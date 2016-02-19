The Titius-Bode Law of Planetary Distances - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080167848, 9781483159362

The Titius-Bode Law of Planetary Distances

1st Edition

Its History and Theory

Authors: Michael Martin Nieto
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483159362
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 178
Description

The Titius-Bode Law of Planetary Distances: Its History and Theory is a 15-chapter book that first discusses the prehistory of the Law from Kepler to Kant. The next chapter details the formulation of the Titius-Bode Law. Subsequent chapters describe the Law's early successes and failures, early modifications of the Law, the Blagg-Richardson formulation, and the significance of the Law with respect to the origin of the solar system.
Other chapters discuss the theories of all types that have been proposed to explain the ""classical Titius-Bode Law"", i.e. the geometric progression.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. Introduction

2. Historical Background

3. Formulation of the Law

4. Success with Uranus and the Asteroids

5. Neptune and Other Problems

6. Early Modifications of the Law

7. Blagg-Richardson Formulation

8. Evidence for the Law's Validity

9. Origin of the Solar System and Hoyle's Theory

10. Periods of the Law's Creation

11. Search for a Geometric Progression Theory

12. Electromagnetic Theories

A. Birkeland's Theory

B. Berlage's Electromagnetic Theories

C. Alfvén's Theories

13. Gravitational Theories

A. Schmidt's Theory

B. Egyed's Theory

C. Woolfson's Theory

D. Pendred's and Williams' Theory

E. Hills' Theory

F. Dole's Theory

14. Nebular Theories

A. Berlage's Nebular Theory

B. The von Weizsacker Theory

C. Modifications of the von Weizsäcker Theory

D. Kuiper's Theory

15. Conclusion

A. Review

B. Outlook

References

Author-Name Index

Subject Index

