The Unity of the Senses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124729605, 9781483260334

The Unity of the Senses

1st Edition

Interrelations Among the Modalities

Authors: Lawrence E. Marks
Editors: Edward Carterette Morton P. Friedman
eBook ISBN: 9781483260334
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1978
Page Count: 302
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Academic Press Series in Cognition and Perception: The Unity of the Senses: Interrelations Among the Modalities focuses on the perceptual processes, approaches, and methodologies involved in studies on the unity of the senses.

The publication first elaborates on the doctrines of equivalent information, analogous sensory attributes and qualities, and common psychophysical properties. Discussions focus on discrimination, sensitivity, sound symbolism, intensity, brightness, and cross-modal perception of size, form, and space. The text then examines the doctrine of neural correspondences and sound symbolism in poetry, including sound and meaning, analogue and formal representation, vowel symbolism in poetry, coding perceptual information, coding sensory attributes, and evolution and development. The manuscript takes a look at synesthetic metaphor in poetry, as well as unity of the senses and synesthetic metaphor, warm and cool colors, synesthetic metaphors of odor and music, metaphorical imperative, and the music of Conrad Aiken.

The publication is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the unity of the senses.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Introduction

Unity and Diversity

Overview

2 The Doctrine of Equivalent Information

On Common Sensibles

Cross-Modal Perception of Size

Cross-Modal Perception of Form

Cross-Modal Perception of Space

Cross-Modal Perception of Time, Motion, and Number

Some Philosophical Considerations

3 The Doctrine of Analogous Sensory Attributes and Qualities

On Common Qualities

Extension

Intensity

Brightness

Suprasensory Equivalence: Absolute or Relative?

Quality

Sound Symbolism

Synesthesia

Synesthetic and Nonsynesthetic Correspondences

4 The Doctrine of Common Psychophysical Properties

Sensitivity

Discrimination

Psychophysics of Sensory Intensity

5 The Doctrine of Neural Correspondences

Two Faces of Sensation

Coding Perceptual Information

Coding Sensory Attributes

6 The Unity of the Senses

Evolution and Development

On Similarity

7 Sound Symbolism in Poetry

Analogue and Formal Representation

Sound and Meaning

Dimensions of Sound Symbolism

Vowel Symbolism in Poetry

8 Synesthetic Metaphor in Poetry

Unity of the Senses and Synesthetic Metaphor

Affect in Synesthetic Metaphor

Warm and Cool Colors

Synesthetic Metaphor in Poetry

Synesthesia as Doctrine—Charles Baudelaire

Auditory Companions of Light and Dark—Edgar Allan Poe

After Baudelaire: Rimbaud, Huysmans, de Maupassant

Synesthetic Metaphors of Odor and Music—Percy Bysshe Shelley

Light in Music, Music in Light—Algernon Charles Swinburne

The Music of the Spheres

The Music of Conrad Aiken

The Metaphorical Imperative

References

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483260334

About the Author

Lawrence E. Marks

About the Editor

Edward Carterette

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, University of California

Morton P. Friedman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.