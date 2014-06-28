The most in-depth and comprehensive financial security survey on the market, this book will help the reader reveal vulnerabilities and identify critical areas by aiding with the time-consuming job of the security survey. 'The Ultimate Financial Security Survey', with over 1000 questions, is a time saver for the security manager. This valuable tool will save hours of typing because the questions on disk can be used and re-used to design specific security surveys.

Tailor a survey for one or one hundred facilities and protect against fraud, information theft and robbery. This book has everything necessary to achieve this goal.