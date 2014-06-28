The Ultimate Financial Security Survey - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080943688

The Ultimate Financial Security Survey

1st Edition

Authors: James L Schaub Ken D Biery
eBook ISBN: 9780080943688
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th June 2014
Page Count: 107
Description

The most in-depth and comprehensive financial security survey on the market, this book will help the reader reveal vulnerabilities and identify critical areas by aiding with the time-consuming job of the security survey. 'The Ultimate Financial Security Survey', with over 1000 questions, is a time saver for the security manager. This valuable tool will save hours of typing because the questions on disk can be used and re-used to design specific security surveys.

Tailor a survey for one or one hundred facilities and protect against fraud, information theft and robbery. This book has everything necessary to achieve this goal.

Key Features

A bank of more than 2,600 questions for security professionals to use in designing their own security surveys. An accompanying text-only disk that allows users to create surveys without typing. A glossary of computer-related terms.

Readership

Security managers.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Pre-survey information; Potential fraud indicators and fraud risk factors; Reduced fraud risk factors; Financial risk insurance considerations; Detecting security fraud; Bad checks; Cash receipts; Accounts receivable; Sales audit; Credit cards; Delivery personnel; General disbursements; Expenses inventory; Payroll; Petty cash fund; Purchasing receiving; Shipping; Protecting proprietary information ; Store operations - shoplifting; Point of sale systems; System access; Office security; Physical security for management information systems (MIS) robbery response strategies; Pre-employment screening.

Details

No. of pages:
107
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080943688

About the Author

James L Schaub

Affiliations and Expertise

CPP

Ken D Biery

