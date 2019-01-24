The Transformative Power of Mobile Medicine
1st Edition
Leveraging Innovation, Seizing Opportunities and Overcoming Obstacles of mHealth
Description
The Transformative Power of Mobile Medicine: Leveraging Innovation, Seizing Opportunities, and Overcoming Obstacles of mHealth addresses the rapid advances taking place in mHealth and their impact on clinicians and patients. It provides guidance on reliable mobile health apps that are based on sound scientific evidence, while also offering advice on how to stay clear of junk science. The book explores the latest developments, including the value of blockchain, the emerging growth of remote sensors in chronic patient care, the potential use of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as patient bedside assistants, the use of Amazon’s IoT button, and much more.
This book enables physicians and nurses to gain a deep understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of mobile health and helps them choose evidence-based mobile medicine tools to improve patient care.
Key Features
- Provides clinicians and technologists with an update on the latest mobile health initiatives and tools, including the work done at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School
- Encompasses case studies with real-world examples to turn abstract concepts into flesh and blood examples of how mHealth benefits the public
- Presents drawings, graphics and flow charts to help readers visualize the functionality and value of mobile medicine
Readership
Medical informaticians; graduate students; clinicians; physicians; nurses; software developers; computer scientists
Table of Contents
1. Innovations in mHealth Part 1
2. Innovations in mHealth, Part 2
3. Exploring the Strengths and Weaknesses of Mobile Apps
4. Mobile Apps Critique: Heart disease and hypertension
5. Mobile Apps Critique: Diabetes and asthma
6. Mobile Apps Critique: Mental health/Depression
7. Reinventing clinical decision support: Is there a role for mobile technology?
8. Telemedicine: Opportunities and Challenges
9. Patient Engagement must be our Top Priority
10. Security and privacy concerns
11. Designing the ideal mobile medical app
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 24th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128149249
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149232
About the Author
Paul Cerrato
Paul Cerrato, MA, has had over 30 years of experience working in healthcare, as a clinician, researcher, author, editor, and college lecturer. The last 7 years have been spent researching and writing about healthcare technology. He has served as Editor of Information Week Healthcare, Executive Editor of Contemporary OB/GYN, and Senior Editor of RN Magazine. Cerrato is the author of Protecting Patient Information and the co-author with John Halamka of Realizing the Promise of Precision Medicine. He has been named one of the most influential bloggers in healthcare IT by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinician, Researcher, Author, Editor, and College Lecturer
John Halamka
John Halamka, MD, serves as the International Healthcare Innovation Professor at Harvard Medical School. He is also Chief Information Officer of the Beth Israel Deaconess System and a practicing emergency physician. Dr. Halamka serves on one of the advisory committees for the Precision Medicine Initiative, which has been funded with $215 million from the U.S. government. He has devoted his career to empowering patients, providers, and payers with mobile-friendly applications exchanging data using international standards.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Healthcare Innovation Professor, Harvard Medical School and Chief Information Officer, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, USA