editor
Edward Carterette
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of California