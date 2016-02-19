The Tuberculous Process: A Conception and a Therapy provides a close investigation of the symptoms and physical signs commonly found in tuberculosis. This book discusses the method and actions adopted by the tubercle bacillus.

Organized into 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of a working conception of tuberculosis and the nature of the bacillary products. This text then discusses the methods of investigating the changes that substances undergo in the animal body. Other chapters consider the chemical bodies formed in tuberculosis that may be divided into two groups, namely, bacillary products and tissue products. This book discusses as well symptomatology in tuberculosis and the manifestation occurring in the alimentary tract as a result of infection by the tubercle bacillus. The final chapter describes several cases in detail and the results following the treatment employed.

This book is a valuable resource for physiologists, clinicians, health workers, and research workers.