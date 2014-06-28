The Ultimate Financial Security Survey
1st Edition
Description
The most in-depth and comprehensive financial security survey on the market, this book will help the reader reveal vulnerabilities and identify critical areas by aiding with the time-consuming job of the security survey. 'The Ultimate Financial Security Survey', with over 1000 questions, is a time saver for the security manager. This valuable tool will save hours of typing because the questions on disk can be used and re-used to design specific security surveys.
Tailor a survey for one or one hundred facilities and protect against fraud, information theft and robbery. This book has everything necessary to achieve this goal.
Key Features
A bank of more than 2,600 questions for security professionals to use in designing their own security surveys. An accompanying text-only disk that allows users to create surveys without typing. A glossary of computer-related terms.
Readership
Security managers.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Pre-survey information; Potential fraud indicators and fraud risk factors; Reduced fraud risk factors; Financial risk insurance considerations; Detecting security fraud; Bad checks; Cash receipts; Accounts receivable; Sales audit; Credit cards; Delivery personnel; General disbursements; Expenses inventory; Payroll; Petty cash fund; Purchasing receiving; Shipping; Protecting proprietary information ; Store operations - shoplifting; Point of sale systems; System access; Office security; Physical security for management information systems (MIS) robbery response strategies; Pre-employment screening.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 107
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 28th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080943688
About the Author
James L Schaub
Affiliations and Expertise
CPP