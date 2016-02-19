The Tuberculous Process - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483166575, 9781483194059

The Tuberculous Process

1st Edition

A Conception and a Therapy

Authors: Alfred Leitch
eBook ISBN: 9781483194059
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1949
Page Count: 184
Description

The Tuberculous Process: A Conception and a Therapy provides a close investigation of the symptoms and physical signs commonly found in tuberculosis. This book discusses the method and actions adopted by the tubercle bacillus.

Organized into 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of a working conception of tuberculosis and the nature of the bacillary products. This text then discusses the methods of investigating the changes that substances undergo in the animal body. Other chapters consider the chemical bodies formed in tuberculosis that may be divided into two groups, namely, bacillary products and tissue products. This book discusses as well symptomatology in tuberculosis and the manifestation occurring in the alimentary tract as a result of infection by the tubercle bacillus. The final chapter describes several cases in detail and the results following the treatment employed.

This book is a valuable resource for physiologists, clinicians, health workers, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Chapter

Introduction

I.—The Conception

II.—The Natural or Spontaneous Cure of Tuberculosis

III.—Chemical Features in the Tuberculous Process

IV.—Observations on the Symptomatology of Tuberculosis

V.—The Alimentary Tract in Tuberculosis

VI.—The Respiratory Tract in Tuberculosis

VII.—Pathological Changes in Tuberculosis

VIII.—Anomalous Symptoms in Tuberculosis

IX.—Sequelae of the Tuberculous Process

X.—General Observations on Tuberculosis

XI.—Diagnosis of Tuberculosis

XII.—Prognosis in Tuberculosis

XIII.—A Rational Therapy for Tuberculosis

XIV.—Illustrative Cases

Appendix: Temperature Charts

Index

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2049
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483194059

About the Author

Alfred Leitch

