The Titius-Bode Law of Planetary Distances: Its History and Theory is a 15-chapter book that first discusses the prehistory of the Law from Kepler to Kant. The next chapter details the formulation of the Titius-Bode Law. Subsequent chapters describe the Law's early successes and failures, early modifications of the Law, the Blagg-Richardson formulation, and the significance of the Law with respect to the origin of the solar system.

Other chapters discuss the theories of all types that have been proposed to explain the ""classical Titius-Bode Law"", i.e. the geometric progression.