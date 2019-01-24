The Transformative Power of Mobile Medicine: Leveraging Innovation, Seizing Opportunities, and Overcoming Obstacles of mHealth addresses the rapid advances taking place in mHealth and their impact on clinicians and patients. It provides guidance on reliable mobile health apps that are based on sound scientific evidence, while also offering advice on how to stay clear of junk science. The book explores the latest developments, including the value of blockchain, the emerging growth of remote sensors in chronic patient care, the potential use of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as patient bedside assistants, the use of Amazon’s IoT button, and much more.

This book enables physicians and nurses to gain a deep understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of mobile health and helps them choose evidence-based mobile medicine tools to improve patient care.