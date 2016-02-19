The Titius-Bode Law of Planetary Distances
1st Edition
Its History and Theory
Authors: Michael Martin Nieto
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483159362
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 178
Description
The Titius-Bode Law of Planetary Distances: Its History and Theory is a 15-chapter book that first discusses the prehistory of the Law from Kepler to Kant. The next chapter details the formulation of the Titius-Bode Law. Subsequent chapters describe the Law's early successes and failures, early modifications of the Law, the Blagg-Richardson formulation, and the significance of the Law with respect to the origin of the solar system.
Other chapters discuss the theories of all types that have been proposed to explain the ""classical Titius-Bode Law"", i.e. the geometric progression.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1. Introduction
2. Historical Background
3. Formulation of the Law
4. Success with Uranus and the Asteroids
5. Neptune and Other Problems
6. Early Modifications of the Law
7. Blagg-Richardson Formulation
8. Evidence for the Law's Validity
9. Origin of the Solar System and Hoyle's Theory
10. Periods of the Law's Creation
11. Search for a Geometric Progression Theory
12. Electromagnetic Theories
A. Birkeland's Theory
B. Berlage's Electromagnetic Theories
C. Alfvén's Theories
13. Gravitational Theories
A. Schmidt's Theory
B. Egyed's Theory
C. Woolfson's Theory
D. Pendred's and Williams' Theory
E. Hills' Theory
F. Dole's Theory
14. Nebular Theories
A. Berlage's Nebular Theory
B. The von Weizsacker Theory
C. Modifications of the von Weizsäcker Theory
D. Kuiper's Theory
15. Conclusion
A. Review
B. Outlook
References
Author-Name Index
Subject Index
